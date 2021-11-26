openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

better-ajv-errors

by atlassian
1.1.2 (see all)

JSON Schema validation for Human 👨‍🎤

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

better-ajv-errors

JSON Schema validation for Human 👨‍🎤

Main goal of this library is to provide relevant error messages like the following:

Installation

$ npm i better-ajv-errors
$ # Or
$ yarn add better-ajv-errors

Also make sure that you installed ajv package to validate data against JSON schemas.

Usage

First, you need to validate your payload with ajv. If it's invalid then you can pass validate.errors object into better-ajv-errors.

import Ajv from 'ajv';
import betterAjvErrors from 'better-ajv-errors';
// const Ajv = require('ajv');
// const betterAjvErrors = require('better-ajv-errors').default;
// Or
// const { default: betterAjvErrors } = require('better-ajv-errors');

// You need to pass `{ jsonPointers: true }` for older versions of ajv
const ajv = new Ajv();

// Load schema and data
const schema = ...;
const data = ...;

const validate = ajv.compile(schema);
const valid = validate(data);

if (!valid) {
  const output = betterAjvErrors(schema, data, validate.errors);
  console.log(output);
}

API

betterAjvErrors(schema, data, errors, [options])

Returns formatted validation error to print in console. See options.format for further details.

schema

Type: Object

The JSON Schema you used for validation with ajv

data

Type: Object

The JSON payload you validate against using ajv

errors

Type: Array

Array of ajv validation errors

options

Type: Object

format

Type: string
Default: cli
Values: cli js

Use default cli output format if you want to print beautiful validation errors like following:

Or, use js if you are planning to use this with some API. Your output will look like following:

[
  {
    start: { line: 6, column: 15, offset: 70 },
    end: { line: 6, column: 26, offset: 81 },
    error:
      '/content/0/type should be equal to one of the allowed values: panel, paragraph, ...',
    suggestion: 'Did you mean paragraph?',
  },
];
indent

Type: number null
Default: null

If you have an unindented JSON payload and you want the error output indented.

This option have no effect when using the json option.

json

Type: string null
Default: null

Raw JSON payload used when formatting codeframe. Gives accurate line and column listings.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial