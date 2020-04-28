openbase logo
bicycle

by bicyclejs
9.1.2 (see all)

A data fetching and synchronisation library for JavaScript

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

bicycle

A data synchronisation library for JavaScript

Build Status Dependency Status NPM version

Installation

npm install bicycle

Usage

Client

import BicycleClient from 'bicycle/lib/client';

const client = new BicycleClient();

const subscription = client.subscribe(
  {todos: {id: true, title: true, completed: true}},
  (result, loaded) => {
    // note that if `loaded` is `false`, `result` is a partial result
    console.dir(result.todos);
  },
);

// to dispose of the subscription:
subscription.unsubscribe();

// Use `update` to trigger mutations on the server. Any relevant subscriptions are updated automatically
client.update('Todo.toggle', {id: todoToToggle.id, checked: !todoToToggle.completed}).done(
  () => console.log('updated!'),
);

Queries can also take parameters and have aliases, e.g.

const subscription = client.subscribe(
  {'todosById(id: "whatever") as todo': {id: true, title: true, completed: true}},
  (result, loaded) => {
    console.dir(result.todo);
  },
);

Server

import express from 'express';
import BicycleServer from 'bicycle/server';

const app = express();

// other routes etc. here

// define the schema.
// in a real app you'd want to split schema definition across multiple files
const schema = {
  objects: [
    {
      name: 'Root',
      fields: {
        todoById: {
          type: 'Todo',
          args: {id: 'string'},
          resolve(root, {id}, {user}) {
            return getTodo(id);
          },
        },
        todos: {
          type: 'Todo[]',
          resolve(root, args, {user}) {
            return getTodos();
          },
        },
      },
    },

    {
      name: 'Todo',
      fields: {
        id: 'id',
        title: 'string',
        completed: 'boolean',
      },
      mutations: {
        addTodo: {
          args: {id: 'id', title: 'string', completed: 'boolean'},
          resolve({id, title, completed}, {user}) {
            return addTodo({id, title, completed});
          },
        },
        toggleAll: {
          args: {checked: 'boolean'},
          resolve({checked}) {
            return toggleAll(checked);
          },
        },
        toggle: {
          args: {id: 'id', checked: 'boolean'},
          resolve({id, checked}, {user}) {
            return toggle(id, checked);
          },
        },
        destroy: {
          args: {id: 'id'},
          resolve({id}, {user}) {
            return destroy(id);
          },
        },
        save: {
          args: {id: 'id', title: 'string'},
          resolve({id, title}, {user}) {
            return setTitle(id, title);
          },
        },
        clearCompleted: {
          resolve(args, {user}) {
            return clearCompleted();
          },
        },
      },
    },
  ];
};

const bicycle = new BicycleServer(schema);

// createMiddleware takes a function that returns the context given a request
// this allows you to only expose information the user is allowed to see
app.use('/bicycle', bicycle.createMiddleware(req => ({user: req.user})));

app.listen(3000);

schema

Your schema consists of a collection of type definitions. Type definitions can be:

  • objects (a collection of fields, with an ID)
  • scalars (there are built in values for 'string', 'number' and 'boolean', but you may wish to add your own)
  • enums (these take a value from a predetermined set)
Root Object

You must always define an ObjectType called 'Root'. This type is a singleton and is the entry point for all queries.

e.g.

export default {
  name: 'Root',
  fields: {
    todoById: {
      type: 'Todo',
      args: {id: 'string'},
      resolve(root, {id}, {user}) {
        return getTodo(id);
      },
    },
    todos: {
      type: 'Todo[]',
      resolve(root, args, {user}) {
        return getTodos();
      },
    },
  },
};
Object types

Object types have the following properties:

  • id (Function) - A function that takes an object of this type and returns a globally unique id, defaults to obj => TypeName + obj.id
  • name (string, required) - The name of your Object Type
  • description (string) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation
  • fields (Map<string, Field>) - An object mapping field names onto field definitions.
  • mutations (Map<string, Mutation>) - An object mapping field names onto mutation definitions.

Fields can have:

  • type (typeString, required) - The type of the field
  • args (Map<string, typeString>) - The type of any arguments the field takes
  • description (string) - An optional string that may be useful for generating automated documentation
  • resolve (Function) - A function that takes the object, the args (that have been type checked) and the context and returns the value of the field. Defaults to obj => obj.fieldName

License

MIT

