Augments require() with support for multiple file formats.

Supported file formats

... which return a JSON object:

... which return a Javascript module:

coffeescript (.coffeescript, .coffee)

livescript (.ls)

six

clojurescript (.cljs) - not bundled

dart - not bundled

typescript (.ts) - not bundled

... work in progress:

dynamic libraries

ruby

python

Behind the scenes, this module adds handlers to require.extensions.

Install

npm install better- require

Usage

require ( 'better-require' )(); require ( 'better-require' )(formats);

Example

Enable support for all file types:

require ( 'better-require' )(); var config = require ( './config.json' ); console .log(config);

Enable support for only a subset of file types:

require ( 'better-require' )( 'json yaml xml' ); var config = require ( './config.yaml' ); console .log(config);

Dependencies

Reference

http://nodejs.org/api/all.html#all_require_extensions