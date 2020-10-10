Functional HTTP client for Node.js and Browsers with async/await.
Incredibly small browser version built on fetch with no external dependencies or polyfills.
const bent = require('bent')
const getJSON = bent('json')
const getBuffer = bent('buffer')
let obj = await getJSON('http://site.com/json.api')
let buffer = await getBuffer('http://site.com/image.png')
As you can see, bent is a function that returns an async function.
Bent takes options which constrain what is accepted by the client. Any response that falls outside the constraints will generate an error.
You can provide these options in any order, and Bent will figure out which option is which by inspecting the option's type and content.
const post = bent('http://localhost:3000/', 'POST', 'json', 200);
const response = await post('cars/new', {name: 'bmw', wheels: 4});
If you don't set a response encoding (
'json',
'string' or
'buffer')
then the native response object will be returned after the statusCode check.
In Node.js, we also add decoding methods that match the Fetch API (
.json(),
.text() and
.arrayBuffer()).
const bent = require('bent')
const getStream = bent('http://site.com')
let stream = await getStream('/json.api')
// status code
stream.status // 200
stream.statusCode // 200
// optionally decode
const obj = await stream.json()
// or
const str = await stream.text()
The following options are available.
'GET',
'PUT', or any other ALLCAPS string will be
used to set the HTTP method. Defaults to
'GET'.
'string',
'buffer', and
'json'. By default, the response object/stream will be returned instead
of a decoded response. Browser returns
ArrayBuffer instead of
Buffer.
200 is the only acceptable status code. When any status codes
are provided,
200 must be included explicitly in order to be acceptable.
The returned async function is used for subsequent requests.
When working with Binary this library uses different types in the browser and Node.js. In Node.js all binary must be done
using the
Buffer type. In the browser you can use ArrayBuffer or any ArrayBuffer view type (UInt8Array, etc).
async request(url[, body=null, headers={}])
const bent = require('bent')
const put = bent('PUT', 201)
await put('http://site.com/upload', Buffer.from('test'))
Or
const bent = require('bent')
const put = bent('PUT', 201, 'http://site.com')
await put('/upload', Buffer.from('test'))
NOTE: If the
body is passed as an
object, it will be treated
as JSON, stringified and the
Content-Type will be set to
application/json
unless already set. A common requirement is to POST using
form-urlencoded.
This will require you to set the
Content-Type header to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded and to encode the body yourself,
perhaps using
form-urlencoded.