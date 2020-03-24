This library is about ideas. After some time of using jQuery I found that it's just too big, has lack of features needed and the API design is debatable. In particular live extensions was one of the main ideas that encouraged me to build a new library from scratch.
Vanilla DOM also has a lot of bad parts, that I'm trying to fix by providing a JavaScript wrapper for each DOM element you use in code. This extra layer allows to abstract from legacy interfaces and to add new methods on the top of particular elements without touching vanilla DOM prototypes. So the object model used is very different from what jQuery does.
Note, that the better-dom project is only about the DOM. It does not contain any AJAX or BOM helper.
$ npm install better-dom
Then just include the script below on your web page:
<script src="node_modules/better-dom/dist/better-dom.js"></script>
In order to modify the source code you have to install gulp globally:
$ npm install -g gulp
The project uses set of ES6 transpilers to compile the output file. You can use command below to start development:
$ npm start
After any change it recompiles
build/better-dom.js and runs unit tests automatically.