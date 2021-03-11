Official JavaScript driver for BigchainDB to create transactions in Node.js and the browser.

Compatibility

BigchainDB Server BigchainDB JavaScript Driver 0.10 0.1.x 1.0.0 0.3.x 1.3.x 3.x.x >= 2.0.0 4.x.x

Breaking changes

Version 4.0 of BigchainDB JavaScript Driver makes the driver compatible with BigchainDB 2.0. There are new functions for sending off transactions along with other changes. Check older versions

Table of Contents

Installation and Usage

npm install bigchaindb-driver

const driver = require ( 'bigchaindb-driver' ) import driver from 'bigchaindb-driver'

Example: Create a transaction

const driver = require ( 'bigchaindb-driver' ) const base58 = require ( 'bs58' ); const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); const { Ed25519Sha256 } = require ( 'crypto-conditions' ); const API_PATH = 'http://localhost:9984/api/v1/' const alice = new driver.Ed25519Keypair() const tx = driver.Transaction.makeCreateTransaction( { city : 'Berlin, DE' , temperature : 22 , datetime : new Date ().toString() }, { what : 'My first BigchainDB transaction' }, [ driver.Transaction.makeOutput( driver.Transaction.makeEd25519Condition(alice.publicKey)) ], alice.publicKey ) const txSigned = driver.Transaction.signTransaction(tx, alice.privateKey) function signTransaction ( ) { const privateKeyBuffer = Buffer.from(base58.decode(alice.privateKey)) return function sign ( serializedTransaction, input, index ) { const transactionUniqueFulfillment = input.fulfills ? serializedTransaction .concat(input.fulfills.transaction_id) .concat(input.fulfills.output_index) : serializedTransaction const transactionHash = crypto.createHash( 'sha3-256' ).update(transactionUniqueFulfillment).digest() const ed25519Fulfillment = new Ed25519Sha256(); ed25519Fulfillment.sign(transactionHash, privateKeyBuffer); return ed25519Fulfillment.serializeUri(); }; } const txSigned = driver.Transaction.delegateSignTransaction(tx, signTransaction()) const conn = new driver.Connection(API_PATH) conn.postTransactionCommit(txSigned) .then( retrievedTx => console .log( 'Transaction' , retrievedTx.id, 'successfully posted.' ))

Browser usage

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > BigchainDB boilerplate </ title > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/bigchaindb-driver@4.2.0/dist/browser/bigchaindb-driver.window.min.js" > </ script > < script > const API_PATH = 'http://localhost:9984/api/v1/' const alice = new BigchainDB.Ed25519Keypair() const tx = BigchainDB.Transaction.makeCreateTransaction( { city : 'Berlin, DE' , temperature : 22 , datetime : new Date ().toString() }, { what : 'My first BigchainDB transaction' }, [ BigchainDB.Transaction.makeOutput( BigchainDB.Transaction.makeEd25519Condition(alice.publicKey)) ], alice.publicKey ) const txSigned = BigchainDB.Transaction.signTransaction(tx, alice.privateKey) let conn = new BigchainDB.Connection(API_PATH) conn.postTransactionCommit(txSigned) .then( res => { const elem = document .getElementById( 'lastTransaction' ) elem.href = API_PATH + 'transactions/' + txSigned.id elem.innerText = txSigned.id console .log( 'Transaction' , txSigned.id, 'accepted' ) }) </ script > </ head > < body id = "home" > < h1 > Hello BigchainDB </ h1 > < p > Your transaction id is: < a id = "lastTransaction" target = "_blank" > < em > processing </ em > </ a > </ p > </ body > </ html >

BigchainDB Documentation

Speed Optimizations

This implementation plays "safe" by using JS-native (or downgradable) libraries for its crypto-related functions to keep compatibilities with the browser. If you do want some more speed, feel free to explore the following:

Development

git clone git@github.com:bigchaindb/js-bigchaindb-driver.git cd js-bigchaindb-driver/ npm i npm run dev

After updating source files in src/ , make sure to update the API documentation. The following command will scan all source files and create the Markdown output into ./API.md :

npm run doc

Release Process

See the file named RELEASE_PROCESS.md.

Authors

inspired by js-bigchaindb-quickstart of @sohkhai [thanks]

BigchainDB contributors

Licenses

See LICENSE and LICENSE-docs.