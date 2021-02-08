openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bg

better-gesture

by siYuan
0.2.4 (see all)

A gesture library use for pc, mobile, vue, and mini programs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

426

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

better-gesture

minzip version last commit issues

English | 中文 | Demo | Link

A gesture library use for pc, mobile, vue, and mini programs

  • Support multiple terminals: PC, Mobile, Vue, applet
  • Very small file size, no need to install any dependencies, the compressed code is only3.77KB
  • Good documentation support
  • Simple API design
  • Excellent performance
  • Rich gesture events：doubleTap longTap pressMove rotate pinch swipe ...
  • Support dynamic destruction, create gesture event

Install

NPM

npm install better-gesture

CDN

Able to pass unpkg.com/get the latest version of resources，introduce the js file on the page to start using it.

<!-- latest version of -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/better-gesture/lib/better-gesture.umd.min.js'></script>

<!-- specify version -->
<script src='https://unpkg.com/better-gesture@0.2.4/lib/better-gesture.umd.min.js'></script>

Use

use in script

<script src='https://unpkg.com/better-gesture/lib/better-gesture.umd.min.js'></script>

<div id="example"></div>

<script>
  new BetterGesture(document.getElementById('example'), {
      pressMove(evt) {
          console.log(evt.deltaX, evt.deltaY)
      },
      rotate(evt) {
          console.log(evt.angle)
      },
      pinch(evt) {
          console.log(evt.zoom)
      },
      swipe(evt) {
          console.log(evt.direction)
      }
      //......
  })
</script>

use in vue

import Vue from 'vue'
import gesture from 'better-gesture'

Vue.use(gesture)

<template>
  <section class="example">
    <div v-gesture:pressMove="pressMove" v-gesture:doubleTap="doubleTap"> </div>
  </section>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
      pressMove(evt) {
          console.log(evt.deltaX, evt.deltaY)
      },
      rotate(evt) {
          console.log(evt.angle)
      },
      pinch(evt) {
          console.log(evt.zoom)
      },
      swipe(evt) {
          console.log(evt.direction)
      }
      //......
  }
}
</script>

use in mini programs

npm build introduction

Execute the command to install the NPM package in the directory where the small package.json program is located

npm install better-gesture

Click on the Developer Tools menu bar: Tools -- Build NPM

Or a CDN download is introduced

click to download

// npm build introduction
import BetterGesture from './../miniprogram_npm/better-gesture/better-gesture.umd.min.js'

// cdn download and introduction
import BetterGesture from './../utils/better-gesture.js'

Use

It is recommended to use catch to capture the event, otherwise it will easily cause the monitoring animation to freeze

<!-- wxml -->
<!-- Must initialize event touchstart,touchmove,touchend,touchcancel-->
<!-- The function name must be defined as start,move，end,cancel -->

<view class='container'>
    <view
      catch:touchstart="start"
      catch:touchmove="move"
      catch:touchend="end"
      catch:touchcancel="cancel">
    </view>
</view>

import BetterGesture from './../utils/better-gesture.js'
Page({
    onLoad() {
        new BetterGesture(this, {
            pressMove(evt) {
                console.log(evt.deltaX, evt.deltaY)
            },
            rotate(evt) {
                console.log(evt.angle)
            },
            pinch(evt) {
                console.log(evt.zoom)
            },
            swipe(evt) {
                console.log(evt.direction)
            }
            //......
        })
    }
})

Mini programs code snippets: Click to view

More usage: https://wensiyuanseven.github.io/better-gesture

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial