Benchmark framework for NodeJS for measure the execution time of JS codes.
$ npm install benchmarkify --save-dev
Example benchmark suite
const Benchmarkify = require("benchmarkify");
// Create a new benchmark
// The `.printHeader` method will print the name of benchmark & some
// information from the OS/PC to the console.
const benchmark = new Benchmarkify("Simple example").printHeader();
let i = 0;
// Create a test suite
const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite("Increment integer");
// Add first func
bench1.add("Increment with ++", () => {
i++;
});
// Add second func. This result will be the reference
bench1.ref("Increment with i + 1", () => {
i = i + 1;
});
bench1.run();
Output
==================
Simple example
==================
Platform info:
==============
Windows_NT 6.1.7601 x64
Node.JS: 6.10.0
V8: 5.1.281.93
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4770K CPU @ 3.50GHz × 8
Suite: Increment integer
√ Increment with ++ 98,878,885 rps
√ Increment with i + 1 89,930,539 rps
Increment with ++ +9.95% (98,878,885 rps) (avg: 10ns)
Increment with i + 1 (#) 0% (89,930,539 rps) (avg: 11ns)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
JSON result
If you need the results in JSON use
.then after
run()
bench1.run().then(res => console.log(res));
Result on console:
[
{
name: 'Increment with ++',
fastest: true,
stat: {
duration: 4.999651845,
cycle: 492086,
count: 492086000,
avg: 1.0160118038310376e-8,
rps: 98424053.36525989,
percent: 9.95071720945748
}
},
{
name: 'Increment with i + 1',
reference: true,
stat: {
duration: 4.999535403,
cycle: 447541,
count: 447541000,
avg: 1.117112265244972e-8,
rps: 89516517.82112603,
percent: 0
}
}
]
const benchmark = new Benchmarkify("Benchmark #1", opts);
logger - print messages to this logger. Default:
console
spinner - show spinner when running tests. Default:
true
minSamples - Minimum samples. Default:
0 - not used
description - Custom description field.
meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.
createSuite - Create a new benchmark suite.
run(suites: Array): Promise -
const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite("Date performance", { time: 1000 });
name - Name of suite.
time - Time of test. Default:
5000 (5sec)
minSamples - Minimum samples. Default
0 - disabled
description - Custom description field.
meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.
add(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function to the suite
skip(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Skip the function
only(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Run only this function
ref(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function and it'll be the reference
run(): Promise - Run the suite.
setup(fn): Promise - Function to execute before test suite.
tearDown(fn): Promise - Function to execute after test suite.
If you would like to test async function use the
done callback.
bench.add("Async call test", done => {
asyncFunction(data).then(() => done());
});
or
bench.add("Async call test", async done => {
await asyncFunction(data)
done();
});
Benchmarkify is available under the MIT license.
Copyright (C) 2021 Icebob