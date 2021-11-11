Javascript comes by default with different standardized logging types. But as it stands only browsers are taking advantage of these different methods of logging.
better-logging aims to improve the default logging experience of any node application, it is designed to be a drop in replacement for the default logging methods.
Since
better-logging only decorates the default logging methods you won't lose any functionality provided by other tooling.
better-logging is not meant to be the be all and end all of node.js logging. It is just supposed to increase the usefulness of the default logging methods.
Install:
npm i better-logging
// Default in node.js
console.debug('foo'); // foo
console.log('foo'); // foo
console.info('foo'); // foo
console.warn('foo'); // foo
console.error('foo'); // foo
// With better-logging
require('better-logging')(console);
console.debug('foo'); // [11:46:35] [debug] foo
console.log('foo'); // [11:46:35] [log] foo
console.info('foo'); // [11:46:35] [info] foo
console.warn('foo'); // [11:46:35] [warn] foo
console.error('foo'); // [11:46:35] [error] foo
console.line('foo'); // foo
https://olian04.gitbook.io/better-logging/
See LICENSE