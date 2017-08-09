openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bemlinter

by BedrockStreaming
2.0.0-beta.8 (see all)

A cli tool to lint bem component isolation in CSS / SCSS files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

622

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bemlinter Build Status

A cli tool to lint bem component isolation in CSS / SCSS files.

The main rules are:

  1. A CSS block file should only contain its own classes
  2. A CSS file, even if it is not a block, should not style a class of another block

Quick start

npm i bemlinter --save

You can set your package.json to use bemlinter:

{
  "scripts": {
    "lint": "bemlinter lint the/path/to/your/*.scss"
  }
}

Configuration file

You will soon need more configuration, so you should use a json configuration file:

{
  "scripts": {
    "lint": "bemlinter lint --config bemlinter.json"
  }
}

The configuration allow you to define:

  • sources: the paths of your source files.
  • excludePath (option): the paths of some exclude source files.
  • excludeBlock (option): the names of some block that are not isolated yet.
  • snapshot (option): the activation of quality tendency.
  • checkLowerCase (option): the deactivation of lower case check.
  • classPrefix (option): the class prefix.
  • filePattern (option): the file pattern.
  • modules (option): the configuration override for portions of your sources.

How to Contribute

  1. Star the project!
  2. Report a bug that you have found.
  3. Tweet or blog about bemlinter and let us know about it.
  4. Pull requests are also highly appreciated.

Author & Community

bemlinter is under MIT License.
It was created & is maintained by Thomas ZILLIOX for M6Web.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial