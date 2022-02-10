openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bespoken-tools

by bespoken
2.5.3 (see all)

🔧 Bespoken Tools - Tools for making voice apps faster and better

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

22

License

SEE LICENSE IN LICENSE

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BST

Switch to BEAST mode
Develop, Debug, and Test Alexa skill and Google Actions Better and Faster

Build Status Codecov Coverage Status NPM Version Read The Docs Contact us

Overview

With Bespoken, develop faster and better. Do not slow-down for:

  • Time-consuming server deployments
  • Over-complicated and highly manual testing routines
  • Time-intensive and error-prone regression and utterance testing

The command-line tools include:

  • Test - Test your voice application with minimum code required using YAML files
  • Proxy - Easily debug Alexa requests by having them send directly to your laptop
  • Launch - Send a Launch Request to your Alexa skill
  • Utter and Intend - Send intents and utterances to your Alexa skill
  • Speak - Send a request directly an Alexa Virtual Device - uses the "real" Alexa! Magic!

You can also use:

  • --version, -v - Indicates the current BST and Node versions
  • --help, -h - Shows usage information

Installation

For use of the CLI:

$ npm install bespoken-tools -g

Learn More

Questions/Feedback?

Talk to us on Gitter, also feel free to open an issue for a bug or feature request.

We love to hear feedback.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial