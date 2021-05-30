The fastest Spanish DNI (NIE / NIF) validation out there — And lighter: 660 bytes.
// npm
npm i better-dni
// yarn
yarn add better-dni
import { isValid, isNIF, isNIE, ctrlChar } from "better-dni";
// validates any type of DNI (NIE or NIF)
isValid("Z7662566Y"); //=> true
// checks if it is a valid NIF
isNIF("06672804K"); //=> true
// checks if it is a valid NIE
isNIE("X1302311M"); //=> true
// returns the control letter in upper case
ctrlChar("X1302311M"); //=> 'M'
ctrlChar("X1302311"); //=> 'M'
import { randomNIF, randomNIFWith } from "better-dni";
randomNIF(); //=> '31719111H'
// returns a valid random NIF given the control letter
randomNIFWith("C"); // => '95652190C'
// a seed (Number) can be provided and it will always return the same result
randomNIFWith("G", 1); //=> '95652174G'
randomNIFWith("G", 1); //=> '95652174G'
import { randomNIE, randomNIEWith } from "better-dni";
randomNIE(); //=> 'X1120409X'
// returns a valid random NIE given the first and control letter
randomNIEWith("Y", "C"); //=> 'Y2098020C'
randomNIEWith("Z", "G"); //=> 'Z5670557G'
// a seed (Number) can be provided and it will always return the same result
randomNIEWith("X", "E", 1); //=> 'X2080280E'
randomNIEWith("X", "E", 1); //=> 'X2080280E'
// Returns a "clean" dni string removing spaces, dashes, etc.
normalize(" x-9464186_p "); // => "X9464186P"
better-dni does a similar job as other libraries like dni-js, dni-js-validator, and @willowi/validate-nif but
better-dni is built with optimization and speed in mind. Take a look at these benchmark results:
yarn run benchmark
|lib
|method
|time
|diff
|better-dni
|#isValid
|896 ms
|dni-js-validator
|#isValid
|2550 ms
|x2.85 slower
|dni-js
|#isValid
|2630 ms
|x2.94 slower
|@willowi/validate-nif
|#validateNif
|11000 ms
|x12.27 slower
|lib
|method
|time
|diff
|better-dni
|#ctrlChar
|859 ms
|dni-js
|#getLetter
|2190 ms
|x2.55 slower
|dni-js-validator
|no method
|-
|@willowi/validate-nif
|no method
|-
Benchmark on a MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2,6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7 - 16 GB 2667 MHz DDR4 / Node v14.15.1
https://better-dni.singuerinc.com/
http://www.interior.gob.es/web/servicios-al-ciudadano/dni/calculo-del-digito-de-control-del-nif-nie