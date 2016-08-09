Augments require() with support for multiple file formats.
... which return a JSON object:
... which return a Javascript module:
... work in progress:
Behind the scenes, this module adds handlers to require.extensions.
npm install better-require
/**
* @param {String} optional - formats is a white space separated list of formats you would like require() to support.
*/
// support all available extensions
require('better-require')();
// support a subset of extensions
require('better-require')(formats);
Enable support for all file types:
require('better-require')();
var config = require('./config.json');
console.log(config);
Enable support for only a subset of file types:
require('better-require')('json yaml xml');
// we can now require .xml, .yaml and .xml files!
var config = require('./config.yaml');
console.log(config);