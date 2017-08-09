bemlinter

A cli tool to lint bem component isolation in CSS / SCSS files.

The main rules are:

A CSS block file should only contain its own classes A CSS file, even if it is not a block, should not style a class of another block

Quick start

npm i bemlinter --save

You can set your package.json to use bemlinter:

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "bemlinter lint the/path/to/your/*.scss" } }

Configuration file

You will soon need more configuration, so you should use a json configuration file:

{ "scripts" : { "lint" : "bemlinter lint --config bemlinter.json" } }

The configuration allow you to define:

sources: the paths of your source files.

excludePath (option): the paths of some exclude source files.

excludeBlock (option): the names of some block that are not isolated yet.

snapshot (option): the activation of quality tendency.

checkLowerCase (option): the deactivation of lower case check.

classPrefix (option): the class prefix.

filePattern (option): the file pattern.

modules (option): the configuration override for portions of your sources.

How to Contribute

Star the project! Report a bug that you have found. Tweet or blog about bemlinter and let us know about it. Pull requests are also highly appreciated.

Author & Community

bemlinter is under MIT License.

It was created & is maintained by Thomas ZILLIOX for M6Web.