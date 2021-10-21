Bidirectional Map

Create "key/value" collections of one-to-one correspondence. Internally it uses two Map objects, so both keys and values can be of any type, and keys can preserve their type.

Install

npm install bidirectional-map

Usage

import BiMap from 'bidirectional-map' let map = new BiMap() map.set( 'bob' , 'alice' ) map.get( 'bob' ) map.getKey( 'alice' ) let map2 = new BiMap({ bob : 'alice' , john : 'mary' }) map2.has( 'bob' ) map2.hasValue( 'mary' ) map2.deleteValue( 'mary' )

API

Constructors

Arguments Description Creates an empty structure object: Object Creates a structure with the key/values of object

Properties

Property Return Type Description size any Returns the number of key/value pairs

Methods

Method Arguments Return Type Description set key: any , value: any Sets a new key/value pair get key: any any Returns the value getKey value: any any Returns the key clear Removes all key/value pairs delete key: any Deletes a key/value pair by key deleteValue value: any Deletes a key/value pair by value entries MapIterator Returns a new Iterator object that contains an array of [key, value] for each element in the structure has key: any boolean Returns true if it exists a pair with the provided key, false otherwise hasValue value: any boolean Returns true if it exists a pair with the provided value, false otherwise keys MapIterator Returns a new Iterator object that contains the keys for each element in the structure values MapIterator Returns a new Iterator object that contains the values for each element in the structure getObject Object Parses the internal "one direction" map to a plain {} . Throws exception if the map has non-primitive key types getObjectReverse Object Parses the internal "one direction" reverse map to a plain {} . Throws exception if the reverse map has non-primitive key types

Changelog

1.1.0 Add getObject() and getObjectReverse() methods

1.0.0 Initial release 🎉



License

ISC License