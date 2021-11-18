An alternative TypeScript standard library with better type definitions.

The Problem

While it is well known that TypeScript is not very type safe due to the existence of any and other pitfalls, TypeScript's built-in type definitions are also to blame for that unsafety. For example, it is handy but very unsafe that the return type of JSON.parse is any .

The core type checker of TypeScript has been improved to be more type safe, maintaining backwards compatibility through compiler options. Unfortunately, however, the type definitions are still not very good, and are harder to improve keeping backwards compatibility.

The Solution

This package provides an alternative set of type definitions which replaces, and is safer than TypeScript's built-in ones. With this package, TypeScript users obtain less chance of unexpectedly getting any values. For example, in this type definition the return type of JSON.parse is not any , but JSONData which represents all possible JSON data.

This package also includes other improved, stricter type definitions.

Installation

You only need to install better-typescript-lib . Additional configuration is not needed; your TypeScript project automatically use better-typescript-lib definitions.

npm i -D better-typescript-lib

If you are using TypeScript 4.4 or prior, see the v1 branch.

How it works

Starting from TypeScript 4.5, the TypeScript compiler detects existence of @typescript/xxx packages (e.g. @typescript/es2015 ) and uses them instead of the built-in definitions. By installing better-typescript-lib , these package names are mapped to corresponding @better-typescript-lib/xxx packages.

Supported TypeScript Versions

better-typescript-lib TypeScript 2.0.0 TS 4.5 or later

If you are using TypeScript 4.4 or prior, see the v1 branch.

Concepts

Better-typescript-lib is not meant to be compatible with TypeScript's built-in library. Therefore it is the most suitable to new TypeScript projects. An existing project may also adopt better-typescript-lib but additional type errors need to be fixed.

As this is only an alternative to TypeScript's built-in type definitions, we have no plan of providing any runtime implemention through better-typescript-lib.

Versioning Policy

Improvements to type definitions may be released as a new minor version even if it may cause new type errors to existing codebases.

Contributing

Welcome

License

This work is based on TypeScript's standard library created by Microsoft Corporation. We modify it as programmed in this repository and redistribute it under Apache 2.0 License.