BetaJS is a general-purpose JavaScript helper module. It contains a variety of helper functions and classes.
You can use the library in the browser, in your NodeJS project and compile it as well.
<script src="betajs/dist/betajs.min.js"></script>
var BetaJS = require('betajs/dist/beta.js');
git clone https://github.com/betajs/betajs.git
npm install
grunt
The BetaJS module contains a variety of low-level helper libraries, particularly:
var properties = new BetaJS.Properties.Properties({foobar: "initial value"});
properties.set("foobar", "second value");
var value = properties.get("foobar");
// value === "second value"
properties.of('change:foobar', function(newValue, oldValue) {
console.log('The value of foobar has been changed from', oldValue, 'to', newValue);
});
TestClass = BetaJS.Class.extend(null, {
y: 0,
fooBar: function (x) {
console.log("Test Class Instance", "fooBar", x, y);
}
}, {
staticFooBar: function (x) {
console.log("Test Class", "staticFooBar", x);
}
});
TestClass.staticFooBar(5);
var first = new TestClass();
first.y = 1;
first.foobar(2);
var second = new TestClass();
second.y = 3;
second.foobar(4);
Test Class staticFooBar 5
Test Class Instance fooBar 2 1
Test Class Instance fooBar 4 3
var events = new BetaJS.Events.Events();
events.trigger("event_name", event_data1, event_data2);
events.on("event_name", function (event_arg1, event_arg2) {
// Do something
}, function_context);
events.off("event_name", null, function_context);
|Resource
|URL
|Homepage
|https://betajs.com
|Git
|git://github.com/betajs/betajs.git
|Repository
|https://github.com/betajs/betajs
|Blog
|https://blog.betajs.com
|https://twitter.com/thebetajs
|Gitter
|https://gitter.im/betajs/betajs
|Target
|Versions
|Firefox
|3 - Latest
|Chrome
|18 - Latest
|Safari
|4 - Latest
|Opera
|12 - Latest
|Internet Explorer
|6 - Latest
|Edge
|12 - Latest
|iOS
|3.0 - Latest
|Yandex
|Latest
|Android
|4.4 - Latest
|NodeJS
|4.0 - Latest
|Resource
|URL
|beta.js
|http://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta.js
|beta.min.js
|http://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta.min.js
|beta-noscoped.js
|http://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta-noscoped.js
|beta-noscoped.min.js
|http://cdn.rawgit.com/betajs/betajs/master/dist/beta-noscoped.min.js
|Resource
|URL
|Test Suite
|Run
|Name
|URL
|betajs-scoped
|Open
|betajs-shims
|Open
Apache-2.0
This software may include modified and unmodified portions of: