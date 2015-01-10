About

Bennu is a Javascript parser combinator library based on Parsec.

Parser combinators allow complex parsers to be created from a set of simple building blocks. Compared to other parsing techniques, combinatorial parsers can be written more quickly and integrate better with the host language.

var op := oneOf '><+-.,' ; var other := many <| noneOf "><+-.,[]" ; var block := \body -> between(character '[' , character ']' , body); var program := rec\self -> next( other, eager <| sepEndBy(other, either( op, block self)));

Bennu provides many Parsec parser combinators. Bennu also provides functionality like memoization and running unmodified parser combinations incrementally..

Using Bennu

To clone

git clone https://github.com/mattbierner/bennu bennu cd bennu git submodule update --init

With Node

npm install bennu

Use:

var parse = require( 'bennu' ).parse; var text = require( 'bennu' ).text; var aOrB = parse.either( text .character( 'a' ), text .character( 'b' )); parse.run(aOrB, 'b' ); // 'b'

With AMD

Include any AMD style module loader and load Bennu:

requirejs .config ({ paths : { 'bennu' : './dist' , 'nu-stream' : './dependencies/nu/dist' , 'seshet' : './dependencies/seshet/lib/seshet' } }); require ([ 'bennu/parse' ], function(parse) { ... });

Modules

All files live in the top level 'parse' module.

Core functionality. Defines core parsers and data structures for creating and running parsers.

Parsers for working specifically with text.

Combinatory parsers for ordering parsers, like found in a language.

Running parsers incrementally.

Fantasy Land

Bennu parsers implement [Fantasy Land's][fs] monad, applicative, monoid and chain interfaces.

This can be used to directly . chain parsers instead of nested function calls:

var p = digit .chain(\x -> always( parseInt (x))) .chain(\x-> always(x + 5 )) .chain(\x-> always(x / 2 )); run(p, '3' );

Code