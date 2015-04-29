Open source Google Voice with Receptionist abilities
Betty (or Ben for the ones who prefer a male receptionist) is your own customizable receptionist, to forward call and messages to your team anywhere in the world. It's particularly useful if your organization is operating in the US, but based in another countries.
Betty is easy to setup and build on top of Twilio and Node.js, it doesn't necessitate a database (stateless). It can be deployed to Heroku or any unix server.
Betty is running on top of one or more phone numbers that represent your organization.
When receiving a call, Betty will forward it to an available team member.
Like calls, when receiving an SMS, Betty will forward it to all of your team members, the first one to answer will start a session with this caller, he can after that stop the conversation by sending
betty: stop.
When a team member is calling Betty, he/she can ask to be put in touch with a specific number, Betty will dial the number and forward the call to you.
This also works for text messages, simply text Betty with
betty: Call +140145170479 or
betty: Text +140145170479.
A team member can also contact Betty to get access to the organization directory (using phone call or sms). For example, just text Betty with:
betty: What is Aaron's phone number?.
Betty is providing a nice dashboard to manage calls, messages and voicemail. You can pass calls and send SMS right from your browser.
Betty can be configured to use another profile (voice, language, sentences, etc.). Change your receptionist by changing the
PROFILE environment variable (see below).
|ID
|Name
|Voice
|Language
betty
|Betty
|woman (alice)
en-us
ben
|Ben
|man
en-us
catherine
|Catherine
|woman (alice)
fr
Deploy Betty on your own machine using:
# Install Betty using NPM
$ npm install betty-cli -g
# Configure it
$ export TEAM=Samy:+140145170479,Aaron:+147145670479
...
# And finally start it
$ betty
Create a TwiML application with the following urls and associated it to a phone number:
* Voice
* Request URL: {host}/twiml/call
* Fallback URL: {host}/twiml/call/fallback
* SMS
* Request URL: {host}/twiml/sms
* Fallback URL: {host}/twiml/sms/fallback
Configuration is set using environment variables:
|Name
|Description
PORT
|Port for running the application (Default is
3000)
HOST
|Hostname where the application is accessible
SECRET
|Password for authentication in the dashboard and api
PROFILE
|Receptionist profile to use
PHONES
|List of phone numbers used by Betty separated by commas
ORG_NAME
|Name of the organization
TEAM
|Comma separated list of team members in the format
name:phone, example
TEAM=Samy:+15674895678,Aaron:+15674995678
TWILIO_SID
|API Application SID for Twilio
TWILIO_TOKEN
|API Application Token for Twilio
TWILIO_APPID
|SID of your TwiML application
Betty provides a REST API with the same features that the dashboard:
Details about Betty and your account (balance, usages)
GET /api/account
List team members:
GET /api/team
List calls:
GET /api/calls
Details about a specific call:
GET /api/calls/<id>
List SMS
GET /api/sms
List Recordings
GET /api/recordings