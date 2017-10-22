Better Console

Installation

Use NPM

npm install better-console

A better console for Node.js

better-console is a drop-in replacement for node's default console which gives you colors and more methods in console.

How to use it

You can override console object itself or assign better console to another variable. It's completely safe to override the native console object because better console calls native console methods for methods that are already available in it.

var console = require ( 'better-console' ); console .log( "This is a log information" ); console .warn( "Warning!" ); console .info( "Information" ); console .table([ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ] ]); console .time( "Timer" ); console .timeEnd( "Timer" ); console .dir(myObject);

Methods

These methods work exactly same as native console methods but with colors for warn , info or error

Clears the screen

Draws a table of data if a 2d array or object passed to it

Creates a new timer under the given name. Call console.timeEnd(name) with the same name to stop the timer and print the time elapsed.

Stops a timer created by a call to console.time(name) and write the time

Prints a stack trace of JavaScript execution at the point where it is called. The stack trace details the functions on the stack, as well as the values that were passed as arguments to each function.

Writes number of times each argument is called with blue color

