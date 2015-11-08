Bi App Sass

bi-app lets you write your stylesheets once, and have them compiled into 2 different stylesheets one for left-to-right layout, and the other for right-to-left layouts

Why

usually when writing stylesheets for bi-directional sites/apps, both ltr & rtl stylesheets mostly will look the same, except for direction related properties ( float, text-align, padding, margin ..etc ), so when you write a float: left in some ltr stylesheet, you'll have to write it again as float: right for the rtl one

when using bi-app-sass , all you have to do is to write your stylesheets once using a predefined mixins for those direction related properties, and once you compile your stylesheets, you'll have a ready two stylesheets for your bi-directional app

How to use it

create three Sass files

app-ltr.scss app-rtl.scss _app.scss

in the app-ltr.scss only include the following

@ import 'bi-app-ltr' ; @ import 'app' ;

same for app-rtl.scss

@ import 'bi-app-rtl' ; @ import 'app' ;

now you can write your styles in _app.scss , using bi-app mixins, as you were styling for only ltr layouts, and the rtl styles will be compiled automatically!

.foo { display : block; @include float(left); @include border-left(1px solid white); ... }

the result will be ..

in app-ltr.css

.foo { display : block; float : left; border-left : 1px solid white; ... }

in app-rtl.css

.foo { display : block; float : right; border-right : 1px solid white; ... }

Installing via npm

npm install bi-app-sass

Installing via Bower

bower install bi-app-sass

Installing via Yeoman

yeoman install bi-app-sass

Reference

a list of available mixins for CSS properties

padding-left (distance) padding-right (distance) padding (top, right, bottom, left) margin-left (distance) margin-right (distance) margin (top, right, bottom, left) float (direction) text-align (direction) clear (direction) left (distance) right (distance) border-left (border-style) border-right (border-style) border-left-width (width) border-right-width (width) border-width (top, right, bottom, left) border-left-style (style) border-right-style (style) border-style (top, right, bottom, left) border-left-color (color) border-right-color (color) border-color (top, right, bottom, left) border-top-left-radius (radius) border-top-right-radius (radius) border-bottom-left-radius (radius) border-bottom-right-radius (radius) border-left-radius (radius) border-right-radius (radius) border-top-radius (radius) border-bottom-radius (radius) border-radius (topLeft, topRight, bottomRight, bottomLeft) rtl ltr

Handling Special Cases

whenever you face a special case, the rtl & ltr mixins will give you hand :)

.some-class { @include rtl { background-image : url( 'rtl/some-image.jpg' ); background-position : - 10px 30px ; } @include ltr { background-image : url( 'ltr/some-image.jpg' ); background-position : 100% 50% ; } }

Credits

created by Anas Nakawa github, twitter,

inspired by Victor Zamfir github, Victor Zamfir

License

Released under the MIT License