A robust benchmarking library that supports high-resolution timers & returns statistically significant results. As seen on jsPerf.
Benchmark.js’ only hard dependency is lodash. Include platform.js to populate Benchmark.platform.
In a browser:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
<script src="platform.js"></script>
<script src="benchmark.js"></script>
In an AMD loader:
require({
'paths': {
'benchmark': 'path/to/benchmark',
'lodash': 'path/to/lodash',
'platform': 'path/to/platform'
}
},
['benchmark'], function(Benchmark) {/*…*/});
Using npm:
$ npm i --save benchmark
In Node.js:
var Benchmark = require('benchmark');
Optionally, use the microtime module by Wade Simmons:
npm i --save microtime
Usage example:
var suite = new Benchmark.Suite;
// add tests
suite.add('RegExp#test', function() {
/o/.test('Hello World!');
})
.add('String#indexOf', function() {
'Hello World!'.indexOf('o') > -1;
})
// add listeners
.on('cycle', function(event) {
console.log(String(event.target));
})
.on('complete', function() {
console.log('Fastest is ' + this.filter('fastest').map('name'));
})
// run async
.run({ 'async': true });
// logs:
// => RegExp#test x 4,161,532 +-0.99% (59 cycles)
// => String#indexOf x 6,139,623 +-1.00% (131 cycles)
// => Fastest is String#indexOf
Tested in Chrome 54-55, Firefox 49-50, IE 11, Edge 14, Safari 9-10, Node.js 6-7, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.
Benchmark.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.