openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ben

benchmarkify

by Icebob
3.0.0 (see all)

⚡ Benchmark framework for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

414

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚡ benchmarkify

Benchmark framework for NodeJS for measure the execution time of JS codes.

Installation

$ npm install benchmarkify --save-dev

Usage

Example benchmark suite

const Benchmarkify = require("benchmarkify");

// Create a new benchmark
// The `.printHeader` method will print the name of benchmark & some
// information from the OS/PC to the console.
const benchmark = new Benchmarkify("Simple example").printHeader();

let i = 0;

// Create a test suite
const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite("Increment integer");

// Add first func
bench1.add("Increment with ++", () => {
    i++;
});

// Add second func. This result will be the reference
bench1.ref("Increment with i + 1", () => {
    i = i + 1;
});

bench1.run();

Output

==================
  Simple example
==================

Platform info:
==============
   Windows_NT 6.1.7601 x64
   Node.JS: 6.10.0
   V8: 5.1.281.93
   Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4770K CPU @ 3.50GHz × 8

Suite: Increment integer
√ Increment with ++           98,878,885 rps
√ Increment with i + 1        89,930,539 rps

   Increment with ++           +9.95%     (98,878,885 rps)   (avg: 10ns)
   Increment with i + 1 (#)        0%     (89,930,539 rps)   (avg: 11ns)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------

JSON result

If you need the results in JSON use .then after run()

bench1.run().then(res => console.log(res));

Result on console:

[
    {
        name: 'Increment with ++',
        fastest: true,
        stat: {
            duration: 4.999651845,
            cycle: 492086,
            count: 492086000,
            avg: 1.0160118038310376e-8,
            rps: 98424053.36525989,
            percent: 9.95071720945748
        }
    },
    {
        name: 'Increment with i + 1',
        reference: true,
        stat: {
            duration: 4.999535403,
            cycle: 447541,
            count: 447541000,
            avg: 1.117112265244972e-8,
            rps: 89516517.82112603,
            percent: 0
        }
    }
]

API

Class Benchmarkify

const benchmark = new Benchmarkify("Benchmark #1", opts);

Constructor options

  • logger - print messages to this logger. Default: console
  • spinner - show spinner when running tests. Default: true
  • minSamples - Minimum samples. Default: 0 - not used
  • description - Custom description field.
  • meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.

Methods

  • createSuite - Create a new benchmark suite.
  • run(suites: Array): Promise -

Class Suite

const bench1 = benchmark.createSuite("Date performance", { time: 1000 });

Constructor options

  • name - Name of suite.
  • time - Time of test. Default: 5000 (5sec)
  • minSamples - Minimum samples. Default 0 - disabled
  • description - Custom description field.
  • meta - To store any meta information. Result JSON contains it.

Methods

  • add(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function to the suite
  • skip(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Skip the function
  • only(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Run only this function
  • ref(name: string, fn: Function, opts: Object) - Add a function and it'll be the reference
  • run(): Promise - Run the suite.
  • setup(fn): Promise - Function to execute before test suite.
  • tearDown(fn): Promise - Function to execute after test suite.

Async functions

If you would like to test async function use the done callback.

bench.add("Async call test", done => {
    asyncFunction(data).then(() => done());
});

or 

bench.add("Async call test", async done => {
    await asyncFunction(data)
    done();
});

License

Benchmarkify is available under the MIT license.

Contact

Copyright (C) 2021 Icebob

@icebob @icebob

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial