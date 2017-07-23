Better Stack Traces

Ever find yourself digging line-by-line through a Javascript stack trace to find the "real" error?

Error: ENOENT, no such file or directory '/bad/file/path' at Object .openSync (fs.js: 230 : 18 ) at Object .readFileSync (fs.js: 120 : 15 ) at readMyFile (/ path / to / some /code/example.js: 10 : 6 ) at doStuff (/ path / to / some /code/example.js: 5 : 10 ) at Object .<anonymous> (/ path / to / some /code/example.js: 13 : 1 ) at Module._compile (module.js: 441 : 26 ) at Object ..js (module.js: 459 : 10 ) at Module. load (module.js: 348 : 31 )

With better-stack-traces , you get inline code snippets instead:

Error : ENOENT, no such file or directory '/bad/file/path' at Object .openSync (fs.js: 230 : 18 ) at Object .readFileSync (fs.js: 120 : 15 ) at readMyFile ( /path/ to/some/code/example.js: 10 : 6 ) ────────────────────────────────────────────────── 8 » 9 » function readMyFile ( filePath ) { 10 » fs.readFileSync(filePath); ••••••••••• 11 » } 12 » 13 » doStuff(readMyFile) at doStuff ( /path/ to/some/code/example.js: 5 : 10 ) ─────────────────────────────────────────────── 3 » 4 » function doStuff ( readCallback ) { 5 » return readCallback( "/bad/file/path" ); •••••••••••••• 6 » } 7 » 8 » at Object .<anonymous> ( /path/ to/some/code/example.js: 13 : 1 ) ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 11 » } 12 » 13 » doStuff(readMyFile) •••••• at Module._compile ( module .js: 441 : 26 ) at Object ..js ( module .js: 459 : 10 ) at Module.load ( module .js: 348 : 31 )

Usage

Install the module using npm install better-stack-traces At the top of your code, require("better-stack-traces").register()

Alternatively, require("better-stack-traces/register") . This is useful for tools that have commandline options like --require in mocha.

Enjoy easier-to-read stack traces

Using better-stack-traces with CoffeeScript

If you develop with CoffeeScript, better-stack-traces will automatically compile .coffee files when rendering the trace. Maybe someday we will have proper line number mapping, but until then better stack traces might help your sanity :)

Customizing the output

Stack traces not quite better enough? There are a few options to tweak the output:

require ( "better-stack-traces" ).register({ before : 2 , after : 3 , maxColumns : 80 , collapseLibraries : /node_modules/ })

If you want to get really fancy, take a look at the library itself. You can subclass BetterStackTrace and register your customized subclass instead.

Related resources

If you find better-stack-traces useful, you might be interested in these:

Contributors