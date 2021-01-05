A JavaScript library that parses BibTeX parser. Forked from bibtex-parser.
Include bibtexParse.js and call
bibtexParse.toJSON('@article{sample1,title={sample title}}');
(Note: prior to v0.0.25, bibtex-parser-js was an uncoped package in npm. From v0.0.25 onwards it is published under the @orcid organization.)
Install
npm install @orcid/bibtex-parse-js
var bibtexParse = require('@orcid/bibtex-parse-js');
var sample = bibtexParse.toJSON('@article{sample1,title={sample title}}');
console.log(sample);
Returns A parsed bibtex file as a JSON Array Object
[ { citationKey: 'SAMPLE1',
entryType: 'ARTICLE',
entryTags: { TITLE: 'sample title' } } ]
Contributions are welcome. Please make sure the unit test(test/runTest.js) reflects the changes and completes successfully.
See the latest build and results at https://travis-ci.org/ORCID/bibtexParseJs
(c) 2010 Henrik Muehe. MIT License visit
CommonJS port maintained by Mikola Lysenko visit