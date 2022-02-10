Switch to BEAST mode

Develop, Debug, and Test Alexa skill and Google Actions Better and Faster

Overview

With Bespoken, develop faster and better. Do not slow-down for:

Time-consuming server deployments

Over-complicated and highly manual testing routines

Time-intensive and error-prone regression and utterance testing

The command-line tools include:

Test - Test your voice application with minimum code required using YAML files

Proxy - Easily debug Alexa requests by having them send directly to your laptop

Launch - Send a Launch Request to your Alexa skill

Utter and Intend - Send intents and utterances to your Alexa skill

Speak - Send a request directly an Alexa Virtual Device - uses the "real" Alexa! Magic!

You can also use:

--version, -v - Indicates the current BST and Node versions

--help, -h - Shows usage information

Installation

For use of the CLI:

$ npm install bespoken-tools -g

Learn More

Getting Started With The CLI

Unit-Testing - Using our simple, expressive YAML test scripting syntax

End-To-End Testing - Also uses our YAML syntax, but for end-to-end tests that use the real Alexa

Virtual Alexa - The core component of our unit-testing - use this for programmatic unit tests

Talk to us on Gitter, also feel free to open an issue for a bug or feature request.

We love to hear feedback.