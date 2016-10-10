BH is processor that converts BEMJSON to HTML. Or in other words a template engine.
BH is:
You can find BH processor within
bh npm package. ENB technologies for its usage are available in
enb-bh npm package.
npm install bh
BH files within a project have
bh.js suffix (for example,
page.bh.js). The file is formed in CommonJS format for NodeJS:
module.exports = function(bh) {
// ...
};
Use
apply method to convert source tree of BEMJSON into an output HTML.
Use
processBemJson method to get an interim result in detailed BEMJSON tree form.
Use
toHtml method to get an output HTML without BEMJSON tree transform.
Common use case:
var bh = new (require('bh').BH);
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('button');
})
bh.processBemJson({ block: 'button' }); // { block: 'button', mods: {}, tag: 'button' }
bh.apply({ block: 'button' }); // '<button class="button"></button>'
bh.toHtml({ block: 'button' }); // '<div class="button"></div>'
Working functions for BEMJSON are templates. Use
match method to declare templates. Logic of BEMJSON conversion is declared in a function body.
There are two arguments provided to a template function:
ctx – instance of
Ctx class;
json – link to a current BEMJSON tree node.
N.B. Do not make changes directly in
json object. Use methods of
ctx object instead. We recommend you to use
json object for reading only (see also
ctx.json() method).
Syntax:
{BH} bh.match({String} expression, function({Ctx} ctx, {Object} json) {
//.. actions
});
You could also declare several templates within one call of
match method.
Syntax:
{BH} bh.match({Array} expressions, function({Ctx} ctx));
Where
expressions is an array like this:
[
{String} expression1,
...,
{String} expressionN
]
Or in an object form:
{BH} bh.match({Object} templates);
Where
templates is an object like this:
{
{String} expression1 : function({Ctx} ctx) {
//.. actions1
},
...,
{String} expressionN : function({Ctx} ctx) {
//.. actionsN
},
}
You can find below a list of
Ctx class methods. Let's check examples for step-by-step explanation.
For instance, to declare
button tag for
button block and
input tag for
input block do the following:
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('button');
});
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('input');
});
Now we are going to create a pseudo button that looks like a button and acts like a link. If
pseudo modifier of the button is set to
true, you need to add tag
a and attribute
role="button" to your template.
bh.match('button_pseudo_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx
.tag('a')
.attr('role', 'button');
});
In this example, we do not match just to
button block. We match to
button block with modifier
pseudo that has
yes value.
Let's go into details of syntax of a matching string for conversion functions (optional parameters are set in square brackets):
'block[_blockModName[_blockModVal]][__elemName][_elemModName[_elemModVal]]'
The
setOptions method allows you to set the template engine parameters.
jsAttrName allows you to set the attribute name to store the
js field. Default value is
onclick.
bh.setOptions({ jsAttrName: 'data-bem' });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', js: true });
<div class="button i-bem" data-bem='return {"button":{}}'></div>
The data store format in the attribute. Default value is
js.
bh.setOptions({ jsAttrScheme: 'json' });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', js: { foo: bar } });
<div class="button i-bem" onclick='{"button":{"foo":"bar"}}'></div>
The name of additional class for nodes with
js. Default value is
i-bem. If you set the
false value, the additional class will not be added.
bh.setOptions({ jsCls: false });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', js: true });
<div class="button" onclick='{"button":{}}'></div>
jsElem controls the set up of an additional class of the jsCls parameter for elements with
js. Default value is
true. If you set the
false value, the additional class will not be added.
bh.setOptions({ jsElem: false });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', elem: 'box', js: true });
<div class="button__box" onclick='return {"button__box":{}}'></div>
escapeContent turns on content escaping. Option is turned off by default.
bh.setOptions({ escapeContent: true });
bh.apply({ content: '<script>' });
<div><script></div>
clsNobaseMods removes the block or element name from the modifier names in the class. Default value is
false.
bh.setOptions({ clsNobaseMods: true });
bh.apply({
block: 'button',
mods: { disabled: true, theme: 'new' },
mix: [
{ block: 'clearfix' },
{ elem: 'box', elemMods: { pick: 'left' } }
],
content: {
elem: 'control',
elemMods: { disabled: true }
}
});
<div class="button _disabled _theme_new clearfix button__box _pick_left">
<div class="button__control _disabled"></div>
</div>
Defines the delimiter between block and element names. Default value is
__.
bh.setOptions({ delimElem: '_' });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', elem: 'text' });
<div class="button_text"></div>
Defines the delimiter between block or element and their modifier. Default value is
_.
bh.setOptions({ delimMod: '--' });
bh.apply({ block: 'button', mods: { disabled: true } });
<div class="button button--disabled"></div>
shortTags extend default short tag list.
bh.setOptions({ shortTags: ['rect'] });
xhtml defines wether or not trailing slash should be rendered for short tags. Default value is
true.
bh.setOptions({ xhtml: false });
For example, if you want to set
state modifier with
closed value for all blocks, do the following:
bh.match('popup', function(ctx) {
ctx.mod('state', 'closed');
});
Mix
form with
search-form:
bh.match('search-form', function(ctx) {
ctx.mix({ block: 'form' });
});
Specify a class for
page block:
bh.match('page', function(ctx) {
ctx.cls('ua_js_no ua_css_standard');
});
In addition to element modification, converter function can return a new BEMJSON. For this, we will use following methods:
ctx.json() that returns a current element “as is”;
ctx.content() that returns and sets a content.
For example, let's wrap
header block with
header-wrapper block:
bh.match('header', function(ctx) {
return {
block: 'header-wrapper',
content: ctx.json()
};
});
N.B. Any non-undefined value will replace current node in BEMJSON tree. So you can delete current node just returning
null value.
Then wrap a content of
button block with
content element:
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.content({
elem: 'content',
content: ctx.content()
}, true);
});
ctx.content method gets BEMJSON as first argument that should be specified for a content. The second argument is a
force flag that specifies a content even if it already exists.
Let's add following elements to
header block:
before element in the very beginning of the block content;
after elemtnet in the end of the block content.
bh.match('header', function(ctx) {
ctx.content([
{ elem: 'before' },
ctx.content(),
{ elem: 'after' }
], true);
});
Add
before-button block before
button block:
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
return [
{ block: 'before-button' },
ctx.json()
];
});
The
enableInfiniteLoopDetection method allows you to enable or disable the infinite loop detection process.
N.B. Enable the infinite loop detection in debugging mode only, because it slows down a template engine application.
bh.enableInfiniteLoopDetection(true);
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.content({ block: 'button' });
});
Error: Infinite matcher loop detected at "button".
Ctx class
Ctx class instances are passed to all templates. All class methods in a set mode return the class instance.
This class method applies templates for given BEMJSON tree in the current context. It returns the processed BEMJSON.
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
bh.toHtml(ctx.process({ elem: 'control' }));
});
This class method returns/sets a tag depending on arguments. Use force to set the tag value even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('input');
});
N.B. If you set a value as
false or as an empty string, the template will not put the current node to output HTML. The template will put only the content of this node if it exists.
This class method returns/sets a modifier depending on arguments. Use force to set the modifier even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.mod('native', 'yes');
ctx.mod('disabled', true);
});
bh.match('input_islands_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx.mod('native', '', true);
ctx.mod('disabled', false, true);
});
This class method returns/sets modifiers depending on arguments. Use force to set the modifiers even if they were specified earlier.
bh.match('paranja', function(ctx) {
ctx.mods({
theme: 'normal',
disabled: true
});
});
This class method returns/sets an attribute depending on arguments. Use force to set the attribute even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('input_disabled_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx.attr('disabled', 'disabled');
});
N.B. If an attribute is needed to be deleted and not nulled in its value, you have to pass
null as a second parameter:
bh.match('link', function(ctx) {
ctx.attr('href', null);
});
N.B. Pass
true as a second parameter to set a boolean attribute:
bh.match('link_hidden_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx.attr('hidden', true);
});
<div class="link link_hidden_yes" hidden></div>
This class method returns/sets attributes depending on arguments. Use force to set the attributes even if they were specified earlier.
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.attrs({
name: ctx.param('name'),
autocomplete: 'off'
});
});
This class method returns/sets a mix value depending on arguments.
Use force to set the attribute even if it was specified earlier.
If force has
true value, the specified mix replaces the previous value, otherwise the both mixes are added.
bh.match('button_pseudo_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx.mix({ block: 'link', mods: { pseudo: 'yes' } });
ctx.mix([
{ elem: 'text' },
{ block: 'ajax' }
]);
});
This class method returns/sets
bem value depending on arguments. Use force to set the
bem value even if it was specified earlier.
If
bem has
false value, any BEM classes will not be generated for an element.
bh.match('meta', function(ctx) {
ctx.bem(false);
});
This class method returns/sets
js value depending on arguments. Use force to set the
js value even if it was specified earlier.
Use
js value for blocks initialization in browser by
BEM.DOM.init().
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.js(true);
});
This class method returns/sets CSS class additional value depending on arguments. Use force to set the
cls value even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('field_type_email', function(ctx) {
ctx.cls('validate');
});
<div class="field field_type_email validate"></div>
This class method returns/sets a content depending on arguments. Use force to set the content even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.content({ elem: 'control' });
});
Returns the current section of BEMJSON tree. You could use this class method with
return method for wrapping. For brevity, you can use the second argument of the template function –
json.
N.B. The call of
ctx.applyBase() function breaks the chain of consistent templates application. This causes the case when
json stops to point out the current node in BEMJSON tree. To avoid this you must use
ctx.json() method.
bh.match('input', function(ctx, json) {
return {
elem: 'wrapper',
attrs: { name: json.name },
content: ctx.json()
};
});
ctx.position() returns the position of the current BEMJSON element within parental element.
See example for
ctx.position(),
ctx.isFirst(), and
ctx.isLast() below.
ctx.isFirst() returns
true if the current BEMJSON element is the first within the parental BEMJSON element.
See example for
ctx.position(),
ctx.isFirst(), and
ctx.isLast() below.
ctx.isLast() returns
true if the current BEMJSON element is the last within the parental BEMJSON element.
Example for
ctx.position(),
ctx.isFirst(), and
ctx.isLast():
bh.match('list__item', function(ctx) {
ctx.mod('pos', ctx.position());
if (ctx.isFirst()) {
ctx.mod('first', 'yes');
}
if (ctx.isLast()) {
ctx.mod('last', 'yes');
}
});
Verifies that object is a primitive.
bh.match('link', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag(ctx.isSimple(ctx.content()) ? 'span' : 'div');
});
This class method is analogue of
extend function in jQuery.
This class method converts the BEMJSON element by another templates. For example, it could be used to add the element in the end of the content after all other elements that are added in the end by base templates.
For example:
bh.match('header', function(ctx) {
ctx.content([
ctx.content(),
{ elem: 'under' }
], true);
});
bh.match('header_float_yes', function(ctx) {
ctx.applyBase();
ctx.content([
ctx.content(),
{ elem: 'clear' }
], true);
});
This class method stops application of other templates for BEMJSON element.
For example:
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('button', true);
});
bh.match('button', function(ctx) {
ctx.tag('span');
ctx.stop();
});
This class method returns the unique identifier. For example, you can use it to set the correspondence between
label and
input.
This class method returns/sets parameter of the current BEMJSON element. Use force to set the parameter value even if it was specified earlier.
For example:
bh.match('search', function(ctx) {
ctx.attr('action', ctx.param('action') || '/');
});
This class method get / passes a parameter into BEMJSON tree. Use force to set the parameter value even if it was specified earlier.
bh.match('input', function(ctx) {
ctx.content({ elem: 'control' });
ctx.tParam('value', ctx.param('value'));
});
bh.match('input__control', function(ctx) {
ctx.attr('value', ctx.tParam('value'));
});