better-require

by Oli Lalonde
0.0.3 (see all)

Augments require() with support for multiple file formats. Node.js / NPM package

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM version

Augments require() with support for multiple file formats.

Supported file formats

... which return a JSON object:

... which return a Javascript module:

... work in progress:

  • dynamic libraries
  • ruby
  • python

Behind the scenes, this module adds handlers to require.extensions.

Install

npm install better-require

Usage

/**
 * @param {String} optional - formats is a white space separated list of formats you would like require() to support.
 */
// support all available extensions
require('better-require')();
// support a subset of extensions
require('better-require')(formats);

Example

Enable support for all file types:

require('better-require')();

var config = require('./config.json');
console.log(config);

Enable support for only a subset of file types:

require('better-require')('json yaml xml');

// we can now require .xml, .yaml and .xml files!
var config = require('./config.yaml');
console.log(config);

Dependencies

Reference

http://nodejs.org/api/all.html#all_require_extensions

