benchmark

by bestiejs
2.1.4 (see all)

A benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.

171K

GitHub Stars

5.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Benchmark.js v2.1.4

A robust benchmarking library that supports high-resolution timers & returns statistically significant results. As seen on jsPerf.

Documentation

Download

Installation

Benchmark.js’ only hard dependency is lodash. Include platform.js to populate Benchmark.platform.

In a browser:

<script src="lodash.js"></script>
<script src="platform.js"></script>
<script src="benchmark.js"></script>

In an AMD loader:

require({
  'paths': {
    'benchmark': 'path/to/benchmark',
    'lodash': 'path/to/lodash',
    'platform': 'path/to/platform'
  }
},
['benchmark'], function(Benchmark) {/*…*/});

Using npm:

$ npm i --save benchmark

In Node.js:

var Benchmark = require('benchmark');

Optionally, use the microtime module by Wade Simmons:

npm i --save microtime

Usage example:

var suite = new Benchmark.Suite;

// add tests
suite.add('RegExp#test', function() {
  /o/.test('Hello World!');
})
.add('String#indexOf', function() {
  'Hello World!'.indexOf('o') > -1;
})
// add listeners
.on('cycle', function(event) {
  console.log(String(event.target));
})
.on('complete', function() {
  console.log('Fastest is ' + this.filter('fastest').map('name'));
})
// run async
.run({ 'async': true });

// logs:
// => RegExp#test x 4,161,532 +-0.99% (59 cycles)
// => String#indexOf x 6,139,623 +-1.00% (131 cycles)
// => Fastest is String#indexOf

Support

Tested in Chrome 54-55, Firefox 49-50, IE 11, Edge 14, Safari 9-10, Node.js 6-7, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.

BestieJS

Benchmark.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.

