The anti-human approach to JavaScript testing.

Installation

To install Bender.js locally use:

npm install benderjs

To simplify your work with Bender.js we highly encourage you to use benderjs-cli module that registers bender command.

Warning: All the following code samples assume you have benderjs-cli installed globally:

$ [sudo] npm install benderjs-cli -g

Getting started

To get more insight into testing with Bender, check the Testing in Bender wiki page.

If you prefer to see Bender in action, have a look at the example project showing how to configure Bender and use it to run tests written in Jasmine.

Configuration

In order to configure Bender.js for your project, you need to create a configuration file.

Use bender init command to create Bender configuration file and its local .bender/ directory.

Below is an empty configuration file:

var config = { }; module .exports = config;

For more information on Bender configuration, check out the Wiki - Configuration page.

Usage

Type bender to see available commands:

Usage : bender <command> [options] Commands: clean Clean all Bender.js local files except the configuration init Initialize Bender.js for this directory run Run the tests in a browser and output the results to the console server Handle Bender.js server Options: -c, --config Alternative path to Bender.js configuration file [bender.js] -d, -- debug -H, --hostname Hostname used to run the server -p, --port Port on which the server will listen -v, --version Print Bender.js version

In order to run Bender in your project, open the console in project's directory and type:

$ bender server run

This will start the server in the verbose mode.

Now open a web browser. By default, Bender.js dashboard is available under:

http :

If you configured Bender.js to serve contents over HTTPS, use:

https :

Note: You can also run the server as a daemon:

bender server start

At the moment, starting a daemon is supported on Unix systems only.

If you want, you can specify a port or a hostname where Bender.js runs:

-p, -H,

For more information on Bender command line interface, check out the Wiki - Command line page.

Running tests for Bender.js

npm install npm test

To get the code coverage report run:

npm test --coverage

A detailed report will be created in ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html file.

Development

If you are interested in developing Bender, enable git hooks:

$ ./ move -hooks

License

For license details see: LICENSE.md.