BH

What is this?

BH is processor that converts BEMJSON to HTML. Or in other words a template engine.

Online demo.

Advantages

BH is:

fast; easy to debug due to no need of compilation to another code; based on JavaScript (usage and extensions); easy to understand – it is a wrapper over a regular conversion of source BEMJSON to output BEMJSON / HTML; compact on client side (12.4 Kb after compression, 3.7 Kb after gzip); does not require a compilation.

Install

You can find BH processor within bh npm package. ENB technologies for its usage are available in enb-bh npm package.

npm install bh

Usage

BH files within a project have bh.js suffix (for example, page.bh.js ). The file is formed in CommonJS format for NodeJS:

module .exports = function ( bh ) { };

Use apply method to convert source tree of BEMJSON into an output HTML. Use processBemJson method to get an interim result in detailed BEMJSON tree form. Use toHtml method to get an output HTML without BEMJSON tree transform.

Common use case:

var bh = new ( require ( 'bh' ).BH); bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'button' ); }) bh.processBemJson({ block : 'button' }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' }); bh.toHtml({ block : 'button' });

Conversion

Working functions for BEMJSON are templates. Use match method to declare templates. Logic of BEMJSON conversion is declared in a function body.

There are two arguments provided to a template function:

ctx – instance of Ctx class;

– instance of class; json – link to a current BEMJSON tree node.

N.B. Do not make changes directly in json object. Use methods of ctx object instead. We recommend you to use json object for reading only (see also ctx.json() method).

Syntax:

{BH} bh.match({ String } expression, function ( {Ctx} ctx, {Object} json ) { });

You could also declare several templates within one call of match method.

Syntax:

{BH} bh.match({ Array } expressions, function ( {Ctx} ctx ));

Where expressions is an array like this:

[ { String } expression1, ..., { String } expressionN ]

Or in an object form:

{BH} bh.match({ Object } templates);

Where templates is an object like this:

{ { String } expression1 : function ( {Ctx} ctx ) { }, ..., { String } expressionN : function ( {Ctx} ctx ) { }, }

You can find below a list of Ctx class methods. Let's check examples for step-by-step explanation.

For instance, to declare button tag for button block and input tag for input block do the following:

bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'button' ); }); bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'input' ); });

Now we are going to create a pseudo button that looks like a button and acts like a link. If pseudo modifier of the button is set to true , you need to add tag a and attribute role="button" to your template.

bh.match( 'button_pseudo_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx .tag( 'a' ) .attr( 'role' , 'button' ); });

In this example, we do not match just to button block. We match to button block with modifier pseudo that has yes value.

Matching

Let's go into details of syntax of a matching string for conversion functions (optional parameters are set in square brackets):

'block[_blockModName[_blockModVal]][__elemName][_elemModName[_elemModVal]]'

Setting up

The setOptions method allows you to set the template engine parameters.

jsAttrName

jsAttrName allows you to set the attribute name to store the js field. Default value is onclick .

bh.setOptions({ jsAttrName : 'data-bem' }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , js : true });

< div class = "button i-bem" data-bem = 'return {"button":{}}' > </ div >

jsAttrScheme

The data store format in the attribute. Default value is js .

bh.setOptions({ jsAttrScheme : 'json' }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , js : { foo : bar } });

< div class = "button i-bem" onclick = '{"button":{"foo":"bar"}}' > </ div >

jsCls

The name of additional class for nodes with js . Default value is i-bem . If you set the false value, the additional class will not be added.

bh.setOptions({ jsCls : false }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , js : true });

< div class = "button" onclick = '{"button":{}}' > </ div >

jsElem

jsElem controls the set up of an additional class of the jsCls parameter for elements with js . Default value is true . If you set the false value, the additional class will not be added.

bh.setOptions({ jsElem : false }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , elem : 'box' , js : true });

< div class = "button__box" onclick = 'return {"button__box":{}}' > </ div >

escapeContent

escapeContent turns on content escaping. Option is turned off by default.

bh.setOptions({ escapeContent : true }); bh.apply({ content : '<script>' });

< div > <script> </ div >

clsNobaseMods

clsNobaseMods removes the block or element name from the modifier names in the class. Default value is false .

bh.setOptions({ clsNobaseMods : true }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , mods : { disabled : true , theme : 'new' }, mix : [ { block : 'clearfix' }, { elem : 'box' , elemMods : { pick : 'left' } } ], content : { elem : 'control' , elemMods : { disabled : true } } });

< div class = "button _disabled _theme_new clearfix button__box _pick_left" > < div class = "button__control _disabled" > </ div > </ div >

delimElem

Defines the delimiter between block and element names. Default value is __ .

bh.setOptions({ delimElem : '_' }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , elem : 'text' });

< div class = "button_text" > </ div >

delimMod

Defines the delimiter between block or element and their modifier. Default value is _ .

bh.setOptions({ delimMod : '--' }); bh.apply({ block : 'button' , mods : { disabled : true } });

< div class = "button button--disabled" > </ div >

shortTags extend default short tag list.

bh.setOptions({ shortTags : [ 'rect' ] });

xhtml

xhtml defines wether or not trailing slash should be rendered for short tags. Default value is true .

bh.setOptions({ xhtml : false });

Additional examples

For example, if you want to set state modifier with closed value for all blocks, do the following:

bh.match( 'popup' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mod( 'state' , 'closed' ); });

Mix form with search-form :

bh.match( 'search-form' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mix({ block : 'form' }); });

Specify a class for page block:

bh.match( 'page' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.cls( 'ua_js_no ua_css_standard' ); });

BEMJSON-tree conversion

In addition to element modification, converter function can return a new BEMJSON. For this, we will use following methods:

ctx.json() that returns a current element “as is”;

that returns a current element “as is”; ctx.content() that returns and sets a content.

For example, let's wrap header block with header-wrapper block:

bh.match( 'header' , function ( ctx ) { return { block : 'header-wrapper' , content : ctx.json() }; });

N.B. Any non-undefined value will replace current node in BEMJSON tree. So you can delete current node just returning null value.

Then wrap a content of button block with content element:

bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.content({ elem : 'content' , content : ctx.content() }, true ); });

ctx.content method gets BEMJSON as first argument that should be specified for a content. The second argument is a force flag that specifies a content even if it already exists.

Let's add following elements to header block:

before element in the very beginning of the block content;

element in the very beginning of the block content; after elemtnet in the end of the block content.

bh.match( 'header' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.content([ { elem : 'before' }, ctx.content(), { elem : 'after' } ], true ); });

Add before-button block before button block:

bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { return [ { block : 'before-button' }, ctx.json() ]; });

Infinite loop detection

The enableInfiniteLoopDetection method allows you to enable or disable the infinite loop detection process.

N.B. Enable the infinite loop detection in debugging mode only, because it slows down a template engine application.

bh.enableInfiniteLoopDetection( true ); bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.content({ block : 'button' }); });

Error : Infinite matcher loop detected at "button" .

Ctx class

Ctx class instances are passed to all templates. All class methods in a set mode return the class instance.

This class method applies templates for given BEMJSON tree in the current context. It returns the processed BEMJSON.

bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { bh.toHtml(ctx.process({ elem : 'control' })); });

This class method returns/sets a tag depending on arguments. Use force to set the tag value even if it was specified earlier.

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'input' ); });

N.B. If you set a value as false or as an empty string, the template will not put the current node to output HTML. The template will put only the content of this node if it exists.

This class method returns/sets a modifier depending on arguments. Use force to set the modifier even if it was specified earlier.

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mod( 'native' , 'yes' ); ctx.mod( 'disabled' , true ); }); bh.match( 'input_islands_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mod( 'native' , '' , true ); ctx.mod( 'disabled' , false , true ); });

This class method returns/sets modifiers depending on arguments. Use force to set the modifiers even if they were specified earlier.

bh.match( 'paranja' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mods({ theme : 'normal' , disabled : true }); });

This class method returns/sets an attribute depending on arguments. Use force to set the attribute even if it was specified earlier.

bh.match( 'input_disabled_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.attr( 'disabled' , 'disabled' ); });

N.B. If an attribute is needed to be deleted and not nulled in its value, you have to pass null as a second parameter:

bh.match( 'link' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.attr( 'href' , null ); });

N.B. Pass true as a second parameter to set a boolean attribute:

bh.match( 'link_hidden_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.attr( 'hidden' , true ); });

< div class = "link link_hidden_yes" hidden > </ div >

This class method returns/sets attributes depending on arguments. Use force to set the attributes even if they were specified earlier.

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.attrs({ name : ctx.param( 'name' ), autocomplete : 'off' }); });

This class method returns/sets a mix value depending on arguments.

Use force to set the attribute even if it was specified earlier.

If force has true value, the specified mix replaces the previous value, otherwise the both mixes are added.

bh.match( 'button_pseudo_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mix({ block : 'link' , mods : { pseudo : 'yes' } }); ctx.mix([ { elem : 'text' }, { block : 'ajax' } ]); });

This class method returns/sets bem value depending on arguments. Use force to set the bem value even if it was specified earlier.

If bem has false value, any BEM classes will not be generated for an element.

bh.match( 'meta' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.bem( false ); });

This class method returns/sets js value depending on arguments. Use force to set the js value even if it was specified earlier.

Use js value for blocks initialization in browser by BEM.DOM.init() .

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.js( true ); });

This class method returns/sets CSS class additional value depending on arguments. Use force to set the cls value even if it was specified earlier.

bh.match( 'field_type_email' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.cls( 'validate' ); });

< div class = "field field_type_email validate" > </ div >

This class method returns/sets a content depending on arguments. Use force to set the content even if it was specified earlier.

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.content({ elem : 'control' }); });

Returns the current section of BEMJSON tree. You could use this class method with return method for wrapping. For brevity, you can use the second argument of the template function – json .

N.B. The call of ctx.applyBase() function breaks the chain of consistent templates application. This causes the case when json stops to point out the current node in BEMJSON tree. To avoid this you must use ctx.json() method.

bh.match( 'input' , function ( ctx, json ) { return { elem : 'wrapper' , attrs : { name : json.name }, content : ctx.json() }; });

ctx.position() returns the position of the current BEMJSON element within parental element. See example for ctx.position() , ctx.isFirst() , and ctx.isLast() below.

ctx.isFirst() returns true if the current BEMJSON element is the first within the parental BEMJSON element. See example for ctx.position() , ctx.isFirst() , and ctx.isLast() below.

ctx.isLast() returns true if the current BEMJSON element is the last within the parental BEMJSON element.

Example for ctx.position() , ctx.isFirst() , and ctx.isLast() :

bh.match( 'list__item' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.mod( 'pos' , ctx.position()); if (ctx.isFirst()) { ctx.mod( 'first' , 'yes' ); } if (ctx.isLast()) { ctx.mod( 'last' , 'yes' ); } });

Verifies that object is a primitive.

bh.match( 'link' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag(ctx.isSimple(ctx.content()) ? 'span' : 'div' ); });

This class method is analogue of extend function in jQuery.

This class method converts the BEMJSON element by another templates. For example, it could be used to add the element in the end of the content after all other elements that are added in the end by base templates.

For example:

bh.match( 'header' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.content([ ctx.content(), { elem : 'under' } ], true ); }); bh.match( 'header_float_yes' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.applyBase(); ctx.content([ ctx.content(), { elem : 'clear' } ], true ); });

This class method stops application of other templates for BEMJSON element.

For example:

bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'button' , true ); }); bh.match( 'button' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.tag( 'span' ); ctx.stop(); });

This class method returns the unique identifier. For example, you can use it to set the correspondence between label and input .

This class method returns/sets parameter of the current BEMJSON element. Use force to set the parameter value even if it was specified earlier.

For example:

bh.match( 'search' , function ( ctx ) { ctx.attr( 'action' , ctx.param( 'action' ) || '/' ); });

This class method get / passes a parameter into BEMJSON tree. Use force to set the parameter value even if it was specified earlier.