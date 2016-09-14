A record-by-record XML reader, for node.js, based on node-expat.
Designed for big XML files (1GB+), and low memory usage.
npm install big-xml
or from source:
git clone git://github.com/jahewson/node-big-xml.git
cd node-big-xml
npm link
#Example
XML files are streamed, and parsed one record at a time, which keeps memory usage low.
You must specify which XML elements should be considered as the root of a record, using a regex. In this example the elements Foo and Bar will be emitted as records.
var bigXml = require('big-xml');
var reader = bigXml.createReader('data.xml.gz', /^(Foo|Bar)$/, { gzip: true });
reader.on('record', function(record) {
console.log(record);
});
The output would take the form:
{ tag: 'Foo',
attrs: { Name: 'John', Status: 'Student' },
children: [
{ tag: 'Color', text: 'blue'}
]
}
And if you want to handle errors (by default they are thrown):
reader.on('error', function(err) {
console.log(err);
});