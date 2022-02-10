Documentation toolbox for your javascript / typescript projects based on JSDoc3 with @category, @component and @optional plugins.

This is how it looks:

Example

Example documentation can be found here: https://softwarebrothers.github.io/example-design-system/index.html

Installation

npm install --save-dev better-docs

Theme Usage

With command line

Assuming that you have jsdoc installed globally:

jsdoc your-documented-file.js -t ./node_modules/better-docs

With npm and configuration file

In your projects package.json file - add a new script:

"script" : { "docs" : "jsdoc -c jsdoc.json" }

in your jsdoc.json file, set the template:

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/better-docs" }

TypeScript support

better-docs has a plugin which allows you to generate documentation from your TypeScript codebase.

Usage

To use it update your jsdoc.json file

... "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : [ "optional" ] //or true }, "plugins" : [ "node_modules/better-docs/typescript" ], "source" : { "includePattern" : "\\.(jsx|js|ts|tsx)$" , }, ...

And now you can run your jsdoc command and parse TypeScript files.

How it works?

It performs 4 operations:

First of all it transpiles all .ts and .tsx files to .js, so that all comments used by you are treated as a regular JSDoc comments.

Furthermore it:

Converts all your commented type aliases to @typedef

aliases to Converts all your commented interface definitions to @interface ,

definitions to , Converts descriptions for your public, protected, static class members

so they can be printed by JSDoc automatically.

Examples

export type ActionRequest = { params: { resourceId: string ; recordId?: string ; action: string ; [key: string ]: any ; }; }

is converted to:

Also you can comment the interface in a similar fashion:

export default interface ActionJSON { name: string ; actionType: 'record' | 'resource' | Array < 'record' | 'resource' >; icon?: string ; label: string ; guard?: string ; showFilter: boolean ; component?: string | false | null ; }

or describe your class properties like that:

class ClassName { private name: string protected somethingIsA: number static someStaticMember: number public notCommentedWontBeInJSDoc: string constructor ( color: string ) {} }

@category plugin

better-docs also allows you to nest your documentation into categories and subcategories in the sidebar menu.

Usage

To add a plugin - update plugins section in your jsdoc.json file:

... "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : [ "category" ] //or true }, "plugins" : [ "node_modules/better-docs/category" ], ...

and then you can use @category and/or @subcategory tag in your code:

class YourClass { .... }

@component plugin [BETA]

Better-docs also allows you to document your React and Vue components automatically. The only thing you have to do is to add a @component tag. It will take all props from your components and along with an @example tag - will generate a live preview.

Installation instructions

Similar as before to add a plugin - you have to update the plugins section in your jsdoc.json file:

... "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : [ "component" ] //or true }, "plugins" : [ "node_modules/better-docs/component" ], ...

Since component plugin uses parcel as a bundler you have to install it globally. To do this run:

npm install -g parcel-bundler yarn global add parcel-bundler

Usage

To document components simply add @component in your JSDoc documentation:

const Documented = ( props ) => { const { text } = props return ( < div > {text} </ div > ) } Documented.propTypes = { text : PropTypes.string.isRequired, } export default Documented

The plugin will take the information from your PropTypes and put them into an array.

For Vue it looks similar:

<script> /** * @component */ export default { name: 'ExampleComponent', props: { spent: { type: Number, default: 30, }, remaining: { type: Number, default: 40, } }, } </script>

In this case, props will be taken from props property.

Preview

@component plugin also modifies the behaviour of @example tag in a way that it can generate an actual component preview. What you have to do is to add an @example tag and return component from it:

React example:

const Documented = ( props ) => { }

Vue example 1:

<script> /** * @component * @example * <ExampleComponent :spent="100" :remaining="50"></ExampleComponent> */ export default { name: 'ExampleComponent', //... } </script>

Vue example 2:

<script> /** * @component * @example * { * template: `<Box> * <ProgressBar :spent="spent" :remaining="50"></ProgressBar> * <ProgressBar :spent="50" :remaining="50" style="margin-top: 20px"></ProgressBar> * </Box>`, * data: function() { * return {spent: 223}; * } * } */ export default { name: 'ExampleComponent', //... } </script>

You can put as many @example tags as you like in one component and "caption" each of them like this:

Mixing components in preview

Also you can use multiple components which are documented with @component tag together. So lets say you have 2 components and in the second component you want to use the first one as a wrapper like this:

const Component1 = ( props ) => {...} const Component2 = ( props ) => {...}

Wrapper component [only React]

Most probably your components will have to be run within a particular context, like within redux store provider or with custom CSS libraries. You can simulate this by passing a component.wrapper in your jsdoc.json : (To read more about passing options - scroll down to Customization section)

{ "opts" : {...}, "templates" : { "better-docs" : { "name" : "Sample Documentation" , "component" : { "wrapper" : "./path/to/your/wrapper-component.js" , }, "..." : "..." , } } }

Wrapper component can look like this:

import React from 'react' import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom' import { createStore } from 'redux' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' const store = createStore( () => ({}), {}) const Component = ( props ) => { return ( < React.Fragment > < head > < link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bulma/0.7.5/css/bulma.css" /> </ head > < Provider store = {store} > < BrowserRouter > {props.children} </ BrowserRouter > </ Provider > </ React.Fragment > ) } export default Component

Styling React examples

Better-docs inserts all examples within an iframe . This results in the following styling options:

If you pass styles inline - they will work right away. For css modules to work with parcel bundler - you have to install postcss-modules package:

yarn add postcss-modules

and create a .postcssrc file:

{ "modules" : true }

For styled-components you have to use wrapper component which looks like this:

import React from 'react' import { StyleSheetManager } from 'styled-components' const Component = ( props ) => { const { frameContext } = props return ( < StyleSheetManager target = {frameContext.document.head} > {props.children} </ StyleSheetManager > ) } export default Component

Adding commands to bundle entry file

@component plugin creates an entry file: .entry.js in your docs output folder. Sometimes you might want to add something to it. You can do this by passing: component.entry option, which is an array of strings.

So let's say you want to add babel-polyfill and 'bulma.css' framework to your bundle. You can do it like this:

{ "opts" : {...}, "templates" : { "better-docs" : { "name" : "Sample Documentation" , "component" : { "entry" : [ "import 'babel-polyfill';" , "import 'bulma/css/bulma.css';" ] }, "..." : "..." , } } }

Customization

First of all, let me state that better-docs extends the default template. That is why default template parameters are also handled.

[BETA]: You must explicitly set the search option of the default template to true to enable search

To customize the better-docs pass options to templates['better-docs'] . section in your jsdoc configuration file .

Example configuration file with settings for both default and better-docs templates:

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : [ "category" ] }, "source" : { "include" : [ "./src" ], "includePattern" : ".js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" , "jsdoc-mermaid" , "node_modules/better-docs/category" ], "opts" : { "encoding" : "utf8" , "destination" : "docs/" , "readme" : "readme.md" , "recurse" : true , "verbose" : true , "tutorials" : "./docs-src/tutorials" , "template" : "better-docs" }, "templates" : { "cleverLinks" : false , "monospaceLinks" : false , "search" : true , "default" : { "staticFiles" : { "include" : [ "./docs-src/statics" ] } }, "better-docs" : { "name" : "Sample Documentation" , "logo" : "images/logo.png" , "title" : "" , "css" : "style.css" , "trackingCode" : "tracking-code-which-will-go-to-the-HEAD" , "hideGenerator" : false , "navLinks" : [ { "label" : "Github" , "href" : "https://github.com/SoftwareBrothers/admin-bro" }, { "label" : "Example Application" , "href" : "https://admin-bro-example-app-staging.herokuapp.com/admin" } ] } } }

Extras

better-docs also has one extra plugin for handling typescript'like types imports like (it has to be one-liner):

It simply removes that from the code so JSDoc wont throw an error. In order to use it add this plugin to your plugins section:

"plugins" : [ "node_modules/better-docs/typedef-import" ],

Setting up for the development

If you want to change the theme locally follow the steps:

Clone the repo to the folder where you have the project:

cd your-project git clone git@github.com:SoftwareBrothers/better-docs.git

or add it as a git submodule:

git submodule add git @github .com:SoftwareBrothers/better-docs.git

Install the packages

cd better-docs npm install yarn

Within the better-docs folder run the gulp script. It will regenerate documentation every time you change something.

It supports following EVN variables:

DOCS_COMMAND - a command in your root repo which you use to generate documentation: i.e. DOCS_COMMAND='jsdoc -c jsdoc.json' or npm run docs if you have docs command defined in package.json file

- a command in your root repo which you use to generate documentation: i.e. or if you have command defined in file DOCS_OUTPUT - where your documentation is generated. It should point to the same folder your jsdoc --destination conf. But make sure that it is relative to the path where you cloned better-docs .

- where your documentation is generated. It should point to the same folder your jsdoc conf. But make sure that it is relative to the path where you cloned . DOCS - list of folders from your original repo what you want to watch for changes. Separated by comma.

cd better-docs DOCS_COMMAND= 'npm run docs' DOCS=../src/**/*,../config/**/* DOCS_OUTPUT=../docs cd better-docs && gulp

The script should launch the browser and refresh it whenever you change something in the template or in DOCS .

Setting up the jsdoc in your project

If you want to see how to setup jsdoc in your project - take a look at these brief tutorials:

License

better-docs is Copyright © 2019 SoftwareBrothers.co. It is free software and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file - MIT.

