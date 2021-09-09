⚡ benchmarkify

Benchmark framework for NodeJS for measure the execution time of JS codes.

Installation

$ npm install benchmarkify

Usage

Example benchmark suite

const Benchmarkify = require ( "benchmarkify" ); const benchmark = new Benchmarkify( "Simple example" ).printHeader(); let i = 0 ; const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite( "Increment integer" ); bench1.add( "Increment with ++" , () => { i++; }); bench1.ref( "Increment with i + 1" , () => { i = i + 1 ; }); bench1.run();

Output

================== Simple example ================== Platform info: ============== Windows_NT 6.1.7601 x64 Node.JS: 6.10.0 V8: 5.1.281.93 Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4770K CPU @ 3.50GHz × 8 Suite: Increment integer √ Increment with ++ 98,878,885 rps √ Increment with i + 1 89,930,539 rps Increment with ++ +9.95% (98,878,885 rps) (avg: 10ns) Increment with i + 1 (#) 0% (89,930,539 rps) (avg: 11ns) -----------------------------------------------------------------------

JSON result

If you need the results in JSON use .then after run()

bench1.run().then( res => console .log(res));

Result on console:

[ { name : 'Increment with ++' , fastest : true , stat : { duration : 4.999651845 , cycle : 492086 , count : 492086000 , avg : 1.0160118038310376e-8 , rps : 98424053.36525989 , percent : 9.95071720945748 } }, { name : 'Increment with i + 1' , reference : true , stat : { duration : 4.999535403 , cycle : 447541 , count : 447541000 , avg : 1.117112265244972e-8 , rps : 89516517.82112603 , percent : 0 } } ]

API

Class Benchmarkify

const benchmark = new Benchmarkify( "Benchmark #1" , opts);

Constructor options

logger - print messages to this logger. Default: console

- print messages to this logger. Default: spinner - show spinner when running tests. Default: true

- show spinner when running tests. Default: minSamples - Minimum samples. Default: 0 - not used

- Minimum samples. Default: - not used description - Custom description field.

- Custom description field. meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.

Methods

createSuite - Create a new benchmark suite.

- Create a new benchmark suite. run(suites: Array): Promise -

Class Suite

const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite( "Date performance" , { time : 1000 });

Constructor options

name - Name of suite.

- Name of suite. time - Time of test. Default: 5000 (5sec)

- Time of test. Default: (5sec) minSamples - Minimum samples. Default 0 - disabled

- Minimum samples. Default - disabled description - Custom description field.

- Custom description field. meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.

Methods

add(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function to the suite

- Add a function to the suite skip(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Skip the function

- Skip the function only(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Run only this function

- Run only this function ref(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function and it'll be the reference

- Add a function and it'll be the reference run(): Promise - Run the suite.

- Run the suite. setup(fn): Promise - Function to execute before test suite.

- Function to execute before test suite. tearDown(fn): Promise - Function to execute after test suite.

Async functions

If you would like to test async function use the done callback.

bench.add( "Async call test" , done => { asyncFunction(data).then( () => done()); });

or

bench.add( "Async call test" , async done => { await asyncFunction(data) done(); });

License

Benchmarkify is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (C) 2021 Icebob