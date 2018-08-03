openbase logo
better-log

by Ingvar Stepanyan
1.3.3 (see all)

console.log wrapper for a bit more readable output in Node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

better-log

UPDATE: This is no longer necessary in Node.js 10.x.x as it colors output of console.log by default.

console.log wrapper for a bit more readable output in Node.js

Tired of seeing hardly readable outputs like this?

regular console.log

Replace them with something more elegant!

better log

Usage

Patching built-in console (API is 100% compatible)

require('better-log/install'); // ES6: import 'better-log/install';
console.log({ x: 1, y: 'prop' });
console.error('Something bad happened :(');

or

require('better-log').install({ depth: 2 }); // optional config
console.log({ x: 1, y: 'prop' });
console.error('Something bad happened :(');

Restoring native console.log and console.error:

require('better-log').uninstall();

Manual usage as a regular function

var log = require('better-log')/* .setConfig({ depth: 2 }) */;
log({ x: 1, y: 'prop' });
log.error('Something bad happened :(');

That's it!

