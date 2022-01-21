A better opn. Reuse the same tab on Chrome for 👨💻. Inspire by create-react-app
$ yarn add better-opn
$ npm install better-opn
If you wish to overwrite the default browser, override
BROWSER environment variable to your desired browser name (name is platform dependent).
const opn = require('better-opn');
opn('http://localhost:3000');
In case your app can navigate to another pathnames and still want to reuse opened tab, set environment variable
OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY=true can tell this program to find reusable tab by only match the host part of your URL.
process.env.OPEN_MATCH_HOST_ONLY = 'true';
opn('http://localhost:3000/foo/bar'); // This will reuse any tab with URL starting with http://localhost:3000/