UPDATE: This is no longer necessary in Node.js 10.x.x as it colors output of console.log by default.

console.log wrapper for a bit more readable output in Node.js

Tired of seeing hardly readable outputs like this?

Replace them with something more elegant!

Usage

Patching built-in console (API is 100% compatible)

require ( 'better-log/install' ); console .log({ x : 1 , y : 'prop' }); console .error( 'Something bad happened :(' );

or

require ( 'better-log' ).install({ depth : 2 }); console .log({ x : 1 , y : 'prop' }); console .error( 'Something bad happened :(' );

Restoring native console.log and console.error :

require ( 'better-log' ).uninstall();

Manual usage as a regular function

var log = require ( 'better-log' ) ; log({ x : 1 , y : 'prop' }); log.error( 'Something bad happened :(' );

That's it!