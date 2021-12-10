WebSocket Client & Server Implementation for Node

Overview

This is a (mostly) pure JavaScript implementation of the WebSocket protocol versions 8 and 13 for Node. There are some example client and server applications that implement various interoperability testing protocols in the "test/scripts" folder.

Documentation

You can read the full API documentation in the docs folder.

Changelog

Current Version: 1.0.34 - Release 2021-04-14

Updated browser shim to use the native globalThis property when available. See this MDN page for context. Resolves #415

Browser Support

All current browsers are fully* supported.

Firefox 7-9 (Old) (Protocol Version 8)

Firefox 10+ (Protocol Version 13)

Chrome 14,15 (Old) (Protocol Version 8)

Chrome 16+ (Protocol Version 13)

Internet Explorer 10+ (Protocol Version 13)

Safari 6+ (Protocol Version 13)

(Not all W3C WebSocket features are supported by browsers. More info in the Full API documentation)

Benchmarks

There are some basic benchmarking sections in the Autobahn test suite. I've put up a benchmark page that shows the results from the Autobahn tests run against AutobahnServer 0.4.10, WebSocket-Node 1.0.2, WebSocket-Node 1.0.4, and ws 0.3.4.

(These benchmarks are quite a bit outdated at this point, so take them with a grain of salt. Anyone up for running new benchmarks? I'll link to your report.)

Autobahn Tests

The very complete Autobahn Test Suite is used by most WebSocket implementations to test spec compliance and interoperability.

Installation

In your project root:

npm install websocket

Then in your code:

var WebSocketServer = require ( 'websocket' ).server; var WebSocketClient = require ( 'websocket' ).client; var WebSocketFrame = require ( 'websocket' ).frame; var WebSocketRouter = require ( 'websocket' ).router; var W3CWebSocket = require ( 'websocket' ).w3cwebsocket;

Current Features:

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0

Protocol version "8" and "13" (Draft-08 through the final RFC) framing and handshake

Can handle/aggregate received fragmented messages

Can fragment outgoing messages

Router to mount multiple applications to various path and protocol combinations

TLS supported for outbound connections via WebSocketClient

TLS supported for server connections (use https.createServer instead of http.createServer) Thanks to pors for confirming this!

Cookie setting and parsing

Tunable settings Max Receivable Frame Size Max Aggregate ReceivedMessage Size Whether to fragment outgoing messages Fragmentation chunk size for outgoing messages Whether to automatically send ping frames for the purposes of keepalive Keep-alive ping interval Whether or not to automatically assemble received fragments (allows application to handle individual fragments directly) How long to wait after sending a close frame for acknowledgment before closing the socket.

W3C WebSocket API for applications running on both Node and browsers (via the W3CWebSocket class).

Known Issues/Missing Features:

No API for user-provided protocol extensions.

Usage Examples

Server Example

Here's a short example showing a server that echos back anything sent to it, whether utf-8 or binary.

var WebSocketServer = require ( 'websocket' ).server; var http = require ( 'http' ); var server = http.createServer( function ( request, response ) { console .log(( new Date ()) + ' Received request for ' + request.url); response.writeHead( 404 ); response.end(); }); server.listen( 8080 , function ( ) { console .log(( new Date ()) + ' Server is listening on port 8080' ); }); wsServer = new WebSocketServer({ httpServer : server, autoAcceptConnections : false }); function originIsAllowed ( origin ) { return true ; } wsServer.on( 'request' , function ( request ) { if (!originIsAllowed(request.origin)) { request.reject(); console .log(( new Date ()) + ' Connection from origin ' + request.origin + ' rejected.' ); return ; } var connection = request.accept( 'echo-protocol' , request.origin); console .log(( new Date ()) + ' Connection accepted.' ); connection.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { if (message.type === 'utf8' ) { console .log( 'Received Message: ' + message.utf8Data); connection.sendUTF(message.utf8Data); } else if (message.type === 'binary' ) { console .log( 'Received Binary Message of ' + message.binaryData.length + ' bytes' ); connection.sendBytes(message.binaryData); } }); connection.on( 'close' , function ( reasonCode, description ) { console .log(( new Date ()) + ' Peer ' + connection.remoteAddress + ' disconnected.' ); }); });

Client Example

This is a simple example client that will print out any utf-8 messages it receives on the console, and periodically sends a random number.

This code demonstrates a client in Node.js, not in the browser

var WebSocketClient = require ( 'websocket' ).client; var client = new WebSocketClient(); client.on( 'connectFailed' , function ( error ) { console .log( 'Connect Error: ' + error.toString()); }); client.on( 'connect' , function ( connection ) { console .log( 'WebSocket Client Connected' ); connection.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log( "Connection Error: " + error.toString()); }); connection.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'echo-protocol Connection Closed' ); }); connection.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { if (message.type === 'utf8' ) { console .log( "Received: '" + message.utf8Data + "'" ); } }); function sendNumber ( ) { if (connection.connected) { var number = Math .round( Math .random() * 0xFFFFFF ); connection.sendUTF(number.toString()); setTimeout(sendNumber, 1000 ); } } sendNumber(); }); client.connect( 'ws://localhost:8080/' , 'echo-protocol' );

Client Example using the W3C WebSocket API

Same example as above but using the W3C WebSocket API.

var W3CWebSocket = require ( 'websocket' ).w3cwebsocket; var client = new W3CWebSocket( 'ws://localhost:8080/' , 'echo-protocol' ); client.onerror = function ( ) { console .log( 'Connection Error' ); }; client.onopen = function ( ) { console .log( 'WebSocket Client Connected' ); function sendNumber ( ) { if (client.readyState === client.OPEN) { var number = Math .round( Math .random() * 0xFFFFFF ); client.send(number.toString()); setTimeout(sendNumber, 1000 ); } } sendNumber(); }; client.onclose = function ( ) { console .log( 'echo-protocol Client Closed' ); }; client.onmessage = function ( e ) { if ( typeof e.data === 'string' ) { console .log( "Received: '" + e.data + "'" ); } };

Request Router Example

For an example of using the request router, see libwebsockets-test-server.js in the test folder.

Resources

A presentation on the state of the WebSockets protocol that I gave on July 23, 2011 at the LA Hacker News meetup. WebSockets: The Real-Time Web, Delivered