A connection pool for the module better-sqlite3.
Using this module to open pools and acquire connections, and
release the
connection once it has done its work.
NOTE: Since v0.3.1, this package no longer includes
better-sqlite3 by default,
you have to install it explicitly.
npm i better-sqlite3 better-sqlite-pool
const { Pool } = require("better-sqlite-pool");
// Create a new pool:
var pool = new Pool("./example.db");
// use Promise:
pool.acquire().then(db => {
var res = db.prepare("select * from users where id = 1").get();
console.log(res);
db.release();
});
// use async/await:
(async function() {
var db = await pool.acquire();
var res = db.prepare("select * from users where id = 2").get();
console.log(res);
db.release();
})();
setImmediate(() => {
console.log(pool);
});
new Pool(path: string, options:? object|boolean|number)
Creates a new pool to store database connections.
path A SQLite database file path, can be set to
:memory to open a memory
based database.
[options] May contain any of these:
readonly Default is
false.
memory Default is
false.
fileMustExist Default is
false.
max Max connections in the pool, default is
5.
timeout The number of milliseconds to wait when executing queries on a
locked database, before throwing a SQLITE_BUSY error. Also, this option
is used to determine how long it'd be waited before throwing timeout
error when acquiring the connection. (default: 5000).
verbose A function that gets called with every SQL string executed by
the database connection (default:
null).
If this argument is set to a
boolean, it's equivalent to
readonly,
if set to a number, it's equivalent to
max.
pool.acquire(): Promise<BetterSqlite3.Database>
Acquires a connection from the pool.
pool.close()
Closes all connections in the pool.
node-gyp error
If you have any problem of downloading and installing this module, it's most
likely that you don't have a
node-gyp installed, which is used to compile
better-sqlite3 binary files. so please install
node-gyp first if this
situation occurs to you.
VCBulid.exe error
Another problem you may face is your computer throwing an error that tells you
the
VCBulid.exe file is missing. This is probably you don't have a Visual
Studio installed, install one with VC++ support, that will fix the problem.
statement may fall through errors
These error will happen when compiling better-sqlite3 with GCC 7+, which is issued in Many "statement may fall through" while installing #3 and Many "statement may fall through" while installing #239, you can still run the driver though, if it's not so much important, just leave the error alone.