A small, fast JavaScript library for arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic.
This fork allow you to prevent errors from the library name.
The little sister to bignumber.js. See also decimal.js, and here for the difference between them.
toExponential,
toFixed and
toPrecision methods of JavaScript's Number type
sqrt method
The library is the single JavaScript file big.js (or big.min.js, which is big.js minified).
It can be loaded via a script tag in an HTML document for the browser
<script src='./relative/path/to/big.js'></script>
or as a CommonJS, Node.js or AMD module using
require.
var Big = require('big.js');
For Node.js, the library is available from the npm registry:
$ npm install big.js
In all examples below,
var, semicolons and
toString calls are not shown.
If a commented-out value is in quotes it means
toString has been called on the preceding expression.
The library exports a single function: Big, the constructor of Big number instances. It accepts a value of type Number, String or Big number Object.
x = new Big(123.4567)
y = Big('123456.7e-3') // 'new' is optional
z = new Big(x)
x.eq(y) && x.eq(z) && y.eq(z) // true
A Big number is immutable in the sense that it is not changed by its methods.
0.3 - 0.1 // 0.19999999999999998
x = new Big(0.3)
x.minus(0.1) // "0.2"
x // "0.3"
The methods that return a Big number can be chained.
x.div(y).plus(z).times(9).minus('1.234567801234567e+8').plus(976.54321).div('2598.11772')
x.sqrt().div(y).pow(3).gt(y.mod(z)) // true
Like JavaScript's Number type, there are
toExponential,
toFixed and
toPrecision methods.
x = new Big(255.5)
x.toExponential(5) // "2.55500e+2"
x.toFixed(5) // "255.50000"
x.toPrecision(5) // "255.50"
The maximum number of decimal places and the rounding mode used to round the results of the
div,
sqrt and
pow
(with negative exponent) methods is determined by the value of the
DP and
RM properties of the
Big number constructor.
The other methods always give the exact result.
(From v3.0.0, multiple Big number constructors can be created, see Change Log below.)
Big.DP = 10
Big.RM = 1
x = new Big(2);
y = new Big(3);
z = x.div(y) // "0.6666666667"
z.sqrt() // "0.8164965809"
z.pow(-3) // "3.3749999995"
z.times(z) // "0.44444444448888888889"
z.times(z).round(10) // "0.4444444445"
The value of a Big number is stored in a decimal floating point format in terms of a coefficient, exponent and sign.
x = new Big(-123.456);
x.c // [1,2,3,4,5,6] coefficient (i.e. significand)
x.e // 2 exponent
x.s // -1 sign
For further information see the API reference from the doc folder.
The test directory contains the test scripts for each Big number method.
The tests can be run with Node or a browser.
To test a single method, from a command-line shell at the test directory, use e.g.
$ node toFixed
To test all the methods
$ node every-test
For the browser, see single-test.html and every-test.html in the test/browser directory.
big-vs-number.html enables some of the methods of big.js to be compared with those of JavaScript's Number type.
The perf directory contains two applications and a lib directory containing the BigDecimal libraries used by both.
big-vs-bigdecimal.html tests the performance of big.js against the JavaScript translations of two versions of BigDecimal, its use should be more or less self-explanatory. (The GWT version doesn't work in IE 6.)
The BigDecimal in Node's npm registry is the GWT version. Despite its seeming popularity I have found it to have some serious bugs, see the Node script perf/lib/bigdecimal_GWT/bugs.js for examples of flaws in its remainder, divide and compareTo methods.
bigtime.js is a Node command-line application which tests the performance of big.js against the GWT version of BigDecimal from the npm registry.
For example, to compare the time taken by the big.js
plus method and the BigDecimal
add method:
$ node bigtime plus 10000 40
This will time 10000 calls to each, using operands of up to 40 random digits and will check that the results match.
For help:
$ node bigtime -h
I.e. minify.
For Node, if uglify-js is installed globally (
npm install uglify-js -g ) then
uglifyjs -o ./big.min.js ./big.js
will create big.min.js.
The big.min.js already present was created with Microsoft Ajax Minifier 5.11.
The DefinitelyTyped project has a TypeScript definitions file for big.js.
The definitions file can be added to your project via the big.js.TypeScript.DefinitelyTyped NuGet package or via tsd.
tsd query big.js --action install
Any questions about the TypeScript definitions file should be addressed to the DefinitelyTyped project.
Feedback is welcome.
Bugs/comments/questions? Open an issue, or email
Michael M8ch88l@gmail.com
