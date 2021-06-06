BezierEasing provides Cubic Bezier Curve easing which generalizes easing functions (ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out, ...any other custom curve) exactly like in CSS Transitions.

Implementing efficient lookup is not easy because it implies projecting the X coordinate to a Bezier Curve. This micro library uses fast heuristics (involving dichotomic search, newton-raphson, sampling) to focus on performance and precision.

It is heavily based on implementations available in Firefox and Chrome (for the CSS transition-timing-function property).

Usage

var easing = BezierEasing( 0 , 0 , 1 , 0.5 ); console .log(easing( 0.0 )); console .log(easing( 0.5 )); console .log(easing( 1.0 ));

(this schema is from the CSS spec)

BezierEasing(P1.x, P1.y, P2.x, P2.y)

Install

It is the equivalent to CSS Transitions' transition-timing-function .

In the same way you can define in CSS cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1) , with BezierEasing, you can define it using BezierEasing(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1) which have the `` function taking an X and computing the Y interpolated easing value (see schema).

License

MIT License.

Tests

npm test

Contributing

You need a node installed.

Install the deps:

npm install

The library is in index.js .

