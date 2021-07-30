A better xlsx lib for read / write / toTable / from Table

Install

$ npm install better-xlsx

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const xlsx = require ( 'better-xlsx' ); const file = new xlsx.File(); const sheet = file.addSheet( 'Sheet1' ); const row = sheet.addRow(); const cell = row.addCell(); cell.value = 'I am a cell!' ; cell.hMerge = 2 ; cell.vMerge = 1 ; const style = new xlsx.Style(); style.fill.patternType = 'solid' ; style.fill.fgColor = '00FF0000' ; style.fill.bgColor = 'FF000000' ; style.align.h = 'center' ; style.align.v = 'center' ; cell.style = style; file .saveAs() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'test.xlsx' )) .on( 'finish' , () => console .log( 'Done.' ));

Todo

xlsx parser

xlsx parser read excel file

read excel file write excel file

write excel file transform html table to excel file html2xlsx

Report a issue

Reference

License

better-xlsx is available under the terms of the MIT License.