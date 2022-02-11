An efficient server implies a lower cost of the infrastructure, a better responsiveness under load and happy users. How can you efficiently handle the resources of your server, knowing that you are serving the highest number of requests as possible, without sacrificing security validations and handy development?
Enter Fastify. Fastify is a web framework highly focused on providing the best developer experience with the least overhead and a powerful plugin architecture. It is inspired by Hapi and Express and as far as we know, it is one of the fastest web frameworks in town.
This branch refers to the upcoming Fastify v4 release. Check out the v3.x branch for v3.
Create a folder and make it your current working directory:
mkdir my-app
cd my-app
Generate a fastify project with
npm init:
npm init fastify
Install dependencies:
npm install
To start the app in dev mode:
npm run dev
For production mode:
npm start
Under the hood
npm init downloads and runs Fastify Create,
which in turn uses the generate functionality of Fastify CLI.
If installing in an existing project, then Fastify can be installed into the project as a dependency:
Install with npm:
npm i fastify@next --save
Install with yarn:
yarn add fastify@next
// Require the framework and instantiate it
// ESM
import Fastify from 'fastify'
const fastify = Fastify({
logger: true
})
// CommonJs
const fastify = require('fastify')({
logger: true
})
// Declare a route
fastify.get('/', (request, reply) => {
reply.send({ hello: 'world' })
})
// Run the server!
fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
if (err) throw err
// Server is now listening on ${address}
})
with async-await:
// ESM
import Fastify from 'fastify'
const fastify = Fastify({
logger: true
})
// CommonJs
const fastify = require('fastify')({
logger: true
})
fastify.get('/', async (request, reply) => {
reply.type('application/json').code(200)
return { hello: 'world' }
})
fastify.listen(3000, (err, address) => {
if (err) throw err
// Server is now listening on ${address}
})
Do you want to know more? Head to the
Getting Started.
Code for Fastify's v1.x is in
branch 1.x, so all Fastify 1.x related changes should be based on
branch 1.x.
In a similar way, all Fastify v2.x related changes should be based on
branch 2.x.
Note
.listenbinds to the local host,
localhost, interface by default (
127.0.0.1or
::1, depending on the operating system configuration). If you are running Fastify in a container (Docker, GCP, etc.), you may need to bind to
0.0.0.0. Be careful when deciding to listen on all interfaces; it comes with inherent security risks. See the documentation for more information.
Machine: EX41S-SSD, Intel Core i7, 4Ghz, 64GB RAM, 4C/8T, SSD.
Method::
autocannon -c 100 -d 40 -p 10 localhost:3000 * 2, taking the second average
|Framework
|Version
|Router?
|Requests/sec
|Express
|4.17.1
|✓
|15,978
|hapi
|19.1.0
|✓
|45,815
|Restify
|8.5.1
|✓
|49,279
|Koa
|2.13.0
|✗
|54,848
|Fastify
|3.0.0
|✓
|78,956
|-
http.Server
|12.18.2
|✗
|70,380
Benchmarks taken using https://github.com/fastify/benchmarks. This is a synthetic, "hello world" benchmark that aims to evaluate the framework overhead. The overhead that each framework has on your application depends on your application, you should always benchmark if performance matters to you.
Getting Started
Guides
Server
Routes
Encapsulation
Logging
Middleware
Hooks
Decorators
Validation and Serialization
Fluent Schema
Lifecycle
Reply
Request
Errors
Content Type Parser
Plugins
Testing
Benchmarking
How to write a good plugin
Plugins Guide
HTTP2
Long Term Support
TypeScript and types support
Serverless
Recommendations
中文文档地址
Please visit Fastify help to view prior support issues and to ask new support questions.
Fastify is the result of the work of a great community. Team members are listed in alphabetical order.
Lead Maintainers:
Great contributors on a specific area in the Fastify ecosystem will be invited to join this group by Lead Maintainers.
Past Collaborators
We are a Growth Project in the OpenJS Foundation.
This project is kindly sponsored by:
Past Sponsors:
Licensed under MIT.
For your convenience, here is a list of all the licenses of our production dependencies: