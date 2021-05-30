openbase logo
bd

better-dni

by Nahuel Scotti
4.4.2 (see all)

The fastest Spanish DNI (NIE / NIF) validation out there.

Overview

Readme

npm Codacy grade Build Coveralls github Known Vulnerabilities npm bundle size (minified)

Better DNI

The fastest Spanish DNI (NIE / NIF) validation out there — And lighter: 660 bytes.

Installation

// npm
npm i better-dni

// yarn
yarn add better-dni

Usage

isValid / isNIF / isNIE / ctrlChar

import { isValid, isNIF, isNIE, ctrlChar } from "better-dni";

// validates any type of DNI (NIE or NIF)
isValid("Z7662566Y"); //=> true

// checks if it is a valid NIF
isNIF("06672804K"); //=> true

// checks if it is a valid NIE
isNIE("X1302311M"); //=> true

// returns the control letter in upper case
ctrlChar("X1302311M"); //=> 'M'
ctrlChar("X1302311"); //=> 'M'

Generators

NIF

import { randomNIF, randomNIFWith } from "better-dni";

randomNIF(); //=> '31719111H'

// returns a valid random NIF given the control letter
randomNIFWith("C"); // => '95652190C'

// a seed (Number) can be provided and it will always return the same result
randomNIFWith("G", 1); //=> '95652174G'
randomNIFWith("G", 1); //=> '95652174G'

NIE

import { randomNIE, randomNIEWith } from "better-dni";

randomNIE(); //=> 'X1120409X'

// returns a valid random NIE given the first and control letter
randomNIEWith("Y", "C"); //=> 'Y2098020C'
randomNIEWith("Z", "G"); //=> 'Z5670557G'

// a seed (Number) can be provided and it will always return the same result
randomNIEWith("X", "E", 1); //=> 'X2080280E'
randomNIEWith("X", "E", 1); //=> 'X2080280E'

Normalize

// Returns a "clean" dni string removing spaces, dashes, etc.
normalize(" x-9464186_p   "); // => "X9464186P"

Benchmark

better-dni does a similar job as other libraries like dni-js, dni-js-validator, and @willowi/validate-nif but better-dni is built with optimization and speed in mind. Take a look at these benchmark results:

yarn run benchmark

isValid

libmethodtimediff
better-dni#isValid896 ms
dni-js-validator#isValid2550 msx2.85 slower
dni-js#isValid2630 msx2.94 slower
@willowi/validate-nif#validateNif11000 msx12.27 slower

ctrlChar / getLetter

libmethodtimediff
better-dni#ctrlChar859 ms
dni-js#getLetter2190 msx2.55 slower
dni-js-validatorno method-
@willowi/validate-nifno method-

Benchmark on a MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) - 2,6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7 - 16 GB 2667 MHz DDR4 / Node v14.15.1

Demo

https://better-dni.singuerinc.com/

Reference

http://www.interior.gob.es/web/servicios-al-ciudadano/dni/calculo-del-digito-de-control-del-nif-nie

