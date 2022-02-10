Switch to BEAST mode
Develop, Debug, and Test Alexa skill and Google Actions Better and Faster
Overview
With Bespoken, develop faster and better. Do not slow-down for:
- Time-consuming server deployments
- Over-complicated and highly manual testing routines
- Time-intensive and error-prone regression and utterance testing
The command-line tools include:
- Test - Test your voice application with minimum code required using YAML files
- Proxy - Easily debug Alexa requests by having them send directly to your laptop
- Launch - Send a Launch Request to your Alexa skill
- Utter and Intend - Send intents and utterances to your Alexa skill
- Speak - Send a request directly an Alexa Virtual Device - uses the "real" Alexa! Magic!
You can also use:
- --version, -v - Indicates the current BST and Node versions
- --help, -h - Shows usage information
Installation
For use of the CLI:
$ npm install bespoken-tools -g
Learn More
Questions/Feedback?
Talk to us on Gitter, also feel free to open an issue for a bug or feature request.
We love to hear feedback.