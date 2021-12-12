A collection of loading indicators animated with CSS, powered by React.

Install

npm i better-react-spinkit

Usage

import { ChasingDots, Circle, CubeGrid, DoubleBounce, FadingCircle, FoldingCube, Pulse, RotatingPlane, ThreeBounce, WanderingCubes, Wave } from 'better-react-spinkit' <Circle />

Context Configuration

Optionally, you can configure size and color props in context to avoid managing configuration on each instance.

import { default as React, Component, PropTypes } from 'react' import { ThreeBounce } from 'better-react-spinkit' class Application extends Component { static childContextTypes = { betterReactSpinkit : PropTypes.object }; getChildContext () { return { betterReactSpinkit : { color : 'green' , size : 25 } } } render () { return ( < ThreeBounce size = {15} color = 'blue' /> ) } }

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC

