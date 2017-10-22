Use NPM
$ npm install better-console
better-console is a drop-in replacement for node's default console which
gives you colors and more methods in console.
You can override
console object itself or assign better console to another variable. It's completely safe to override the native console object because better console calls native console methods for methods that are already available in it.
var console = require('better-console');
console.log("This is a log information");
console.warn("Warning!");
console.info("Information");
console.table([ [1,2], [3,4] ]);
console.time("Timer");
console.timeEnd("Timer");
console.dir(myObject);
console.log,
console.warn,
console.error,
console.info,
console.debug,
console.dir,
console.trace
These methods work exactly same as native console methods but with colors for
warn,
info or
error
console.clear
Clears the screen
console.table
Draws a table of data if a 2d array or object passed to it
console.time
Creates a new timer under the given name. Call
console.timeEnd(name)
with the same name to stop the timer and print the time elapsed.
console.timeEnd
Stops a timer created by a call to console.time(name) and write the time
console.trace
Prints a stack trace of JavaScript execution at the point where it is called. The stack trace details the functions on the stack, as well as the values that were passed as arguments to each function.
console.count
Writes number of times each argument is called with blue color
console.trace more detailed with V8 flags