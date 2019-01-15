BigRational.js is an arbitrary-length rational number library for Javascript, allowing arithmetic operations on rational numbers of unlimited size, notwithstanding memory and time limitations.
A rational number is stored internally as a pair of two big integers. Because of this, BigRational.js depends on my big integer library, BigInteger.js.
If you are using a browser, you can download BigRational.js from GitHub or just hotlink to it.
<script src="http://peterolson.github.com/BigRational.js/BigInt_BigRat.min.js"></script>
This will include both the
bigInt library and the
bigRat library. If you want to reference them separately, you can use the non-combined BigRational.js script.
If you are using node, you can install BigRational.js with npm.
npm install big-rational
Then you can include it in your code
var bigRat = require("big-rational");
bigRat(num?, denom?)
You can create a bigRational by calling the
bigRat function. You can pass in up to two paramers.
bigRat()
If you pass in zero parameters, it will return zero.
bigRat(n)
If you pass in one parameter, it must be one of the following:
"12345",
"2/3",
"1_1/2"
"54.05446"
bigRat(num, denom)
If you pass in two parameters, the first will be interpreted as the numerator, and the second as the denominator. Both parameters must be one of the following:
"12345"
12345
Examples:
var zero = bigRat();
var threeFourths = bigRat("3/4") ||
bigRat("3", "4") ||
bigRat(3, 4) ||
bigRat(3 / 4) ||
bigRat(0.75);
var fiveHalves = bigRat("5/2") ||
bigRat("2_1/2");
Note that bigRat operations return bigRats, which allows you to chain methods, for example:
var salary = bigRat(dollarsPerHour).times(hoursWorked).plus(randomBonuses)
There are three constants already stored that you do not have to construct with the
bigRat function yourself:
bigRat.one, equivalent to
bigRat(1)
bigRat.zero, equivalent to
bigRat(0)
bigRat.minusOne, equivalent to
bigRat(-1)
You can obtain the numerator and denominator of a bigRational with these properties:
numerator
Returns the numerator of a bigRational. This will be a bigInt.
bigRat(34, 3).numerator =>
bigInt(34)
denominator
Returns the denominator of a bigRational. This will be a bigInt.
bigRat(34, 3).denominator =>
bigInt(3)
num
Alias for the
numerator property
denom
Alias for the
denominator property
abs
Returns the absolute value of a number.
bigRat(-424).abs().equals(424)
add
Performs addition.
bigRat("1/3").add(1, 3).equals(2, 3)
ceil(toBigInt?)
Rounds up to the nearest integer. If the
toBigInt argument is
true, then it will return a bigInteger instead of a bigRational.
bigRat(12345.4).ceil().equals(12346)
compareAbs
Performs a comparison between the absolute values of two numbers. If the numbers are of equal magnitude, it returns
0. If the first number is of greater magnitude, it returns
1. Otherwise, it returns
-1.
bigRat(-3).compareAbs(3) === 0
bigRat(3).compareAbs(-4) === -1
bigRat(-4).compareAbs(3) === 1
compare
Performs a comparison between two numbers. If the numbers are equal, it returns
0. If the first number is greater, it returns
1. If the first number is lesser, it returns
-1.
bigRat(3).compare(3) === 0
bigRat(3).compare(4) === -1
bigRat(4).compare(3) === 1
compareTo
Alias for the
compare function.
divide
Performs division.
bigRat("354.25").divide(1, 4).equals(1417)
eq
Alias for the
equals function.
equals
Checks if two numbers are equal.
bigRat(1).equals(1)
floor(toBigInt?)
Rounds down to the nearest integer. If the
toBigInt argument is
true, then it will return a bigInteger instead of a bigRational.
bigRat(987.99999).floor().equals(987)
geq
Alias for the
greaterOrEquals function.
greater
Checks if the first number is greater than the second
bigRat(5).greater(4)
greaterOrEquals
Checks if the first number is greater than or equal to the second
bigRat(5).greaterOrEquals(5)
bigRat(5).greaterOrEquals(4)
gt
Alias for the
greater function.
isNegative
Returns
true if the number is negative,
false otherwise.
bigRat(-7).isNegative()
isPositive
Returns
true if the number is positive,
false otherwise.
bigRat(7).isPositive()
isZero
Returns
true if the number equals 0,
false otherwise.
bigRat(0).isZero()
lesser
Checks if the first number is lesser than the second
bigRat(4).lesser(5)
lesserOrEquals
Checks if the first number is lesser than or equal to the second
bigRat(4).lesserOrEquals(4)
bigRat(4).lesserOrEquals(5)
leq
Alias for the
lesserOrEquals function.
lt
Alias for the
lesser function.
minus
Alias for
subtract.
mod
Performs the modulo operation.
bigRat(3).mod(2).equals(1)
multiply
Performs multiplication.
bigRat(70, 2).multiply(4).equals(140)
negate
Returns the negation of a number.
bigRat(234).negate().equals(-234)
neq
Alias for the
notEquals function.
notEquals
Checks if two numbers are not equal.
bigRat(1).notEquals(2)
over
Alias for
divide.
plus
Alias for
add.
pow
Performs exponentiation. The argument will be parsed as a bigInt.
bigRat("3/2").pow(3) =>
bigRat("27/8")
reciprocate
Returns the reciprocal of a number.
bigRat("3/2").reciprocate() =>
bigRat("2/3")
round(toBigInt?)
Rounds a number to the nearest integer. If the number is exactly half-way between two integers, it will round up.
If the
toBigInt argument is
true, then it will return a bigInteger instead of a bigRational.
bigRat(54345.12566).round().equals(54345)
bigRat(1234567.5).round().equals(1234568)
bigRat(69.8).round().equals(70)
subtract
Performs subtraction.
bigRat(3).subtract(2).equals(1)
times
Alias for
multiply.
toDecimal(digits?)
Converts a bigRational to a string in decimal notation, cut off after the number of digits specified in the
digits argument. The default number of digits is 10.
bigRat(1,3).toDecimal() === "0.33333333333"
bigRat(1,7).toDecimal(14) === "0.14285714285714"
toString()
Converts a bigRat to a string in "numerator/denominator" notation.
bigRat(145.545).toString() === "29109/200"
valueOf()
Converts a bigRat to a native Javascript number. This override allows you to use native arithmetic operators without explicit conversion:
bigRat(1, 4) + bigRat(3, 4) === 1