JSON Schema validation for Human 👨‍🎤

Main goal of this library is to provide relevant error messages like the following:

Installation

$ npm i better-ajv-errors $ $ yarn add better-ajv-errors

Also make sure that you installed ajv package to validate data against JSON schemas.

Usage

First, you need to validate your payload with ajv . If it's invalid then you can pass validate.errors object into better-ajv-errors .

import Ajv from 'ajv' ; import betterAjvErrors from 'better-ajv-errors' ; const ajv = new Ajv(); const schema = ...; const data = ...; const validate = ajv.compile(schema); const valid = validate(data); if (!valid) { const output = betterAjvErrors(schema, data, validate.errors); console .log(output); }

API

Returns formatted validation error to print in console . See options.format for further details.

schema

Type: Object

The JSON Schema you used for validation with ajv

data

Type: Object

The JSON payload you validate against using ajv

errors

Type: Array

Array of ajv validation errors

options

Type: Object

format

Type: string

Default: cli

Values: cli js

Use default cli output format if you want to print beautiful validation errors like following:

Or, use js if you are planning to use this with some API. Your output will look like following:

[ { start : { line : 6 , column : 15 , offset : 70 }, end : { line : 6 , column : 26 , offset : 81 }, error : '/content/0/type should be equal to one of the allowed values: panel, paragraph, ...' , suggestion : 'Did you mean paragraph?' , }, ];

indent

Type: number null

Default: null

If you have an unindented JSON payload and you want the error output indented.

This option have no effect when using the json option.

json

Type: string null

Default: null

Raw JSON payload used when formatting codeframe. Gives accurate line and column listings.