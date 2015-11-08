bi-app lets you write your stylesheets once, and have them compiled into 2 different stylesheets one for
left-to-right layout, and the other for
right-to-left layouts
usually when writing stylesheets for bi-directional sites/apps, both
ltr &
rtl stylesheets mostly will look the same, except for direction related properties (
float, text-align, padding, margin ..etc ), so when you write a
float: left in some
ltr stylesheet, you'll have to write it again as
float: right for the
rtl one
when using bi-app-sass , all you have to do is to write your stylesheets once using a predefined mixins for those direction related properties, and once you compile your stylesheets, you'll have a ready two stylesheets for your bi-directional app
create three Sass files
app-ltr.scss // ltr interface to be compiled
app-rtl.scss // rtl interface
_app.scss // private file where you will write your styles (won't be compiled)
in the
app-ltr.scss only include the following
@import 'bi-app-ltr';
@import 'app';
same for
app-rtl.scss
@import 'bi-app-rtl';
@import 'app';
now you can write your styles in
_app.scss, using bi-app mixins, as you were styling for only
ltr layouts, and the
rtl styles will be compiled automatically!
.foo {
display: block;
@include float(left);
@include border-left(1px solid white);
...
}
the result will be ..
in
app-ltr.css
.foo {
display: block;
float: left;
border-left: 1px solid white;
...
}
in
app-rtl.css
.foo {
display: block;
float: right;
border-right: 1px solid white;
...
}
npm install bi-app-sass
bower install bi-app-sass
yeoman install bi-app-sass
a list of available mixins for CSS properties
// padding
padding-left(distance)
padding-right(distance)
padding(top, right, bottom, left)
// margin
margin-left(distance)
margin-right(distance)
margin(top, right, bottom, left)
// float
float(direction) // left || right || none
// text align
text-align(direction) // left || right || center
// clear
clear(direction) // left || right || both
// left / right
left(distance)
right(distance)
// border
border-left(border-style)
border-right(border-style)
// border width
border-left-width(width)
border-right-width(width)
border-width(top, right, bottom, left)
// border style
border-left-style(style)
border-right-style(style)
border-style(top, right, bottom, left)
// border color
border-left-color(color)
border-right-color(color)
border-color(top, right, bottom, left)
// border radius
border-top-left-radius(radius)
border-top-right-radius(radius)
border-bottom-left-radius(radius)
border-bottom-right-radius(radius)
border-left-radius(radius)
border-right-radius(radius)
border-top-radius(radius)
border-bottom-radius(radius)
border-radius(topLeft, topRight, bottomRight, bottomLeft)
// ltr / rtl contents
rtl
ltr
whenever you face a special case, the
rtl &
ltr mixins will give you hand :)
.some-class {
@include rtl {
// what you write here, will appear only in rtl stylesheets
background-image: url('rtl/some-image.jpg');
background-position: -10px 30px;
}
@include ltr {
background-image: url('ltr/some-image.jpg');
background-position: 100% 50%;
}
}
created by Anas Nakawa github, twitter,
inspired by Victor Zamfir github, Victor Zamfir
Released under the MIT License