A robust benchmarking library that supports high-resolution timers & returns statistically significant results. As seen on jsPerf.

Documentation

Download

Installation

Benchmark.js’ only hard dependency is lodash. Include platform.js to populate Benchmark.platform.

In a browser:

< script src = "lodash.js" > </ script > < script src = "platform.js" > </ script > < script src = "benchmark.js" > </ script >

In an AMD loader:

require ({ 'paths' : { 'benchmark' : 'path/to/benchmark' , 'lodash' : 'path/to/lodash' , 'platform' : 'path/to/platform' } }, [ 'benchmark' ], function ( Benchmark ) { });

Using npm:

npm i --save benchmark

In Node.js:

var Benchmark = require ( 'benchmark' );

Optionally, use the microtime module by Wade Simmons:

npm i --save microtime

Usage example:

var suite = new Benchmark.Suite; suite.add( 'RegExp#test' , function ( ) { /o/.test( 'Hello World!' ); }) .add( 'String#indexOf' , function ( ) { 'Hello World!' .indexOf( 'o' ) > -1 ; }) .on( 'cycle' , function ( event ) { console .log( String (event.target)); }) .on( 'complete' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Fastest is ' + this .filter( 'fastest' ).map( 'name' )); }) .run({ 'async' : true });

Support

Tested in Chrome 54-55, Firefox 49-50, IE 11, Edge 14, Safari 9-10, Node.js 6-7, & PhantomJS 2.1.1.

BestieJS

Benchmark.js is part of the BestieJS “Best in Class” module collection. This means we promote solid browser/environment support, ES5+ precedents, unit testing, & plenty of documentation.