A connection pool for the module better-sqlite3.

Using this module to open pools and acquire connections, and release the connection once it has done its work.

NOTE: Since v0.3.1, this package no longer includes better-sqlite3 by default, you have to install it explicitly.

Install

npm i better-sqlite3 better-sqlite-pool

Example

const { Pool } = require ( "better-sqlite-pool" ); var pool = new Pool( "./example.db" ); pool.acquire().then( db => { var res = db.prepare( "select * from users where id = 1" ).get(); console .log(res); db.release(); }); ( async function ( ) { var db = await pool.acquire(); var res = db.prepare( "select * from users where id = 2" ).get(); console .log(res); db.release(); })(); setImmediate( () => { console .log(pool); });

API

new Pool(path: string, options:? object|boolean|number)

Creates a new pool to store database connections.

path A SQLite database file path, can be set to :memory to open a memory based database.

A SQLite database file path, can be set to to open a memory based database. [options] May contain any of these: readonly Default is false . memory Default is false . fileMustExist Default is false . max Max connections in the pool, default is 5 . timeout The number of milliseconds to wait when executing queries on a locked database, before throwing a SQLITE_BUSY error. Also, this option is used to determine how long it'd be waited before throwing timeout error when acquiring the connection. (default: 5000). verbose A function that gets called with every SQL string executed by the database connection (default: null ). If this argument is set to a boolean , it's equivalent to readonly , if set to a number, it's equivalent to max .

May contain any of these:

Acquires a connection from the pool.

Closes all connections in the pool.

Potential Issues

node-gyp error

If you have any problem of downloading and installing this module, it's most likely that you don't have a node-gyp installed, which is used to compile better-sqlite3 binary files. so please install node-gyp first if this situation occurs to you.

VCBulid.exe error

Another problem you may face is your computer throwing an error that tells you the VCBulid.exe file is missing. This is probably you don't have a Visual Studio installed, install one with VC++ support, that will fix the problem.

statement may fall through errors

These error will happen when compiling better-sqlite3 with GCC 7+, which is issued in Many "statement may fall through" while installing #3 and Many "statement may fall through" while installing #239, you can still run the driver though, if it's not so much important, just leave the error alone.