This module for Angular.js ( ^1.2.29 ) provides integration for the great intl-tel-input jQuery plugin (version 7-8 are supported).

Please feel free to investigate the original plugin for mode details, features and configuration.

Installation

Install integration library with npm or Bower

npm i --save betsol-ng-intl-tel-input

bower install --save betsol-ng-intl-tel-input

Add integration library to your page

Make sure, that module is added to your page either as a part of automatically built bundle or manually using the code like this:

< script src = "../betsol-ng-intl-tel-input/dist/betsol-ng-intl-tel-input.js" > </ script >

You should use minified version ( betsol-ng-intl-tel-input.min.js ) in production.

Add dependency in your application's module definition

var application = angular.module( 'application' , [ 'betsol.intlTelInput' ]);

Introduce the directive

To add the plugin to any input field please use the intl-tel-input directive:

<input type="tel" ng-model="user.phoneNumber" intl-tel-input>

Original plugin

This module depends on intl-tel-input plugin to operate. If you installed the module using npm or Bower, then the dependency will be installed automatically, and if your are using some automated build tool, it will probably be added to your bundle.

In other cases make sure to install it manually using the following guide.

Configuration

Global

You can configure the plugin by changing the global object intlTelInputOptions . This will apply specified changes across all plugin instances in your application. All configuration options could be found in the original plugin documentation.

Global Configuration Example

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'betsol.intlTelInput' ]) .config( function ( intlTelInputOptions ) { angular.extend(intlTelInputOptions, { nationalMode : false , utilsScript : '/vendor/intl-tel-input/utils.js' , defaultCountry : 'auto' , preferredCountries : [ 'ru' , 'kz' ], autoFormat : true , autoPlaceholder : true }); }) ;

Custom instance configuration

You can configure each input field individually by specifying the configuration options via intl-tel-input-options attribute.

Instance Configuration Example

< input type = "tel" ng-model = "user.phoneNumber" intl-tel-input intl-tel-input-options = "{ excludeCountries: ['us', 'de'] }" >

API

You can use intl-tel-input-controller attribute to specify an object that will be populated with the directive's API functions.

API Usage Example

angular .module( 'app' , [ 'betsol.intlTelInput' ]) .controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.myIntlTelInputCtrl; $scope.changeCountryToRussia = function ( ) { $scope.myIntlTelInputCtrl.setCountry( 'ru' ); }; }) ;

< input type = "tel" ng-model = "user.phoneNumber" intl-tel-input intl-tel-input-controller = "myIntlTelInputCtrl" > < button ng-click = "changeCountryToRussia()" > Change Country to Russia </ button >

List of Supported API Functions:

setCountry({string} countryCode)

Phone number validator

This directive will add phoneNumber validator to the underlying model controller. You can use it to display validation errors.

Validation Example

< span ng-show = "formName.inputName.$error.phoneNumber" > Please enter a correct phone number! </ span >

Changelog

Please see the changelog for list of changes.

Feedback

If you have found a bug or have another issue with the library — please create an issue.

If you have a question regarding the library or it's integration with your project — consider asking a question at StackOverflow and sending me a link via E-Mail. I will be glad to help.

Have any ideas or propositions? Feel free to contact me by E-Mail.

FAQ

Developer guide

Fork, clone, create a feature branch, implement your feature, cover it with tests, commit, create a PR.

Run:

npm i to initialize the project

to initialize the project npm i -g gulp to install Gulp

to install Gulp gulp build to re-build the dist files

to re-build the dist files gulp test or karma start to test the code

or to test the code gulp start to run demo server and watches

to run demo server and watches gulp demo:deploy to deploy the demo on GitHub Pages

Do not add dist files to the PR itself. We will re-compile the module manually each time before releasing.

Support

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 Slava Fomin II, BETTER SOLUTIONS

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.