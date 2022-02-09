⚠️ This package needs your support to stay maintained. If you work for an organization whose website is better off using Bezier.js than rolling its own code solution, please consider talking to your manager to help fund this project. Open Source is free to use, but certainly not free to develop. If you have the means to reward those whose work you rely on, please consider doing so. ⚠️

An ES Module based library for Node.js and browsers for doing (quadratic and cubic) Bezier curve work.

For a Demo and the API, hit up either pomax.github.io/bezierjs or read the souce ( ./src for the library code, start at bezier.js ).

Note: if you're looking for the legacy ES5 version of this library, you will have to install v2.6.1 or below. However, be aware that the ES5 version will not have any fixes/updates back-ported.

Installation

npm install bezier-js will add bezier.js to your dependencies, remember to add --save or --save-dev if you need that to be persistent of course.

Without using a package manager

There is a rolled-up version of bezier.js in the dist directory. Just download that and drop it in your JS asset dir.

In Node, as dependency

About as simple as it gets:

import { Bezier } from "bezier-js" ; const b = new Bezier(...);

Or, using the legacy CommonJS syntax:

const Bezier = require ( "bezier-js" ); const b = new Bezier(...);

Node support matrix

Node Version Require Supported Import Supported v12.0.0 Yes Yes Experimental Flag v12.14.1 Yes No Experimental Flag v12.17.0 Yes Yes Experimental Warning v12.22.1 Yes Yes v14.0.0 Yes Yes v14.16.1 Yes Yes

In Node or the browser, from file

Copy the contents of the src directory to wherever you like ( /js , /vendor , etc), or place the rolled-up version of the library there, and then load the library as an import to whatever script needs to use the Bezier constructor using:

import { Bezier } from "/js/vendor/bezier.js" ; const b = new Bezier(...);

Working on the code

All the code is in the src directory, with bezier.js as entry point.

To test code (which automatically applies code formatting and rollup), use npm test .

There is no explicit build step for the library, npm test takes care of everything, except checking for code coverage.

License

This code is MIT licensed.

Engagement

For comments and questions, tweet at me or file an issue.