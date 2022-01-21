openbase logo
better-opn

by Michael Lin
3.0.1 (see all)

A better open. Reuse the same tab on Chromium-based browsers on macOS.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

better-opn

A better opn. Reuse the same tab on Chrome for 👨‍💻. Inspire by create-react-app

Install

$ yarn add better-opn

$ npm install better-opn

Usage

If you wish to overwrite the default browser, override BROWSER environment variable to your desired browser name (name is platform dependent).

const opn = require('better-opn');

opn('http://localhost:3000');

Reuse tab by match host

In case your app can navigate to another pathnames and still want to reuse opened tab, set environment variable OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY=true can tell this program to find reusable tab by only match the host part of your URL.

process.env.OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY = 'true';

opn('http://localhost:3000/foo/bar'); // This will reuse any tab with URL starting with http://localhost:3000/

Author

