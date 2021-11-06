betajs 1.0.233

BetaJS is a general-purpose JavaScript helper module. It contains a variety of helper functions and classes.

Getting Started

You can use the library in the browser, in your NodeJS project and compile it as well.

Browser

<script src= "betajs/dist/betajs.min.js" > </ script >

NodeJS

var BetaJS = require ( 'betajs/dist/beta.js' );

Compile

git clone https: npm install grunt

Basic Usage

The BetaJS module contains a variety of low-level helper libraries, particularly:

Asynchronous behaviour and Promises

Object Orientation

Event Handling

Dynamic Lists and Collections

Dynamic Properties

Remote Method Invocation

String Manipulation and Templating

Binary Search Trees

Timers and Time

Iterators

Uris

State Machine and Abstract Routing

Properties

var properties = new BetaJS.Properties.Properties({ foobar : "initial value" }); properties.set( "foobar" , "second value" ); var value = properties.get( "foobar" ); properties.of( 'change:foobar' , function ( newValue, oldValue ) { console .log( 'The value of foobar has been changed from' , oldValue, 'to' , newValue); });

Object Orientation

TestClass = BetaJS.Class.extend( null , { y : 0 , fooBar : function ( x ) { console .log( "Test Class Instance" , "fooBar" , x, y); } }, { staticFooBar : function ( x ) { console .log( "Test Class" , "staticFooBar" , x); } });

TestClass.staticFooBar( 5 ); var first = new TestClass(); first.y = 1 ; first.foobar( 2 ); var second = new TestClass(); second.y = 3 ; second.foobar( 4 );

Test Class staticFooBar 5 Test Class Instance fooBar 2 1 Test Class Instance fooBar 4 3

Events

var events = new BetaJS.Events.Events(); events.trigger( "event_name" , event_data1, event_data2); events.on( "event_name" , function ( event_arg1, event_arg2 ) { }, function_context); events.off( "event_name" , null , function_context);

Compatability

Target Versions Firefox 3 - Latest Chrome 18 - Latest Safari 4 - Latest Opera 12 - Latest Internet Explorer 6 - Latest Edge 12 - Latest iOS 3.0 - Latest Yandex Latest Android 4.4 - Latest NodeJS 4.0 - Latest

CDN

Unit Tests

Weak Dependencies

Main Contributors

License

Apache-2.0

Credits

This software may include modified and unmodified portions of:

