The anti-human approach to JavaScript testing.
To install Bender.js locally use:
$ npm install benderjs
To simplify your work with Bender.js we highly encourage you to use benderjs-cli module that registers
bender command.
Warning: All the following code samples assume you have
benderjs-cli installed globally:
$ [sudo] npm install benderjs-cli -g
To get more insight into testing with Bender, check the Testing in Bender wiki page.
If you prefer to see Bender in action, have a look at the example project showing how to configure Bender and use it to run tests written in Jasmine.
In order to configure Bender.js for your project, you need to create a configuration file.
Use
bender init command to create Bender configuration file and its local
.bender/ directory.
Below is an empty configuration file:
/**
* Bender configuration file
*
* @param {Object} applications Applications used in current project
* @param {Array} browsers List of browsers used for testing
* @param {Number} captureTimeout Timeout before which a launched browser should connect to the server
* @param {String} certificate Location of the certificate file
* @param {Boolean} debug Enable debug logs
* @param {Number} defermentTimeout Timeout before which a plugin should finish initializing on a test page
* @param {String} framework Default framework used for the tests
* @param {String} hostname Host on which the HTTP and WebSockets servers will listen
* @param {Array} manualBrowsers List of browsers accepting manual tests
* @param {Number} manualTestTimeout Timeout after which a manual test is marked as failed
* @param {Array} plugins List of Bender plugins to load at startup (Required)
* @param {Number} port Port on which the HTTP and WebSockets servers will listen
* @param {String} privateKey Location of the private key file
* @param {Boolean} secure Flag telling whether to serve contents over HTTPS and WSS
* @param {Number} slowAvgThreshold Average test case duration threshold above which a test is marked as slow
* @param {Number} slowThreshold Test duration threshold above which a test is marked as slow
* @param {String} startBrowser Name of a browser to start when executing bender run command
* @param {Number} testRetries Number of retries to perform before marking a test as failed
* @param {Object} tests Test groups for the project (Required)
* @param {Number} testTimeout Timeout after which a test will be fetched again
*/
var config = {
// put your configuration here
};
module.exports = config;
For more information on Bender configuration, check out the Wiki - Configuration page.
Type
bender to see available commands:
Usage: bender <command> [options]
Commands:
clean Clean all Bender.js local files except the configuration
init Initialize Bender.js for this directory
run Run the tests in a browser and output the results to the console
server Handle Bender.js server
Options:
-c, --config Alternative path to Bender.js configuration file [bender.js]
-d, --debug
-H, --hostname Hostname used to run the server
-p, --port Port on which the server will listen
-v, --version Print Bender.js version
In order to run Bender in your project, open the console in project's directory and type:
$ bender server run
This will start the server in the verbose mode.
Now open a web browser. By default, Bender.js dashboard is available under:
http://localhost:1030
If you configured Bender.js to serve contents over HTTPS, use:
https://localhost:1030
Note: You can also run the server as a daemon:
bender server start
At the moment, starting a daemon is supported on Unix systems only.
If you want, you can specify a port or a hostname where Bender.js runs:
-p, --port The port on which the server will run (default: 1030).
-H, --hostname The hostname used to run the server (default: 0.0.0.0).
For more information on Bender command line interface, check out the Wiki - Command line page.
$ npm install
$ npm test
To get the code coverage report run:
$ npm test --coverage
A detailed report will be created in
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html file.
If you are interested in developing Bender, enable git hooks:
$ ./move-hooks
For license details see: LICENSE.md.