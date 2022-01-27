Material design for React Native.

Features

Currently supported React Native version: >= 0.50.3

Try it out

Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.

The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.

Getting Started

Refer to the getting started guide for instructions.

Documentation

Check the components and their usage in our documentation.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Figma and Sketch component kits

Use official component kits provided by Material Design.

