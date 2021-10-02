Benny - a dead simple benchmarking framework

Overview

Benny builds on top of the excellent (but complex) benchmark package.

Benny provides an improved API that allows you to:

easily prepare benchmarks for synchronous, as well as async code,

prepare local setup (sync or async) for each case,

skip or run only selected cases,

save results to a JSON / CSV / HTML (table or chart) file,

pretty-print results without additional setup,

use suite results as Promises.

Additionally, it provides sound defaults suitable for most use cases (that you can tweak if you need) and excellent IDE support with built-in type definitions.

Installation

Using NPM:

npm i benny -D

Using Yarn:

yarn add benny -D

Quick example

const b = require ( 'benny' ) b.suite( 'Example' , b.add( 'Reduce two elements' , () => { ;[ 1 , 2 ].reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), b.add( 'Reduce five elements' , () => { ;[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), b.cycle(), b.complete(), b.save({ file : 'reduce' , version : '1.0.0' }), b.save({ file : 'reduce' , format : 'chart.html' }), )

Execute:

node benchmark.js

Output:

Running "Example" suite... Progress: 100 % Reduce two elements: 213 985 744 ops/s, ±0.61% | fastest Reduce five elements: 109 395 371 ops/s, ±0.66% | slowest, 48.88 % slower Finished 2 cases! Fastest: Reduce two elements Slowest: Reduce five elements Saved to: benchmark/results/reduce.json Saved to: benchmark/results/reduce.chart.html

JSON file content:

{ "name" : "Example" , "date" : "2021-10-02T03:00:10.907Z" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "results" : [ { "name" : "Reduce two elements" , "ops" : 213985744 , "margin" : 0.61 , "percentSlower" : 0 }, { "name" : "Reduce five elements" , "ops" : 109395371 , "margin" : 0.66 , "percentSlower" : 48.88 } ], "fastest" : { "name" : "Reduce two elements" , "index" : 0 }, "slowest" : { "name" : "Reduce five elements" , "index" : 1 } }

Note: If you use the { details: true } option in your save function, you will get the result similar to this one:

{ "name": "Example", "date": "2021-10-02T03:29:32.520Z", "version": "1.0.0", "results": [ { "name": "Reduce two elements", "ops": 213928866, "margin": 0.68, "options": { "delay": 0.005, "initCount": 1, "minTime": 0.05, "maxTime": 5, "minSamples": 5 }, "samples": 92, "promise": false, "details": { "min": 4.430438606424907e-9, "max": 5.0581801724029255e-9, "mean": 4.6744509956552405e-9, "median": 4.656646139027003e-9, "standardDeviation": 1.5617421028409467e-10, "marginOfError": 3.191328246925009e-11, "relativeMarginOfError": 0.6827172324389006, "standardErrorOfMean": 1.628228697410719e-11, "sampleVariance": 2.439038395786062e-20, "sampleResults": [ 4.430438606424907e-9, ...other ] }, "completed": true, "percentSlower": 0 }, { "name": "Reduce five elements", "ops": 109203399, "margin": 0.92, "options": { "delay": 0.005, "initCount": 1, "minTime": 0.05, "maxTime": 5, "minSamples": 5 }, "samples": 90, "promise": false, "details": { "min": 8.963947485831316e-9, "max": 1.2164955890034665e-8, "mean": 9.15722416437813e-9, "median": 9.072483556407842e-9, "standardDeviation": 4.0880731896036814e-10, "marginOfError": 8.446046713469782e-11, "relativeMarginOfError": 0.9223370053913447, "standardErrorOfMean": 4.309207506872338e-11, "sampleVariance": 1.6712342403556417e-19, "sampleResults": [ 8.963947485831316e-9, ...other ] }, "completed": true, "percentSlower": 48.95 } ], "fastest": { "name": "Reduce two elements", "index": 0 }, "slowest": { "name": "Reduce five elements", "index": 1 } }

HTML chart (it uses Chart.js on canvas, so you can save it as PNG by right-clicking on it):

API

const { add, complete, cycle, save, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) suite( "My suite" , add( 'My first case' , () => { myFunction() }), add( 'My second case' , () => { const testArr = Array .from({ length : 1000 }, (_, index) => index) return () => myOtherFunction(testArr) }), add.skip( 'My third case' , () => { 1 + 1 }), add.only( 'My fourth case' , () => { Math .max( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ) }), cycle(), complete(), configure({ cases : { ...optionsForEveryTestCase, }, minDisplayPrecision : 2 , }), save({ file : 'myFileNameWithoutExtension' folder : 'myFolder' , version : require ( 'package.json' ).version, details : true , format : 'csv' , }), )

All methods are optional - use the ones you need.

Additionally, each suite returns a Promise that resolves with results object (the same as passed to the complete method).

Working with many suites

You can create as many suites as you want. It is a good practice to define each suite in a separate file, so you can run them independently if you need. To run multiple suites, create the main file, where you import all your suites.

Example:

const b = require ( 'benny' ) module .exports = b.suite( 'Suite one' , b.add( 'Reduce two elements' , () => { ;[ 1 , 2 ].reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), b.add( 'Reduce five elements' , () => { ;[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), b.cycle(), b.complete(), b.save({ file : 'reduce' }), )

const b = require ( 'benny' ) module .exports = b.suite( 'Suite two' , b.add( 'Multiple two numbers' , () => { 2 * 2 }), b.add( 'Multiply three numbers' , () => { 2 * 2 * 2 }), b.cycle(), b.complete(), b.save({ file : 'add' }), )

require ( './suites/suite-one' ) require ( './suites/suite-two' )

Run:

node benchmark .js

Multiple async suites

If your suites contain async benchmarks, you should wrap them in a function (so they wont execute immediately), and use await when calling each of them. That way the results of many suites won't interfere with each other.

const b = require ( 'benny' ) module .exports = () => b.suite( )

const b = require ( 'benny' ) module .exports = () => b.suite( )

const asyncSuite1 = require ( './suites/async-suite-one' ) const asyncSuite2 = require ( './suites/async-suite-two' ) const main = async () => { await asyncSuite1() await asyncSuite2() } main()

Run:

node async-benchmark .js

Working with async code

Benny handles Promises out of the box. You can have async benchmarks, async setup, or both.

To demonstrate how this work, I will use the delay function that simulates a long-pending promise:

const delay = ( seconds ) => new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout(resolve, seconds * 1000 ))

Async benchmark without setup

add( 'Async benchmark without setup' , async () => { await delay( 0.5 ) })

If a benchmark has many async operations you should await every statement that you want to be completed before the next iteration:

add( 'Async benchmark without setup - many async operations' , async () => { await delay( 0.5 ) await delay( 0.5 ) })

Async benchmark with setup - return a promise wrapped in a function

add( 'Async benchmark with some setup' , async () => { await delay( 2 ) return async () => { await delay( 0.5 ) } })

Synchronous benchmark with async setup

add( 'Sync benchmark with some async setup' , async () => { await delay( 2 ) return () => { 1 + 1 } })

If we add these cases to a suite and execute it, we will get results that would look similar to this:

Running "Async madness" suite... Async benchmark without setup: 2 ops/s, ±0.02% | 100 % slower Async benchmark without setup - many async operations: 1 ops/s, ±0.05% | slowest, 100 % slower Async benchmark with some setup: 2 ops/s, ±0.11% | 100 % slower Sync benchmark with some async setup: 674 553 637 ops/s, ±2.13% | fastest Finished 4 cases! Fastest: Sync benchmark with some async setup Slowest: Async benchmark without setup - many async operations Saved to: benchmark/results/async-madness.json

Note: If you look closely, because of the async keyword, the last two examples return not a function, but a Promise, that resolves to a function, that returns either another Promise or other value (undefined in the last case). Benny is smart enough to get your intent and build proper async or sync benchmark for you.

Tweaking benchmarks

If the default results are not optimal (high error margin, etc.), you can change parameters for each case by providing an options object as a third parameter to the add function.

You can also provide non-default, general settings for every case under cases key in the configure function.

Priority of the options:

options passed to the add function, options passed to the configure function, library defaults

Available options:

delay: number initCount: number maxTime: number minSamples: number minTime: number

Example usage:

const b = require ( 'benny' ) const options = { minSamples : 10 , maxTime : 2 , } b.suite( 'My suite' , b.add( 'Reduce two elements' , () => { ;[ 1 , 2 ].reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }, options, ), )

Code reuse

You may wonder why I chose functions over chainable methods - it allows you to better reuse your code while keeping the API minimal and instead leveraging the language itself.

Reusing benchmark options

If you have many cases, where default benchmarking options are not optimal, you can decorate the add function and use the new function instead, for example:

const { add } = require ( 'benny' ) const customAdd = ( caseName, fn ) => add(caseName, fn, { })

You can now use this new function instead of the original version in your benchmark suite.

TIP: If you want to provide custom options for every case in the suite, you can use configure function instead of this.

Reusing handlers

If you use custom handlers for cycle and complete functions (or you have custom options for save function) you can set up them once, and reuse everywhere you need.

For example:

const { complete, cycle, save } = require ( 'benny' ) const handlers = ( fileName ) => { return [ cycle( ( currentResult, summary ) => { }), complete( ( summary ) => { }), save({ file : fileName }), ] } module .exports = handlers

You can now reuse it, using the spread operator:

const { add, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) const handlers = require ( './helpers/handlers' ) module .exports = suite( 'My suite' , add( ), add( ), add( ), ...handlers( 'my-suite' ), )

Parameterized cases

There will often be the case, that you want to run very similar benchmarks, that differ very slightly, and can be parameterized, for example, let's say that we want to check the performance of our code for different size of the array:

Instead of:

const { add, cycle, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) suite( 'Reduce' , add( 'Raw JS 10 elements' , () => { const input = Array .from({ length : 10 }, (_, i) => i) return () => input.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), add( 'Raw JS 1000 elements' , () => { const input = Array .from({ length : 1000 }, (_, i) => i) return () => input.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), add( 'Raw JS 1000000 elements' , () => { const input = Array .from({ length : 1000000 }, (_, i) => i) return () => input.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }), cycle(), )

You can auto-generate cases like this:

const { add, cycle, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) const testManySizes = ( ...sizes ) => sizes.map( ( size ) => { return add( `Raw JS ${size} elements` , () => { const input = Array .from({ length : size }, (_, i) => i) return () => input.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b) }) }) module .exports = suite( 'Reduce' , ...testManySizes( 10 , 1000 , 1000000 ), cycle(), )

Similarly, you can test many implementations of the same function:

Instead of:

const { add, cycle, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) const A = require ( '@arrows/array' ) const R = require ( 'ramda' ) const _ = require ( 'lodash/fp' ) const input = Array .from({ length : 100 }, (_, i) => i) module .exports = suite( 'Reduce' , add( 'Ramda' , () => { R.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b, 0 )(input) }), add( 'Arrows' , () => { A.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b, 0 )(input) }), add( 'Lodash' , () => { _.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b, 0 )(input) }), cycle(), )

You can auto-generate cases like this:

const { add, cycle, suite } = require ( 'benny' ) const A = require ( '@arrows/array' ) const R = require ( 'ramda' ) const _ = require ( 'lodash/fp' ) const input = Array .from({ length : 100 }, (_, i) => i) const testManyImplementations = ( ...cases ) => cases.map( ( [name, fn] ) => { return add(name, () => { fn( ( a, b ) => a + b, 0 )(input) }) }) module .exports = suite( 'Reduce' , ...testManyImplementations( [ 'Ramda' , R.reduce], [ 'Arrows' , A.reduce], [ 'Lodash' , _.reduce], ), cycle(), )

These are the three most useful techniques - you can combine them together to achieve less repetition in your benchmark code. Just remember to not overuse them - benchmarks, just like tests, should remain straightforward.

Snippets

If you are using Visual Studio Code or VSCodium, you can use following code snippets -> click

To add them, open File -> Preferences -> User Snippets , chose a language (JS, TS or both) and paste additional keys from the snippets file.

You can see how they work in the demo GIF.

Additional examples

For more examples check out the /examples folder.

You can run all the examples locally if you want. Just remember to run npm i or yarn in the examples folder first.

License

Project is under open, non-restrictive ISC license.