betajs

by betajs
1.0.233 (see all)

BetaJS is a JavaScript Framework for Building Rich Applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

betajs 1.0.233

Build Status Code Climate NPM Gitter Chat

BetaJS is a general-purpose JavaScript helper module. It contains a variety of helper functions and classes.

Getting Started

You can use the library in the browser, in your NodeJS project and compile it as well.

Browser

    <script src="betajs/dist/betajs.min.js"></script>

NodeJS

    var BetaJS = require('betajs/dist/beta.js');

Compile

    git clone https://github.com/betajs/betajs.git
    npm install
    grunt

Basic Usage

The BetaJS module contains a variety of low-level helper libraries, particularly:

  • Asynchronous behaviour and Promises
  • Object Orientation
  • Event Handling
  • Dynamic Lists and Collections
  • Dynamic Properties
  • Remote Method Invocation
  • String Manipulation and Templating
  • Binary Search Trees
  • Timers and Time
  • Iterators
  • Uris
  • State Machine and Abstract Routing

Properties


    var properties = new BetaJS.Properties.Properties({foobar: "initial value"});

    properties.set("foobar", "second value");

    var value = properties.get("foobar");
    // value === "second value"
    
    properties.of('change:foobar', function(newValue, oldValue) {
        console.log('The value of foobar has been changed from', oldValue, 'to', newValue);
    });

Object Orientation

  TestClass = BetaJS.Class.extend(null, {
  
    y: 0,
  
    fooBar: function (x) {
      console.log("Test Class Instance", "fooBar", x, y);
    }
    
  }, {
  
    staticFooBar: function (x) {
      console.log("Test Class", "staticFooBar", x);
    }
    
  });

  TestClass.staticFooBar(5);
  var first = new TestClass();
  first.y = 1;
  first.foobar(2);
  var second = new TestClass();
  second.y = 3;
  second.foobar(4);

  Test Class  staticFooBar  5
  Test Class Instance  fooBar  2  1
  Test Class Instance  fooBar  4  3

Events

    var events = new BetaJS.Events.Events();

    events.trigger("event_name", event_data1, event_data2);

    events.on("event_name", function (event_arg1, event_arg2) {
        // Do something
    }, function_context);

    events.off("event_name", null, function_context);
ResourceURL
Homepagehttps://betajs.com
Gitgit://github.com/betajs/betajs.git
Repositoryhttps://github.com/betajs/betajs
Bloghttps://blog.betajs.com
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/thebetajs
Gitterhttps://gitter.im/betajs/betajs

Compatability

TargetVersions
Firefox3 - Latest
Chrome18 - Latest
Safari4 - Latest
Opera12 - Latest
Internet Explorer6 - Latest
Edge12 - Latest
iOS3.0 - Latest
YandexLatest
Android4.4 - Latest
NodeJS4.0 - Latest

CDN

ResourceURL
beta.jshttp://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta.js
beta.min.jshttp://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta.min.js
beta-noscoped.jshttp://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta-noscoped.js
beta-noscoped.min.jshttp://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta-noscoped.min.js

Unit Tests

ResourceURL
Test SuiteRun

Weak Dependencies

NameURL
betajs-scopedOpen
betajs-shimsOpen

Main Contributors

  • Oliver Friedmann
  • Victor Lingenthal

License

Apache-2.0

Credits

This software may include modified and unmodified portions of:

  • Underscore, MIT Software License, (c) 2009-2013 Jeremy Ashkenas, DocumentCloud
  • parseUri, MIT Software License, (c) Steven Levithan

Sponsors

  • Ziggeo
  • Browserstack

