n-degree Bezier curve interpolation.
require('bezier')(points, t)
Returns the value at
t for a bezier curve of
points.length degrees.
In other words, if you pass it a 3-element array you'll get the results of a
3-degree (quadratic) curve.
var bezier = require('bezier')
bezier([0, 1, 2], 0.5) // 1
bezier([0, 1, 2, 3], 0.5) // 1.5
You can use a curve for each dimension to get the resulting bezier you're probably familiar with:
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas')
var ctx = canvas.getContext('2d')
var bezier = require('bezier')
var x = [0, 100, 200]
var y = [200, 100, 0]
ctx.beginPath()
ctx.strokeStyle = '#000'
for (var t = 0; t < 1; t += 0.01) {
ctx.lineTo(bezier(x, t), bezier(y, t))
}
ctx.stroke()
ctx.closePath()
curve = require('bezier').prepare(pointCount)
Generates a function which takes
pointCount number of points to draw a
bezier curve. For higher values of
pointCount, this function is generated on
the fly such that it can run with as little overhead as possible.
It's a small trade-off in flexibility for a small benefit in performance :)
curve(points, t)
Given an array of
points that is
pointCount long, return the value across
the curve at
t.
var quadratic = require('bezier').prepare(3)
var cubic = require('bezier').prepare(4)
quadratic([0, 1, 2], 0.5) // 1
cubic([0, 1, 2, 3], 0.5) // 1.5
// Note that these functions expect
// arrays of the correct length:
quadratic([0, 1, 2, 3], 0.5) // 1
quadratic([0, 1], 0.5) // NaN
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.