JSON Schema validation for Human 👨🎤
Main goal of this library is to provide relevant error messages like the following:
$ npm i better-ajv-errors
$ # Or
$ yarn add better-ajv-errors
Also make sure that you installed ajv package to validate data against JSON schemas.
First, you need to validate your payload with
ajv. If it's invalid then you can pass
validate.errors object into
better-ajv-errors.
import Ajv from 'ajv';
import betterAjvErrors from 'better-ajv-errors';
// const Ajv = require('ajv');
// const betterAjvErrors = require('better-ajv-errors').default;
// Or
// const { default: betterAjvErrors } = require('better-ajv-errors');
// You need to pass `{ jsonPointers: true }` for older versions of ajv
const ajv = new Ajv();
// Load schema and data
const schema = ...;
const data = ...;
const validate = ajv.compile(schema);
const valid = validate(data);
if (!valid) {
const output = betterAjvErrors(schema, data, validate.errors);
console.log(output);
}
Returns formatted validation error to print in
console. See
options.format for further details.
Type:
Object
The JSON Schema you used for validation with
ajv
Type:
Object
The JSON payload you validate against using
ajv
Type:
Array
Array of ajv validation errors
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Default:
cli
Values:
cli
js
Use default
cli output format if you want to print beautiful validation errors like following:
Or, use
js if you are planning to use this with some API. Your output will look like following:
[
{
start: { line: 6, column: 15, offset: 70 },
end: { line: 6, column: 26, offset: 81 },
error:
'/content/0/type should be equal to one of the allowed values: panel, paragraph, ...',
suggestion: 'Did you mean paragraph?',
},
];
Type:
number
null
Default:
null
If you have an unindented JSON payload and you want the error output indented.
This option have no effect when using the
json option.
Type:
string
null
Default:
null
Raw JSON payload used when formatting codeframe. Gives accurate line and column listings.