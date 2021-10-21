Bidirectional Map
Create "key/value" collections of one-to-one correspondence. Internally it uses two Map objects, so both keys and values can be of any type, and keys can preserve their type.
Install
npm install bidirectional-map
Usage
import BiMap from 'bidirectional-map'
let map = new BiMap()
map.set('bob', 'alice')
map.get('bob')
map.getKey('alice')
let map2 = new BiMap({
bob: 'alice',
john: 'mary'
})
map2.has('bob')
map2.hasValue('mary')
map2.deleteValue('mary')
API
Constructors
|Arguments
|Description
|Creates an empty structure
|object:
Object
|Creates a structure with the key/values of object
Properties
|Property
|Return Type
|Description
|size
any
|Returns the number of key/value pairs
Methods
|Method
|Arguments
|Return Type
|Description
|set
|key:
any, value:
any
|Sets a new key/value pair
|get
|key:
any
any
|Returns the value
|getKey
|value:
any
any
|Returns the key
|clear
|Removes all key/value pairs
|delete
|key:
any
|Deletes a key/value pair by key
|deleteValue
|value:
any
|Deletes a key/value pair by value
|entries
MapIterator
|Returns a new Iterator object that contains an array of [key, value] for each element in the structure
|has
|key:
any
boolean
|Returns
true if it exists a pair with the provided key,
false otherwise
|hasValue
|value:
any
boolean
|Returns
true if it exists a pair with the provided value, false otherwise
|keys
MapIterator
|Returns a new Iterator object that contains the keys for each element in the structure
|values
MapIterator
|Returns a new Iterator object that contains the values for each element in the structure
|getObject
Object
|Parses the internal "one direction" map to a plain
{}. Throws exception if the map has non-primitive key types
|getObjectReverse
Object
|Parses the internal "one direction" reverse map to a plain
{}. Throws exception if the reverse map has non-primitive key types
Changelog
- 1.1.0
- Add
getObject() and
getObjectReverse() methods
- 1.0.0
License
ISC License