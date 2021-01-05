openbase logo
bibtex-parse-js

by ORCID
0.0.24

A JavaScript library that parses BibTeX parser.

Readme

bibtexParseJs

A JavaScript library that parses BibTeX parser. Forked from bibtex-parser.

Using in Browser

Include bibtexParse.js and call 

bibtexParse.toJSON('@article{sample1,title={sample title}}');

Using in Node.js

(Note: prior to v0.0.25, bibtex-parser-js was an uncoped package in npm. From v0.0.25 onwards it is published under the @orcid organization.)

Install npm install @orcid/bibtex-parse-js

var bibtexParse = require('@orcid/bibtex-parse-js');

var sample = bibtexParse.toJSON('@article{sample1,title={sample title}}');

console.log(sample);

Returns A parsed bibtex file as a JSON Array Object

[ { citationKey: 'SAMPLE1',
    entryType: 'ARTICLE',
    entryTags: { TITLE: 'sample title' } } ]

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please make sure the unit test(test/runTest.js) reflects the changes and completes successfully.

Travis CI

See the latest build and results at https://travis-ci.org/ORCID/bibtexParseJs

Credits

(c) 2010 Henrik Muehe. MIT License visit

CommonJS port maintained by Mikola Lysenko visit

