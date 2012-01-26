The goal of this project is to help to reshape npm audit into the way the community would like, by the community itself. Giving another option for everyone and encourage more people to do security audits.
NPM has upgraded to version 7 in late 2020 and has breaking changes on the
npm audit. The output of npm audit has significantly changed both in the human-readable and
--json output styles. We have added handling so it works properly in both npm versions.
|Docs
|Link
|NPM v6 & v7 changes
|https://github.blog/2020-10-13-presenting-v7-0-0-of-the-npm-cli/
|NPM v7 blog post
|https://blog.npmjs.org/post/626173315965468672/npm-v7-series-beta-release-and-semver-major
|Official NPM v6 audit docs
|https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v6/commands/npm-audit
|Official NPM v7 audit docs
|https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/commands/npm-audit
|Dealing with new npm audit
|https://uko.codes/dealing-with-npm-v7-audit-changes
$ npm install --save better-npm-audit
or
$ npm install -g better-npm-audit
better-npm-audit audit
Unhandled or newly reported vulnerabilities will be highlighted:
Unused exceptions will be notified:
{
"scripts": {
"prepush": "npm run test && npm run audit",
"audit": "better-npm-audit audit"
}
}
Now you can run locally or in your CI pipeline:
npm run audit
|Flag
|Short
|Description
--exclude
-x
|Exceptions or the vulnerabilities ID(s) to exclude
--level
-l
|The minimum audit level to validate; Same as the original
--audit-level flag
--production
-p
|Skip checking the
devDependencies
--registry
-r
|The npm registry url to use
|Variable
|Description
NPM_CONFIG_AUDIT_LEVEL
|Used in setting the audit level.
Note: this will be disregard if the audit level flag is passed onto the command.
.nsprc file to manage exceptions
You may add a file
.nsprc to your project root directory to manage the exceptions. For example:
{
"1337": {
"active": true,
"notes": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method",
"expiry": 1615462134681
},
"4501": {
"active": false,
"notes": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method"
},
"980": "Ignored since we don't use xxx method",
"Note": "Any non number key will not be accepted"
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Examples
active
|Boolean
|If the tool should use it for exception
true
true
expiry
|String | Number
|Human-readable date, or milliseconds since the UNIX Epoch
|-
'2020-01-31'
-
'2020/01/31'
-
'01/31/2021, 11:03:58'
-
'1 March 2016 15:00'
-
'1 March 2016 3:00 pm'
-
'2012-01-26T13:51:50.417-07:00'
-
'Sun, 11 Jul 2021 03:03:13 GMT'
-
'Thu Jan 26 2017 11:00:00 GMT+1100 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)'
-
327611110417
notes
|String
|Notes related to the vulnerability.
When using a
.nsprc file, a report will be displayed when it starts running:
Note: the expiry date will be styled in yellow and red color if it is detected more than one or five years ago.
You can find the changelog here.
@IanWright for his solutions in improving the vulnerability validation for us to have the minimum-audit-level and production-mode flags.
@EdwinTaylor for all the bug reports and improvement suggestions.
@MrHus for the logging of unused exceptions from the .nsprc file and -ignore flags. Courtesy of 42 BV.
If you like this project,