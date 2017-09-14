Beseda

No longer maintained. Beseda is fast, well designed and featured Node.js Pub/Sub server. Beseda offers multiple platform API to develop realtime web applications.

Features

Bayeux messaging protocol

Customizable Pub/Sub engine: Memory Redis You own

Clients: Browser Node.js Console PHP (only redis publisher yet) Ruby (coming soon) Python (coming soon)

Security: SSL Connection Publishing Subscribing

Horizontal scaling (depends on Pub/Sub engine)

Monitor (coming soon)

Benchmarks suite

Get started!

Install Node.js Read Building and Installing Node.js in wiki. Get Beseda You can install Beseda from npm or get from git repository. 2.1. Install from npm npm install -g beseda 2.2. Get last unstable version from git git clone http://github.com/geometria-lab/Beseda.git npm install -g Beseda Use Beseda NOTE: You can find test application in example folder. 3.1. Run Beseda server beseda-server -h 127.0.0.1 -p 4000 3.3. Create you test.html < script src = "http://localhost:4000/beseda.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > function say ( what ) { var p = document .createElement( 'p' ); p.innerHTML = what; document .body.appendChild(p); } var beseda = new Beseda({ host : 'localhost' , port : 4000 }); beseda.subscribe( '/myFavoriteChannel' , function ( error ) { say( 'You are subscribed to "/myFavoriteChannel".' ); }); beseda.on( 'message' , function ( channel, message ) { say(channel + ': "' + message + '"' ); }); </ script > < body > < input type = "button" value = "Send me a nice message dude..." onclick = "beseda.publish('/myFavoriteChannel', 'Nice!');return false" /> </ body > 3.4 Test it Open test.html in you favorite browser

Documentation

Contributors

