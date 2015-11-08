openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bas

bi-app-sass

by Anas Nakawa
1.1.0 (see all)

writing bi-directional stylesheets in sass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

880

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bi App Sass

bi-app lets you write your stylesheets once, and have them compiled into 2 different stylesheets one for left-to-right layout, and the other for right-to-left layouts

Why

usually when writing stylesheets for bi-directional sites/apps, both ltr & rtl stylesheets mostly will look the same, except for direction related properties (float, text-align, padding, margin ..etc ), so when you write a float: left in some ltr stylesheet, you'll have to write it again as float: right for the rtl one

when using bi-app-sass , all you have to do is to write your stylesheets once using a predefined mixins for those direction related properties, and once you compile your stylesheets, you'll have a ready two stylesheets for your bi-directional app

How to use it

create three Sass files

app-ltr.scss    // ltr interface to be compiled
app-rtl.scss    // rtl interface
_app.scss       // private file where you will write your styles (won't be compiled)

in the app-ltr.scss only include the following

@import 'bi-app-ltr';
@import 'app';

same for app-rtl.scss

@import 'bi-app-rtl';
@import 'app';

now you can write your styles in _app.scss, using bi-app mixins, as you were styling for only ltr layouts, and the rtl styles will be compiled automatically!

.foo {
  display: block;
  @include float(left);
  @include border-left(1px solid white);
  ...
}

the result will be ..

in app-ltr.css

.foo {
  display: block;
  float: left;
  border-left: 1px solid white;
  ...
}

in app-rtl.css

.foo {
  display: block;
  float: right;
  border-right: 1px solid white;
  ...
}

Installing via npm

npm install bi-app-sass

Installing via Bower

bower install bi-app-sass

Installing via Yeoman

yeoman install bi-app-sass

Reference

a list of available mixins for CSS properties

// padding
padding-left(distance)
padding-right(distance)
padding(top, right, bottom, left)

// margin
margin-left(distance)
margin-right(distance)
margin(top, right, bottom, left)

// float
float(direction)            // left || right || none

// text align
text-align(direction)       // left || right || center

// clear
clear(direction)            // left || right || both

// left / right
left(distance)
right(distance)

// border
border-left(border-style)
border-right(border-style)

// border width
border-left-width(width)
border-right-width(width)
border-width(top, right, bottom, left)

// border style
border-left-style(style)
border-right-style(style)
border-style(top, right, bottom, left)

// border color
border-left-color(color)
border-right-color(color)
border-color(top, right, bottom, left)

// border radius
border-top-left-radius(radius)
border-top-right-radius(radius)
border-bottom-left-radius(radius)
border-bottom-right-radius(radius)
border-left-radius(radius)
border-right-radius(radius)
border-top-radius(radius)
border-bottom-radius(radius)
border-radius(topLeft, topRight, bottomRight, bottomLeft)

// ltr / rtl contents
rtl
ltr

Handling Special Cases

whenever you face a special case, the rtl & ltr mixins will give you hand :)

.some-class {
    @include rtl {
      // what you write here, will appear only in rtl stylesheets
      background-image: url('rtl/some-image.jpg');
      background-position: -10px 30px;
    }

    @include ltr {
      background-image: url('ltr/some-image.jpg');
      background-position: 100% 50%;
    }
}

Credits

created by Anas Nakawa github, twitter,
inspired by Victor Zamfir github, Victor Zamfir

License

Released under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial