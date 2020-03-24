openbase logo
Readme

better-dom: Live extension playground
API DOCUMENTATION

This library is about ideas. After some time of using jQuery I found that it's just too big, has lack of features needed and the API design is debatable. In particular live extensions was one of the main ideas that encouraged me to build a new library from scratch.

Vanilla DOM also has a lot of bad parts, that I'm trying to fix by providing a JavaScript wrapper for each DOM element you use in code. This extra layer allows to abstract from legacy interfaces and to add new methods on the top of particular elements without touching vanilla DOM prototypes. So the object model used is very different from what jQuery does.

Note, that the better-dom project is only about the DOM. It does not contain any AJAX or BOM helper.

Sauce Test Status

Features

Installation

$ npm install better-dom

Then just include the script below on your web page:

<script src="node_modules/better-dom/dist/better-dom.js"></script>

Documentation

Contributing

In order to modify the source code you have to install gulp globally:

$ npm install -g gulp

The project uses set of ES6 transpilers to compile the output file. You can use command below to start development: 

$ npm start

After any change it recompiles build/better-dom.js and runs unit tests automatically.

Browser support

Desktop

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari
  • Edge
  • Internet Explorer 10-11

Mobile

  • iOS Safari 7+
  • Chrome for Android 30+

