A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS, powered by React.
npm i better-react-spinkit
import {
ChasingDots,
Circle,
CubeGrid,
DoubleBounce,
FadingCircle,
FoldingCube,
Pulse,
RotatingPlane,
ThreeBounce,
WanderingCubes,
Wave
} from 'better-react-spinkit'
// somewhere in a render function ...
<Circle />
Optionally, you can configure size and color props in context to avoid managing configuration on each instance.
import { default as React, Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import { ThreeBounce } from 'better-react-spinkit'
class Application extends Component {
static childContextTypes = {
betterReactSpinkit: PropTypes.object
};
getChildContext () {
return {
betterReactSpinkit: {
color: 'green',
size: 25
}
}
}
render () {
// Inline props override the contextual settings.
return (
<ThreeBounce size={15} color='blue' />
)
}
}
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.
👀 docs