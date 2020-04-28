bicycle

A data synchronisation library for JavaScript

Installation

npm install bicycle

Usage

Client

import BicycleClient from 'bicycle/lib/client' ; const client = new BicycleClient(); const subscription = client.subscribe( { todos : { id : true , title : true , completed : true }}, (result, loaded) => { console .dir(result.todos); }, ); subscription.unsubscribe(); client.update( 'Todo.toggle' , { id : todoToToggle.id, checked : !todoToToggle.completed}).done( () => console .log( 'updated!' ), );

Queries can also take parameters and have aliases, e.g.

const subscription = client.subscribe( { 'todosById(id: "whatever") as todo' : { id : true , title : true , completed : true }}, (result, loaded) => { console .dir(result.todo); }, );

Server

import express from 'express' ; import BicycleServer from 'bicycle/server' ; const app = express(); const schema = { objects : [ { name : 'Root' , fields : { todoById : { type : 'Todo' , args : { id : 'string' }, resolve(root, {id}, {user}) { return getTodo(id); }, }, todos : { type : 'Todo[]' , resolve(root, args, {user}) { return getTodos(); }, }, }, }, { name : 'Todo' , fields : { id : 'id' , title : 'string' , completed : 'boolean' , }, mutations : { addTodo : { args : { id : 'id' , title : 'string' , completed : 'boolean' }, resolve({id, title, completed}, {user}) { return addTodo({id, title, completed}); }, }, toggleAll : { args : { checked : 'boolean' }, resolve({checked}) { return toggleAll(checked); }, }, toggle : { args : { id : 'id' , checked : 'boolean' }, resolve({id, checked}, {user}) { return toggle(id, checked); }, }, destroy : { args : { id : 'id' }, resolve({id}, {user}) { return destroy(id); }, }, save : { args : { id : 'id' , title : 'string' }, resolve({id, title}, {user}) { return setTitle(id, title); }, }, clearCompleted : { resolve(args, {user}) { return clearCompleted(); }, }, }, }, ]; }; const bicycle = new BicycleServer(schema); app.use( '/bicycle' , bicycle.createMiddleware( req => ({ user : req.user}))); app.listen( 3000 );

schema

Your schema consists of a collection of type definitions. Type definitions can be:

objects (a collection of fields, with an ID)

scalars (there are built in values for 'string' , 'number' and 'boolean' , but you may wish to add your own)

, and , but you may wish to add your own) enums (these take a value from a predetermined set)

Root Object

You must always define an ObjectType called 'Root' . This type is a singleton and is the entry point for all queries.

e.g.

export default { name : 'Root' , fields : { todoById : { type : 'Todo' , args : { id : 'string' }, resolve(root, {id}, {user}) { return getTodo(id); }, }, todos : { type : 'Todo[]' , resolve(root, args, {user}) { return getTodos(); }, }, }, };

Object types

Object types have the following properties:

id ( Function ) - A function that takes an object of this type and returns a globally unique id, defaults to obj => TypeName + obj.id

) - A function that takes an object of this type and returns a globally unique id, defaults to name ( string , required) - The name of your Object Type

, required) - The name of your Object Type description ( string ) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation

) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation fields ( Map<string, Field> ) - An object mapping field names onto field definitions.

) - An object mapping field names onto field definitions. mutations ( Map<string, Mutation> ) - An object mapping field names onto mutation definitions.

Fields can have:

type ( typeString , required) - The type of the field

, required) - The type of the field args ( Map<string, typeString> ) - The type of any arguments the field takes

) - The type of any arguments the field takes description ( string ) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation

) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation resolve ( Function ) - A function that takes the object, the args (that have been type checked) and the context and returns the value of the field. Defaults to obj => obj.fieldName

License

MIT