bibtexParseJs

A JavaScript library that parses BibTeX parser. Forked from bibtex-parser.

Using in Browser

Include bibtexParse.js and call

bibtexParse .toJSON ( '@article{sample1,title={sample title}}' );

(Note: prior to v0.0.25, bibtex-parser-js was an uncoped package in npm. From v0.0.25 onwards it is published under the @orcid organization.)

Install npm install @orcid/bibtex-parse-js

var bibtexParse = require ( '@orcid/bibtex-parse-js' ); var sample = bibtexParse.toJSON( '@article{sample1,title={sample title}}' ); console .log(sample);

Returns A parsed bibtex file as a JSON Array Object

[ { citationKey: 'SAMPLE1' , entryType: 'ARTICLE' , entryTags: { TITLE: 'sample title' } } ]

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please make sure the unit test(test/runTest.js) reflects the changes and completes successfully.

Travis CI

See the latest build and results at https://travis-ci.org/ORCID/bibtexParseJs

Credits

(c) 2010 Henrik Muehe. MIT License visit

CommonJS port maintained by Mikola Lysenko visit