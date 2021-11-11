openbase logo
better-logging

by Oliver Anteros
4.6.0 (see all)

better-logging is a drop in replacement for the default logging methods of node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM Version Supported Types NPM Downloads Build Status Master Build Status Dev LICENSE FOSSA Status

better-logging

Javascript comes by default with different standardized logging types. But as it stands only browsers are taking advantage of these different methods of logging. better-logging aims to improve the default logging experience of any node application, it is designed to be a drop in replacement for the default logging methods.
Since better-logging only decorates the default logging methods you won't lose any functionality provided by other tooling. better-logging is not meant to be the be all and end all of node.js logging. It is just supposed to increase the usefulness of the default logging methods.

Install: npm i better-logging

// Default in node.js
console.debug('foo'); //  foo
console.log('foo'); //    foo
console.info('foo'); //   foo
console.warn('foo'); //   foo
console.error('foo'); //  foo

// With better-logging
require('better-logging')(console);

console.debug('foo'); //  [11:46:35] [debug] foo
console.log('foo'); //    [11:46:35] [log] foo
console.info('foo'); //   [11:46:35] [info] foo
console.warn('foo'); //   [11:46:35] [warn] foo
console.error('foo'); //  [11:46:35] [error] foo
console.line('foo'); //   foo

Documentation

https://olian04.gitbook.io/better-logging/

License

See LICENSE

FOSSA Status

