The fastest Spanish DNI (NIE / NIF) validation out there — And lighter: 660 bytes.

Installation

npm i better-dni yarn add better-dni

Usage

isValid / isNIF / isNIE / ctrlChar

import { isValid, isNIF, isNIE, ctrlChar } from "better-dni" ; isValid( "Z7662566Y" ); isNIF( "06672804K" ); isNIE( "X1302311M" ); ctrlChar( "X1302311M" ); ctrlChar( "X1302311" );

Generators

NIF

import { randomNIF, randomNIFWith } from "better-dni" ; randomNIF(); randomNIFWith( "C" ); randomNIFWith( "G" , 1 ); randomNIFWith( "G" , 1 );

NIE

import { randomNIE, randomNIEWith } from "better-dni" ; randomNIE(); randomNIEWith( "Y" , "C" ); randomNIEWith( "Z" , "G" ); randomNIEWith( "X" , "E" , 1 ); randomNIEWith( "X" , "E" , 1 );

Normalize

normalize( " x-9464186_p " );

Benchmark

better-dni does a similar job as other libraries like dni-js, dni-js-validator, and @willowi/validate-nif but better-dni is built with optimization and speed in mind. Take a look at these benchmark results:

yarn run benchmark

isValid

lib method time diff better-dni #isValid 896 ms dni-js-validator #isValid 2550 ms x2.85 slower dni-js #isValid 2630 ms x2.94 slower @willowi/validate-nif #validateNif 11000 ms x12.27 slower

ctrlChar / getLetter

lib method time diff better-dni #ctrlChar 859 ms dni-js #getLetter 2190 ms x2.55 slower dni-js-validator no method - @willowi/validate-nif no method -

Benchmark on a MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2,6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7 - 16 GB 2667 MHz DDR4 / Node v14.15.1

Demo

https://better-dni.singuerinc.com/

Reference

http://www.interior.gob.es/web/servicios-al-ciudadano/dni/calculo-del-digito-de-control-del-nif-nie