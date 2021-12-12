openbase logo
brs

better-react-spinkit

by Ben
2.0.4 (see all)

A collection of loading indicators for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.3K

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Readme

better-react-spinkit

npm npm travis standard

A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS, powered by React.

Install

npm i better-react-spinkit

Usage

import {
  ChasingDots,
  Circle,
  CubeGrid,
  DoubleBounce,
  FadingCircle,
  FoldingCube,
  Pulse,
  RotatingPlane,
  ThreeBounce,
  WanderingCubes,
  Wave
} from 'better-react-spinkit'

// somewhere in a render function ...
<Circle />

Context Configuration

Optionally, you can configure size and color props in context to avoid managing configuration on each instance.

import { default as React, Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import { ThreeBounce } from 'better-react-spinkit'

class Application extends Component {
  static childContextTypes = {
    betterReactSpinkit: PropTypes.object
  };
  getChildContext () {
    return {
      betterReactSpinkit: {
        color: 'green',
        size: 25
      }
    }
  }
  render () {
    // Inline props override the contextual settings.
    return (
      <ThreeBounce size={15} color='blue' />
    )
  }
}

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC

Documentation

👀 docs

