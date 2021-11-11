Javascript comes by default with different standardized logging types. But as it stands only browsers are taking advantage of these different methods of logging. better-logging aims to improve the default logging experience of any node application, it is designed to be a drop in replacement for the default logging methods.

Since better-logging only decorates the default logging methods you won't lose any functionality provided by other tooling. better-logging is not meant to be the be all and end all of node.js logging. It is just supposed to increase the usefulness of the default logging methods.

Install: npm i better-logging

console .debug( 'foo' ); console .log( 'foo' ); console .info( 'foo' ); console .warn( 'foo' ); console .error( 'foo' ); require ( 'better-logging' )( console ); console .debug( 'foo' ); console .log( 'foo' ); console .info( 'foo' ); console .warn( 'foo' ); console .error( 'foo' ); console .line( 'foo' );

Documentation

https://olian04.gitbook.io/better-logging/

License

See LICENSE