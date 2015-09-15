A small, fast JavaScript library for arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic.

This fork allow you to prevent errors from the library name.

The little sister to bignumber.js. See also decimal.js, and here for the difference between them.

Features

Faster, smaller and easier-to-use than JavaScript versions of Java's BigDecimal

Only 2.7 KB minified and gzipped

Simple API

Replicates the toExponential , toFixed and toPrecision methods of JavaScript's Number type

, and methods of JavaScript's Number type Includes a sqrt method

method Stores values in an accessible decimal floating point format

No dependencies

Comprehensive documentation and test set

Load

The library is the single JavaScript file big.js (or big.min.js, which is big.js minified).

It can be loaded via a script tag in an HTML document for the browser

< script src = './relative/path/to/big.js' > </ script >

or as a CommonJS, Node.js or AMD module using require .

var Big = require ( 'big.js' );

For Node.js, the library is available from the npm registry:

npm install big.js

Use

In all examples below, var , semicolons and toString calls are not shown. If a commented-out value is in quotes it means toString has been called on the preceding expression.

The library exports a single function: Big, the constructor of Big number instances. It accepts a value of type Number, String or Big number Object.

x = new Big(123.4567) y = Big('123456.7e-3') // 'new' is optional z = new Big(x) x.eq(y) && x.eq(z) && y.eq(z) // true

A Big number is immutable in the sense that it is not changed by its methods.

0.3 - 0.1 x = new Big( 0.3 ) x.minus( 0.1 ) x

The methods that return a Big number can be chained.

x .div (y) .plus (z) .times ( 9 ) .minus ( '1.234567801234567e+8' ) .plus ( 976.54321 ) .div ( '2598.11772' ) x .sqrt () .div (y) .pow ( 3 ) .gt (y.mod(z))

Like JavaScript's Number type, there are toExponential , toFixed and toPrecision methods.

x = new Big(255.5) x.toExponential(5) // "2.55500e+2" x.toFixed(5) // "255.50000" x.toPrecision(5) // "255.50"

The maximum number of decimal places and the rounding mode used to round the results of the div , sqrt and pow (with negative exponent) methods is determined by the value of the DP and RM properties of the Big number constructor.

The other methods always give the exact result.

(From v3.0.0, multiple Big number constructors can be created, see Change Log below.)

Big.DP = 10 Big.RM = 1 x = new Big(2); y = new Big(3); z = x.div(y) // "0.6666666667" z.sqrt() // "0.8164965809" z.pow(-3) // "3.3749999995" z.times(z) // "0.44444444448888888889" z.times(z).round(10) // "0.4444444445"

The value of a Big number is stored in a decimal floating point format in terms of a coefficient, exponent and sign.

x = new Big(- 123.456 ); x.c x.e x.s

For further information see the API reference from the doc folder.

Test

The test directory contains the test scripts for each Big number method.

The tests can be run with Node or a browser.

To test a single method, from a command-line shell at the test directory, use e.g.

node toFixed

To test all the methods

node every-test

For the browser, see single-test.html and every-test.html in the test/browser directory.

big-vs-number.html enables some of the methods of big.js to be compared with those of JavaScript's Number type.

Performance

The perf directory contains two applications and a lib directory containing the BigDecimal libraries used by both.

big-vs-bigdecimal.html tests the performance of big.js against the JavaScript translations of two versions of BigDecimal, its use should be more or less self-explanatory. (The GWT version doesn't work in IE 6.)

The BigDecimal in Node's npm registry is the GWT version. Despite its seeming popularity I have found it to have some serious bugs, see the Node script perf/lib/bigdecimal_GWT/bugs.js for examples of flaws in its remainder, divide and compareTo methods.

bigtime.js is a Node command-line application which tests the performance of big.js against the GWT version of BigDecimal from the npm registry.

For example, to compare the time taken by the big.js plus method and the BigDecimal add method:

$ node bigtime plus 10000 40

This will time 10000 calls to each, using operands of up to 40 random digits and will check that the results match.

For help:

node bigtime -h

Build

I.e. minify.

For Node, if uglify-js is installed globally ( npm install uglify-js -g ) then

uglifyjs -o ./big .min .js ./big .js

will create big.min.js.

The big.min.js already present was created with Microsoft Ajax Minifier 5.11.

TypeScript

The DefinitelyTyped project has a TypeScript definitions file for big.js.

The definitions file can be added to your project via the big.js.TypeScript.DefinitelyTyped NuGet package or via tsd.

tsd query big .js --action install

Any questions about the TypeScript definitions file should be addressed to the DefinitelyTyped project.

Feedback

Feedback is welcome.

Bugs/comments/questions? Open an issue, or email

Licence

See LICENCE.

Change Log

####3.1.3

Minor documentation updates.

####3.1.2

README typo.

####3.1.1

API documentation update, including FAQ additions.

####3.1.0

Renamed and exposed TO_EXP_NEG and TO_EXP_POS as Big.E_NEG and Big.E_POS .

####3.0.2

Remove .npmignore, use files field in package.json instead.

####3.0.1

Added sub , add and mul aliases.

, and aliases. Clean-up after lint.

####3.0.0

10/12/14 Added multiple constructor functionality.

No breaking changes or other additions, but a major code reorganisation, so v3 seemed appropiate.

####2.5.2

1/11/14 Added bower.json.

####2.5.1

8/06/14 Amend README requires.

####2.5.0

26/01/14 Added toJSON method so serialization uses toString .

####2.4.1

17/10/13 Conform signed zero to IEEEE 754 (2008).

####2.4.0

19/09/13 Throw instances of Error .

####2.3.0

16/09/13 Added cmp method.

####2.2.0

11/07/13 Added 'round up' mode.

####2.1.0

26/06/13 Allow e.g. .1 and 2. .

####2.0.0

12/05/13 Added abs method and replaced cmp with eq , gt , gte , lt , and lte methods.

####1.0.1

Changed default value of MAX_DP to 1E6

####1.0.0