bezier

n-degree Bezier curve interpolation.

Usage

Returns the value at t for a bezier curve of points.length degrees. In other words, if you pass it a 3-element array you'll get the results of a 3-degree (quadratic) curve.

var bezier = require ( 'bezier' ) bezier([ 0 , 1 , 2 ], 0.5 ) bezier([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], 0.5 )

You can use a curve for each dimension to get the resulting bezier you're probably familiar with:

var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) var ctx = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) var bezier = require ( 'bezier' ) var x = [ 0 , 100 , 200 ] var y = [ 200 , 100 , 0 ] ctx.beginPath() ctx.strokeStyle = '#000' for ( var t = 0 ; t < 1 ; t += 0.01 ) { ctx.lineTo(bezier(x, t), bezier(y, t)) } ctx.stroke() ctx.closePath()

curve = require('bezier').prepare(pointCount)

Generates a function which takes pointCount number of points to draw a bezier curve. For higher values of pointCount , this function is generated on the fly such that it can run with as little overhead as possible.

It's a small trade-off in flexibility for a small benefit in performance :)

Given an array of points that is pointCount long, return the value across the curve at t .

var quadratic = require ( 'bezier' ).prepare( 3 ) var cubic = require ( 'bezier' ).prepare( 4 ) quadratic([ 0 , 1 , 2 ], 0.5 ) cubic([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], 0.5 ) quadratic([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], 0.5 ) quadratic([ 0 , 1 ], 0.5 )

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.