A better xlsx lib for read / write / toTable / from Table
$ npm install better-xlsx
const fs = require('fs');
const xlsx = require('better-xlsx');
const file = new xlsx.File();
const sheet = file.addSheet('Sheet1');
const row = sheet.addRow();
const cell = row.addCell();
cell.value = 'I am a cell!';
cell.hMerge = 2;
cell.vMerge = 1;
const style = new xlsx.Style();
style.fill.patternType = 'solid';
style.fill.fgColor = '00FF0000';
style.fill.bgColor = 'FF000000';
style.align.h = 'center';
style.align.v = 'center';
cell.style = style;
file
.saveAs()
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('test.xlsx'))
.on('finish', () => console.log('Done.'));
better-xlsx is available under the terms of the MIT License.