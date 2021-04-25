openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bdp

better-dateinput-polyfill

by Maksim Chemerisiuk
4.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

input[type=date] polyfill

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

input[type=date] polyfill

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status Coverage Status Twitter

DonateYour help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Why another date picker? The problem is that most of existing solutions do not follow standards regarding to value property format, that should have “a valid full-date as defined in [RFC 3339]”. In other words representation of date can vary, but the string value should have yyyy-MM-dd format. It helps to work with such values consistently regarding on the current language.

VIEW DEMO

Features

  • lightweight polyfill with no dependencies
  • works for initial and dynamic content elements
  • normalizes input[type=date] presentation for desktop browsers
  • submitted value always has standards based yyyy-MM-dd [RFC 3339] format
  • placeholder attribute works as expected
  • it's possible to change displayed date value format
  • you are able to control where to apply the polyfill
  • keyboard and accessibility friendly

Installation

$ npm install better-dateinput-polyfill

Then append the following scripts to your page:

<script src="node_modules/better-dateinput-polyfill/dist/better-dateinput-polyfill.js"></script>

Forcing the polyfill

Sometimes it's useful to override browser implemetation with the consistent control implemented by the polyfill. To suppress feature detection you can add <meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media"> into your document <head>. Value of content attribute is a media query where polyfill will be applied:

<!-- force polyfill everywhere -->
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media" content="screen">
<!-- force polyfill only on mobile devices in portrait mode-->
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media" content="screen and (orientation: portrait)">

Change default date presentation format

When no spicified polyfill uses browser settings to format displayed date. You can override date presentation globally with <meta name="dateinput-polyfill-format"> via content attribute or directly on a HTML element with data-format attribute. Value should be options for the Date#toLocaleString call as a stringified JSON object:

<html>
<head>
    <!-- Override default date presentation format -->
    <meta name="dateinput-polyfill-format" content='{"month":"long","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}'>
</head>
<body>
    <!-- Override date presentation format on a particular element -->
    <input type="date" data-format='{"month":"short","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}'>
</body>
</html>

Contributing

Download git repository and install project dependencies:

$ npm install

The project uses set of ES6 transpilers to compile the output file. Now use command below to start development:

$ npm run watch

After any change file build/better-dateinput-polyfill.js is recompiled automatically.

Browser support

Desktop

  • Chrome
  • Safari
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Edge
  • Internet Explorer 10+

Mobile

  • iOS Safari 10+
  • Chrome for Android 70+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial