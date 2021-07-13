Declarative template engine for the browser and server with regular JS syntax.

Features

Templates are extensible: they can be redefined or extended

You can redefine or extend just a particular part of output not only by simple redefinition via new templates but also using ‘modes’. E.g. it may be a tag name or its content.

block( 'link' )({ tag : 'span' }); block( 'link' ).match( ( node, ctx ) => ctx.url)({ tag : 'a' });

Pattern matching

Templates are written using pattern matching for the values and structure of input data

block( 'list' )({ tag : 'ul' }); block( 'item' )({ tag : 'li' });

We can apply these two declarative-style templates templates to data:

{ block : 'list' , content : [ { block : 'item' , content : { block : 'list' , content : [ { block : 'item' , content : 'CSS' }, { block : 'item' , content : 'HTML' } ] } }, { block : 'item' , content : { block : 'list' , content : { block : 'item' , content : 'JS' } } } ] }

The result is:

< ul class = "list" > < li class = "item" > < ul class = "list" > < li class = "item" > CSS </ li > < li class = "item" > HTML </ li > </ ul > </ li > < li class = "item" > < ul class = "list" > < li class = "item" > JS </ li > </ ul > </ li > </ ul >

As you can see templates are as simple as CSS.

Automatic recursive traversing upon input data

In the example above you may have noticed that bem-xjst automaticaly traverses input data by content fields. This behaviour is default feature of bem-xjst.

Default rendering

Built-in rendering behavior is used by default, even if the user didn’t add templates. Even without templates. For example from above it will be:

< div class = "list" > < div class = "item" > < div class = "list" > < div class = "item" > CSS </ div > < div class = "item" > HTML </ div > </ div > </ div > < div class = "item" > < div class = "list" > < div class = "item" > JS </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

That is more than half of the work ;) You will add the salt (couple of templates for tags) and the HTML-soup is very tasty!

No DSL, only JavaScript

Written in JavaScript, so the entire JavaScript infrastructure is available for checking code quality and conforming to best practices.

Since templates is a regular JavaScript code you can use automatic syntax validator from your editor and tools like JSHint/ESLint.

Runs on a server and client

You can use bem-xjst in any browser as well as in any JavaScript VM. We support Node.JS v0.10 and higher.

Tell me more

See documentation:

Try it

Online sandbox

Online demo allows you to share code snippets, change versions and etc. Happy templating!

Install npm package

To compile bem-xjst, you need Node.js v0.10 or later, and npm.

npm install bem-xjst

Copy-paste example from quick start or see simple example from repository. Then read documentation and start experimenting with bem-xjst.

Is bem-xjst used in production?

Yes. A lot of projects in Yandex and Alfa-Bank, also in opensource projects based on bem-core and bem-components.

Benchmarks

See readme.

Runtime linter

See readme.

Static linter and migration tool for templates

See readme.