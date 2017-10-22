openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bc

better-console

by Mohsen Azimi
1.0.1 (see all)

A better console for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.5K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Better Console

Screenshot

Installation

Use NPM

$ npm install better-console

A better console for Node.js

better-console is a drop-in replacement for node's default console which gives you colors and more methods in console.

How to use it

You can override console object itself or assign better console to another variable. It's completely safe to override the native console object because better console calls native console methods for methods that are already available in it.

var console = require('better-console');

console.log("This is a log information");
console.warn("Warning!");
console.info("Information");
console.table([ [1,2], [3,4] ]);
console.time("Timer");
console.timeEnd("Timer");
console.dir(myObject);

Methods

console.log, console.warn, console.error, console.info, console.debug, console.dir, console.trace

These methods work exactly same as native console methods but with colors for warn, info or error

console.clear

Clears the screen

console.table

Draws a table of data if a 2d array or object passed to it

console.time

Creates a new timer under the given name. Call console.timeEnd(name) with the same name to stop the timer and print the time elapsed.

console.timeEnd

Stops a timer created by a call to console.time(name) and write the time

console.trace

Prints a stack trace of JavaScript execution at the point where it is called. The stack trace details the functions on the stack, as well as the values that were passed as arguments to each function.

console.count

Writes number of times each argument is called with blue color

TODOs

  • Use Unicode icons to mimic browser console icons in OSX
  • Make console.trace more detailed with V8 flags

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial