big-xml -- Lightweight XML parser for really big files

A record-by-record XML reader, for node.js, based on node-expat.

Designed for big XML files (1GB+), and low memory usage.

Install

npm install big-xml

or from source:

git clone git://github.com/jahewson/node-big-xml.git cd node-big-xml npm link

#Example

XML files are streamed, and parsed one record at a time, which keeps memory usage low.

You must specify which XML elements should be considered as the root of a record, using a regex. In this example the elements Foo and Bar will be emitted as records.

var bigXml = require ( 'big-xml' ); var reader = bigXml.createReader( 'data.xml.gz' , /^(Foo|Bar)$/, { gzip : true }); reader.on( 'record' , function ( record ) { console .log(record); });

The output would take the form:

{ tag : 'Foo' , attrs : { Name : 'John' , Status : 'Student' }, children : [ { tag : 'Color' , text : 'blue' } ] }

And if you want to handle errors (by default they are thrown):