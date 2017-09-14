No longer maintained. Beseda is fast, well designed and featured Node.js Pub/Sub server. Beseda offers multiple platform API to develop realtime web applications.
Install Node.js
Read Building and Installing Node.js in wiki.
Get Beseda
You can install Beseda from npm or get from git repository.
2.1. Install from npm
npm install -g beseda
2.2. Get last unstable version from git
git clone http://github.com/geometria-lab/Beseda.git
npm install -g Beseda
Use Beseda
NOTE: You can find test application in
example folder.
3.1. Run Beseda server
beseda-server -h 127.0.0.1 -p 4000
3.3. Create you
test.html
<script src="http://localhost:4000/beseda.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
function say(what) {
var p = document.createElement('p');
p.innerHTML = what;
document.body.appendChild(p);
}
var beseda = new Beseda({ host : 'localhost', port : 4000 });
beseda.subscribe('/myFavoriteChannel', function(error) {
say('You are subscribed to "/myFavoriteChannel".');
});
beseda.on('message', function(channel, message) {
say(channel + ': "' + message + '"');
});
</script>
<body>
<input type="button" value="Send me a nice message dude..." onclick="beseda.publish('/myFavoriteChannel', 'Nice!');return false"/>
</body>
3.4 Test it
Open
test.html in you favorite browser
Coming soon.
(The BSD license)
Copyright (c) 2011, Geometria Lab ufo@geometria-lab.net
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL "COPYRIGHT HOLDER" BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.