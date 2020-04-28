A data synchronisation library for JavaScript
npm install bicycle
import BicycleClient from 'bicycle/lib/client';
const client = new BicycleClient();
const subscription = client.subscribe(
{todos: {id: true, title: true, completed: true}},
(result, loaded) => {
// note that if `loaded` is `false`, `result` is a partial result
console.dir(result.todos);
},
);
// to dispose of the subscription:
subscription.unsubscribe();
// Use `update` to trigger mutations on the server. Any relevant subscriptions are updated automatically
client.update('Todo.toggle', {id: todoToToggle.id, checked: !todoToToggle.completed}).done(
() => console.log('updated!'),
);
Queries can also take parameters and have aliases, e.g.
const subscription = client.subscribe(
{'todosById(id: "whatever") as todo': {id: true, title: true, completed: true}},
(result, loaded) => {
console.dir(result.todo);
},
);
import express from 'express';
import BicycleServer from 'bicycle/server';
const app = express();
// other routes etc. here
// define the schema.
// in a real app you'd want to split schema definition across multiple files
const schema = {
objects: [
{
name: 'Root',
fields: {
todoById: {
type: 'Todo',
args: {id: 'string'},
resolve(root, {id}, {user}) {
return getTodo(id);
},
},
todos: {
type: 'Todo[]',
resolve(root, args, {user}) {
return getTodos();
},
},
},
},
{
name: 'Todo',
fields: {
id: 'id',
title: 'string',
completed: 'boolean',
},
mutations: {
addTodo: {
args: {id: 'id', title: 'string', completed: 'boolean'},
resolve({id, title, completed}, {user}) {
return addTodo({id, title, completed});
},
},
toggleAll: {
args: {checked: 'boolean'},
resolve({checked}) {
return toggleAll(checked);
},
},
toggle: {
args: {id: 'id', checked: 'boolean'},
resolve({id, checked}, {user}) {
return toggle(id, checked);
},
},
destroy: {
args: {id: 'id'},
resolve({id}, {user}) {
return destroy(id);
},
},
save: {
args: {id: 'id', title: 'string'},
resolve({id, title}, {user}) {
return setTitle(id, title);
},
},
clearCompleted: {
resolve(args, {user}) {
return clearCompleted();
},
},
},
},
];
};
const bicycle = new BicycleServer(schema);
// createMiddleware takes a function that returns the context given a request
// this allows you to only expose information the user is allowed to see
app.use('/bicycle', bicycle.createMiddleware(req => ({user: req.user})));
app.listen(3000);
Your schema consists of a collection of type definitions. Type definitions can be:
'string',
'number' and
'boolean', but you may wish to add your own)
You must always define an ObjectType called
'Root'. This type is a singleton and is the entry point for all queries.
e.g.
export default {
name: 'Root',
fields: {
todoById: {
type: 'Todo',
args: {id: 'string'},
resolve(root, {id}, {user}) {
return getTodo(id);
},
},
todos: {
type: 'Todo[]',
resolve(root, args, {user}) {
return getTodos();
},
},
},
};
Object types have the following properties:
Function) - A function that takes an object of this type and returns a globally unique id, defaults to
obj => TypeName + obj.id
string, required) - The name of your Object Type
string) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation
Map<string, Field>) - An object mapping field names onto field definitions.
Map<string, Mutation>) - An object mapping field names onto mutation definitions.
Fields can have:
typeString, required) - The type of the field
Map<string, typeString>) - The type of any arguments the field takes
string) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation
Function) - A function that takes the object, the args (that have been type checked) and the context and returns the value of the field. Defaults to
obj => obj.fieldName
MIT