Readme

Better NPM Audit

The goal of this project is to help to reshape npm audit into the way the community would like, by the community itself. Giving another option for everyone and encourage more people to do security audits.

NPM

PRs Welcome npm vulnerability GitHub issues npm bundle size Languages

Supports both NPM version 6 and 7

NPM has upgraded to version 7 in late 2020 and has breaking changes on the npm audit. The output of npm audit has significantly changed both in the human-readable and --json output styles. We have added handling so it works properly in both npm versions.

DocsLink
NPM v6 & v7 changeshttps://github.blog/2020-10-13-presenting-v7-0-0-of-the-npm-cli/
NPM v7 blog posthttps://blog.npmjs.org/post/626173315965468672/npm-v7-series-beta-release-and-semver-major
Official NPM v6 audit docshttps://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v6/commands/npm-audit
Official NPM v7 audit docshttps://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-audit
Dealing with new npm audithttps://uko.codes/dealing-with-npm-v7-audit-changes

Installation

$ npm install --save better-npm-audit

or

$ npm install -g better-npm-audit

Usage

Run global

better-npm-audit audit

Run with exceptions

Demo of table displaying the security report

Unhandled or newly reported vulnerabilities will be highlighted:

Demo of table displaying the security report

Unused exceptions will be notified:

Demo of displaying the unused exception

Add into package scripts

{
  "scripts": {
    "prepush": "npm run test && npm run audit",
    "audit": "better-npm-audit audit"
  }
}

Now you can run locally or in your CI pipeline:

npm run audit

Options

FlagShortDescription
--exclude-xExceptions or the vulnerabilities ID(s) to exclude
--level-lThe minimum audit level to validate; Same as the original --audit-level flag
--production-pSkip checking the devDependencies
--registry-rThe npm registry url to use

Environment Variables

VariableDescription
NPM_CONFIG_AUDIT_LEVELUsed in setting the audit level.
Note: this will be disregard if the audit level flag is passed onto the command.

Using .nsprc file to manage exceptions

You may add a file .nsprc to your project root directory to manage the exceptions. For example:

{
  "1337": {
    "active": true,
    "notes": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method",
    "expiry": 1615462134681
  },
  "4501": {
    "active": false,
    "notes": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method"
  },
  "980": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method",
  "Note": "Any non number key will not be accepted"
}

Fields

AttributeTypeDescriptionDefaultExamples
activeBooleanIf the tool should use it for exceptiontruetrue
expiryString | NumberHuman-readable date, or milliseconds since the UNIX Epoch- '2020-01-31'
- '2020/01/31'
- '01/31/2021, 11:03:58'
- '1 March 2016 15:00'
- '1 March 2016 3:00 pm'
- '2012-01-26T13:51:50.417-07:00'
- 'Sun, 11 Jul 2021 03:03:13 GMT'
- 'Thu Jan 26 2017 11:00:00 GMT+1100 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)'
- 327611110417
notesStringNotes related to the vulnerability.

When using a .nsprc file, a report will be displayed when it starts running:

Demo of table displaying a list of exceptions

Note: the expiry date will be styled in yellow and red color if it is detected more than one or five years ago.


Changelog

You can find the changelog here.


Special mentions

  • @IanWright for his solutions in improving the vulnerability validation for us to have the minimum-audit-level and production-mode flags.

  • @EdwinTaylor for all the bug reports and improvement suggestions.

  • @MrHus for the logging of unused exceptions from the .nsprc file and -ignore flags. Courtesy of 42 BV.


If you like this project,

