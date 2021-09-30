This module provides a
bestzip command that calls the native
zip command if available and otherwise falls back to a
Node.js implementation.
The
--recurse-directories (
-r) option is automatically enabled.
The native
zip command on GNU/Linux and macOS is significantly faster and creates moderately smaller .zip files than the Node.js version included here, but Windows has no built-in
zip command. This module provides the best of both worlds, and allows for easier cross-platform scripting.
npm install -g bestzip
bestzip destination.zip source/ [other sources...]
package.json scripts
npm install --save-dev bestzip
package.json:
{
//...
"scripts": {
"build" "...",
"zip": "bestzip bundle.zip build/*",
"upload": "....",
"deploy": "npm run build && npm run zip && npm run upload"
}
}
var zip = require('bestzip');
zip({
source: 'build/*',
destination: './destination.zip'
}).then(function() {
console.log('all done!');
}).catch(function(err) {
console.error(err.stack);
process.exit(1);
});
// v1.x API also works for backwards compatibility: zip(destination, sources, callback)
source: Path or paths to files and folders to include in the zip file. String or Array of Strings.
destination: Path to generated .zip file.
cwd: Set the Current Working Directory that source and destination paths are relative to. Defaults to
process.cwd()
The directory structure in the .zip is going to match your input files, but the exact details depend on how the command is called. For example:
bestzip build.zip build/*
This includes the build/ folder inside of the .zip
Alternatively:
cd build/ && bestzip ../build.zip *
This will not include the build/ folder, it's contents will be top-level.
Note: some tools, including the Archive Utility built into macOS, will automatically create a top-level folder to group everything together when extracting a .zip archive that contains multiple top-level files.
When using the programmatic API, the same effect may be achieved by passing in the
cwd option.
Wildcards (
*) ignore dotfiles.
folder/) or include it by name (
folder/.dotfile)
folder/*) or explicitly list the desired files (
folder/file1.txt folder/file2.txt)
bestzip output.zip foo/bar/file.txt now includes the foo/bar/ folders, previously it would place file.txt at the top-level