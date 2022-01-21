A better opn. Reuse the same tab on Chrome for 👨‍💻. Inspire by create-react-app

Install

$ yarn add better-opn

$ npm install better-opn

Usage

If you wish to overwrite the default browser, override BROWSER environment variable to your desired browser name (name is platform dependent).

const opn = require ( 'better-opn' ); opn( 'http://localhost:3000' );

Reuse tab by match host

In case your app can navigate to another pathnames and still want to reuse opened tab, set environment variable OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY=true can tell this program to find reusable tab by only match the host part of your URL.

process.env.OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY = 'true' ; opn( 'http://localhost:3000/foo/bar' );

Author