openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bx

big-xml

by John Hewson
1.0.0 (see all)

Lightweight XML parser for really big files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

302

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

big-xml -- Lightweight XML parser for really big files

A record-by-record XML reader, for node.js, based on node-expat.

Designed for big XML files (1GB+), and low memory usage.

Install

npm install big-xml

or from source:

git clone git://github.com/jahewson/node-big-xml.git
cd node-big-xml
npm link

#Example

XML files are streamed, and parsed one record at a time, which keeps memory usage low.

You must specify which XML elements should be considered as the root of a record, using a regex. In this example the elements Foo and Bar will be emitted as records.

var bigXml = require('big-xml');
    
var reader = bigXml.createReader('data.xml.gz', /^(Foo|Bar)$/, { gzip: true });

reader.on('record', function(record) {
  console.log(record);
});

The output would take the form:

{ tag: 'Foo',
  attrs: { Name: 'John', Status: 'Student' },
  children: [
    { tag: 'Color', text: 'blue'} 
  ]
}

And if you want to handle errors (by default they are thrown):

reader.on('error', function(err) {
  console.log(err);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial