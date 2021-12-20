Bento4 is a C++ class library and tools designed to read and write ISO-MP4 files. This format is defined in international specifications ISO/IEC 14496-12, 14496-14 and 14496-15. The format is a derivative of the Apple Quicktime file format, so Bento4 can be used to read and write most Quicktime files as well.
A number of formats and features based on the ISO-MP4 format and related technologies are also supported, including:
The SDK is designed to be cross-platform. The code is very portable; it can be compiled with any sufficiently modern C++ compiler. The implementation does not rely on any external library. All the code necessary to compile the SDK and tools is included in the standard distribution. The standard distribution contains makefiles for unix-like operating systems, including Linux and Android, project files for Microsoft Visual Studio, and an XCode project for MacOS X and iOS. There is also support for building the library with the SCons build system.
The library is Open Source, with a dual-license model. You can find out more about the license on the About Page. The Developers Page contains specific information on where to obtain the source code and documentation. The Downloads Page contains the links to pre-built SDKs and tools that you can use to get started quickly.
The Bento4 SDK includes several command-line applications/tools that are built using the SDK API. These include:
|app name
|description
|mp4info
|displays high level info about an MP4 file, including all tracks and codec details
|mp4dump
|displays the entire atom/box structure of an MP4 file
|mp4edit
|add/insert/remove/replace atom/box items of an MP4 file
|mp4extract
|extracts an atom/box from an MP4 file
|mp4encrypt
|encrypts an MP4 file (multiple encryption schemes are supported)
|mp4decrypt
|decrypts an MP4 file (multiple encryption schemes are supported)
|mp4dcfpackager
|encrypts a media file into an OMA DCF file
|mp4compact
|converts ‘stsz’ tables into ‘stz2′ tables to create more compact MP4 files
|mp4fragment
|creates a fragmented MP4 file from a non-fragmented one or re-fragments an already-fragmented file
|mp4split
|splits a fragmented MP4 file into discrete files
|mp4tag
|show/edit MP4 metadata (iTunes-style and others)
|mp4mux
|multiplexes one or more elementary streams (H264, AAC) into an MP4 file
|mp42aac
|extract a raw AAC elementary stream from an MP4 file
|mp42avc
|extract a raw AVC/H.264 elementary stream from an MP4 file
|mp42hls
|converts an MP4 file to an HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) presentation, including the generation of the segments and .m3u8 playlist.
|mp42ts
|converts an MP4 file to an MPEG2-TS file.
|mp4-dash
|creates an MPEG DASH output from one or more MP4 files, including encryption.
|mp4-dash-clone
|creates a local clone of a remote or local MPEG DASH presentation, optionally encrypting the segments as they are cloned.
The code can be built either by using the pre-configured IDE project files (Mac OSX, iOS and Windows), or compiled/cross-compiled using the SCons build system or CMake, or compiled using Make.
Target platform specific build files and configurations are located under subdirectories Buid/Targets/xxxx where xxxx takes the form
<architecture>-<vendor>-<os>. For example, the Linux x86 target specific files are located under
Build/Targets/x86-unknown-linux. The XCode project files for Mac OSX are located under
Build/Targets/universal-apple-macosx.
Open the XCode project file Build/Targets/universal-apple-macosx/Bento4.xcodeproj and build
Open the Visual Studio solution file Build/Targets/x86-microsoft-win32-vs2010/Bento4.sln and build
CMake can generate Makefiles, Xcode project files, or Visual Studios project files.
mkdir cmakebuild
cd cmakebuild
cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release ..
make
mkdir cmakebuild
cd cmakebuild
cmake -G Xcode ..
cmake --build . --config Release
mkdir cmakebuild
cd cmakebuild
cmake -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release ..
cmake --build . --config Release
mkdir cmakebuild
cd cmakebuild
cmake -DCMAKE_TOOLCHAIN_FILE=$NDK/build/cmake/android.toolchain.cmake -DANDROID_ABI=$ABI -DANDROID_NATIVE_API_LEVEL=$MINSDKVERSION ..
make
See https://developer.android.com/ndk/guides/cmake for details on the choice of ABI and other parameters.
Where $NDK is set to the directory path where you have installed the NDK, $ABI is the Android ABI (ex: arm64-v8a) and $MINSDKVERSION is the minimum SDK version (ex: 23)
Make sure you the the SCons build tool installed on your host machine (http://www.scons.org). To build the Debug configuration, simply enter the command:
scons -u
in a terminal from any directory (either from the top level directory where you downloaded the Bento4 distribution, or from the Build/Targets/xxx subdirectory for your specific target).
To build the Release configuration, use the command:
scons -u build_config=Release
To cross-compile for a target other than your host architecture, specify target=xxxx as an argument to the scons build command.
Example:
scons -u build_config=Release target=x86_64-unknown-linux
From a command shell, go to your build target directory.
For Debug builds:
make
For Release builds:
make AP4_BUILD_CONFIG=Release
Dolby Vision encryption now properly encrypts in a NAL-unit-aware mode
(no seaparate notes, please refer to commit logs)