Install

Use bem-node with our project-stub

How it works

The main principle of bem-node is presenting page layout as bemjson (russian ref) object. Block templates apply on bemjson tree to produce complete layout with data. Then bemjson is serialising to html.

Demo

https://github.com/delfrrr/bem-node-hello-world/commits/demo

File extensions

js

Browser code

Common (client/server) code

Private (server) code

Builded node.js application (server)

Application declaration

exports.blocks = [ { block : 'i-console' }, { block : 'i-enb' }, { block : 'hello-world' } ];

Block dependencies

({ shouldDeps : [ { block : 'depended-block' } ], mustdDeps : [ { block : 'must-dependeded-block' } ] })

BN

Block constructor. It creates i-bem (russian guide, english guide) blocks with static and dom declarations, and bh (russian ref) templates.

blockName {String}

return {Object} bem block

Returns link on BEM block static methods and properties.

blockName {String}

[type] {String} - must be "page" or "ajax", if defined

[options] {Object}

[options.route] {String|RegExp} route for blocks with type="page"

[options.apiHost] {String} api host for blocks with type="ajax"

return {BN.Generator} bem block generator

Creates block generator.

returns {BN.Generator}

Inherits block declaration from base block.

decl {Object} static methods and properties

return {BN.Generator}

Adds static methods and properties (i-bem).

BN.addDecl( 'example' ).staticProp({ someProp : 'a' , someMethod : function ( ) { return this .someProp + 'b' ; } }).done(); BN( 'example' ).someMethod(); BN.addDecl( 'example' ).staticProp({ someMethod : function ( ) { return this .__base() + 'c' ; } }).done(); BN( 'example' ).someMethod();

this – inherits i-bem

this.__instances – array of block dom instances (only for client side code)

this.__lastInstance – last created block instances (only for client side code)

decl {Object} dom instances methods and properties

return {BN.Generator}

Adds methods and properties for block dom instance (i-bem.dom)

decl {Object|Function} define block bh template

return {BN.Generator}

decl {Object} define block element bh template

return {BN.Generator}

Creates bh templates (see bh) for block, elements and it's modifications.

BN.addDecl( 'example' ).blockTemplate( function ( ctx ) { ctx.content([ { elem : 'item' , url : 'item-1' , text : 'item 1' }, { elem : 'item' , url : 'item-1' , text : 'item 2' } ]); }).elemTemplate({ 'item' : function ( ctx ) { var json = ctx.json(); ctx.content({ block : 'b-link' , url : json.url, content : json.text }); } });

ctx is instances of bh.Ctx

decl {Function} define block data template

return {BN.Generator}

decl can return promise (see Vow.promise). If promise is fulfilled, other block templates will be applied. If promise is rejected, block will be removed.

BN.addDecl( 'example' ).dataTemplate( function ( ctx ) { return BN( 'some-ajax-block' ).get().then( function ( data ) { ctx.param( 'data' , data) return Vow.fulfill(); }).blockTemplate( function ( ctx ) { ctx.content(ctx.json().data.text); }); })

ctx is instance of bh.Ctx

Creates i-bem block from generator and adds bh matchers. All blocks will be created automatically on next event loop. Use this methods only to force block creation.

Page blocks

Page block are controllers for pages.

BN.addDecl( 'hello-world' , 'page' , { route : /^\/$/ }).staticProp({ init : function ( ) { return this .out( 'hello world' ); } });

All pages are extended from i-page block.

BN.addDecl( 'usual-page' , 'page' , { route : /^\/$/ }).staticProp({ init : function ( matchers ) { return this .out( ); }, update : function ( matchers, prevPath, newPath ) { return Vow.fulfill(); }, destruct : function ( ) { return Vow.fulfill(); } });

route is {RegExp} or {String} which can be matched to request url.

init is called when page route match to request url. Init should return fulfilled promise. Otherwise page returns error.

update is called when page should be updated on client (new url matched with the same route). By default update calls init

destruct is called on client side before current page is going to be replaced with other page.

Page blocks are extended from i-page block.

Ajax blocks

Ajax blocks are kind of models (or data blocks). They can provide data to view blocks with common interface between client and server.

On server: get → _request (server implementation) → REST API

On client: get → _request (client implementation) → ajax request → _request (server implementation) → REST API

BN.addDecl( 'example-ajax-block' , 'ajax' , { apiHost : 'http://api.example.com/v1/' });

BN( 'example-ajax-block' ).get( 'some/resource' , { params : { count : 10 } }).then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

Ajax blocks are inheriting from 'i-api-request' block. You can extend block methods to provide additional input params and output data processing:

BN.addDecl( 'node-doc-api' , 'ajax' , { apiHost : 'http://nodejs.org/api/' }).staticProp({ get : function ( resource ) { resource = resource + '.json' ; return this .__base(resource); } });

By default ajax blocks have only GET method. To provide POST PUT and DELETE` you should declare them:

BN.addDecl( 'example-ajax-block' , 'ajax' , { apiHost : 'http://api.example.com/v1/' }).staticProp({ post : function ( resource, options ) { return this ._request( 'post' , resource, options) } });

You are able to extend ajax block to fetch data from any source (like database).

Existing blocks

Bem-node includes some visual blocks from bem-bl library

Overriding existing blocks

Power of BEM is ability to override almost any method, template or style of block:

BN.addDecl( 'b-page' ).blockTemplate( function ( ctx ) { ctx.content([ { block : 'b-head' }, ctx.content() ], true ); });

This is a base block for page blocks. But some of the static methods can be called from other blocks (issue).

title {String}

return {Object} this

Setting page <title/> on client and on server

text {String}

return {Object} this

Setting page description meta tag on client and on server

name {String} name attribute of <meta/>

content {String} content attribute of <meta/>

return {Object} this

Setting page <meta/> tags

bemjson {Object|String}

return {Object} this

Adds to page <head/> any content

matchers {Array} result of appling route regexp on url

return {Vow.promise}

This method is called when page route match to url. Redefine this method to output your page layout. See example in page blocks and i-page.out method. By default page outputs empty string.

matchers {Array} result of appling route regexp on url

prevPath {String} url path before update

newPath {String} new url path

return {Vow.promise}

This method is called when page should be updated on client (new url matched with the same route). By default it calls `this.init(). You can setup selective block updates by redefining this method.

BN.addDecl( 'node-doc' , 'page' , { route : /^\/node-doc\/?(.+)?$/ }).staticProp({ init : function ( matches ) { var section = this ._getSectionName(matches); this .setTitle(section + ' – node.js api' ); return this .out({ block : 'node-doc' , content : [ { elem : 'toc' , content : { block : 'node-doc-toc' }}, { elem : 'section' , content : { block : 'node-doc-section' , section : section}} ] }); }, _getSectionName : function ( matches ) { return matches[ 1 ] || 'documentation' ; }, update : function ( matches ) { var section = this ._getSectionName(matches); return BN( 'node-doc-section' ).updateSection(section); } });

return {Vow.promise}

Is called when user leaves page on client and page should be destructed. Extend this method for custom calls on destruct.

bemjson {Object|String} page content

return {Vow.promise}

On server:

wrap bemjson with static layout (header, footer, etc); you can override static layout by redefining getPageJson() ; page content should be placed in i-content block;

; page content should be placed in block; process bemjson

serialise bemjson to html

send http response 200 OK with resulting html

On client:

process bemjson

serialise bemjson to html

update i-content block content with resulting html

block content with resulting html init blocks inside i-content

Use it to output page layout from page blocks. Do not call BN('i-page').out(bemjson) , use only this.out(bemjson)

BN.addDecl( 'node-doc' , 'page' , { route : /^\/node-doc\/?(.+)?$/ }).staticProp({ init : function ( ) { return this .out({ block : 'node-doc' , content : [ { elem : 'toc' , content : { block : 'node-doc-toc' }}, { elem : 'section' , content : { block : 'node-doc-section' }} ] }); } });

This block is a container for pages content. Content inside i-content can be automatically updated on client.

Block has api to manipulate content inside pages.

bemjson {Object|String}

[isSync=false] {Boolean}

return {Vow.promise|String} rendered html

Applies all supported templates (bh, bem.json, bemhtml) to bemjson tree and then serialises it to html.

By setting isSync = true you will get error when rendering blocks with defined dataTemplate .

container {Object} jQuery object

bemjson {Object}

return {Vow.promise}

Update dom with new content.

BN.addDecl( 'example' ).blockTemplate( function ( ctx ) { }).dataTemplate( function ( ctx ) { /.. adding some data to params }).staticProp({ updateBlock : function ( param ) { return BN( 'i-content' ).update( this .__lastInstance.domElem.parent(), { block : this ._name, param : param }); } });

Manages error pages (404, 50x), http redirect and responses.

status {Number} http status

body {String}

[contentType='text/plain'] {String}

Sends http response.

Responses with json.

Redirects to path with 302 status.

Responses with 404 status.

err {Error|HttpError} http status

Responses with error (503 or status, defined in HttpError) and log error.

BN.addDecl( 'example' ).dataTemplate( function ( ctx ) { var resource = ctx.json().resourceParam; return BN( 'ajax-block' ).get(resource).then( function ( dataJson ) { ctx.param( 'data' , dataJson); Vow.fulfill(); }).fail( function ( err ) { BN( 'i-response' ).error(err); return Vow.reject(err); }); })

Create user errors

new BN('i-errors').CommonError(message)

message {String}

Constructor for user errors

new BN('i-errors').HttpError(status)

status {Number} http status

Https error.

var Errors = BN( 'i-errors' ); var ApiError = function ( status, debugInfo ) { HttpError.call( this , status); this .name = 'ApiError' ; this .debugInfo = debugInfo; } ApiError.prototype = new HttpError(); ApiError.prototype.constructor = ApiError; Errors.ApiError = ApiError; ApiError.prototype.serialize = function ( ) { var errorObj = HttpError.prototype.serialize.call( this ); errorObj.args = [ this .status, this .debugInfo]; return errorObj; } var err = new ApiError( 404 , 'fail' ); Errors.isHttpError(err); err instanceof Error ; err.message; err.debugInfo;

err {Error}

Returns instance of object with error properties. Can be serialised to JSON

obj {*}

Returns error.

var Errors = BEM.blocks[ 'i-errors' ]; BEM.blocks[ 'i-response' ].json({ error : Errors.serialize( new Errors.HttpError( 404 )) });

var Errors = BEM.blocks[ 'i-errors' ]; var data = JSON .parse(xhr.responseText); var err = Errors.createError(data.error); Errors.isHttpError(err);

Manages page blocks and transitions between urls.

path {String}

[allowFallback=false] {Boolean} if history.pushState is not supported, reload page to render on server

Changes url path.

On server: redirects with 302.

On client: destructs current page and inits new page. setPath uses history.pushState ; replacePath uses history.replaceState .

Returns url path

Returns full uri (i.e. protocol, domain, path, query)

params {Object} key-value map of url params

[allowFallback = false] {Boolean} if history.pushState is not supported, reload page to render on server

[extend = false] {Boolean} extend current url params with new one

Changes url params.

On server: redirects with 302.

On client: setParams uses history.pushState ; replaceParams uses history.replaceState .

Returns url host.

BN('i-router').escapeHTML | unescapeHTML (html)

DEPRECATED — use BN('i-content').escapeHTML | unescapeHTML instead

Escapes user content to prevent XSS.

GET or POST params.

Node http.IncomingMessage

Node http.ServerResponse

Request cookies. See node-cookie api;

Getting regexp matchers from current router

Use it to update static page content on client:

BN.addDecl( 'app-header' ).instanceProp({ init : function ( ) { BN( 'i-router' ).on( 'update' , this ._onPageUpdate); }, _onPageUpdate : function ( ) { this .elem( 'search-input' ).val( BN.escapeHTML( BN( 'i-router' ).getParams().q ) ); } });

Base block for ajax blocks.

Calls this._request('get', resource, options) ;

method {string} http method

resource {string} REST api resource

[options] {Object}

[options.params] {Object} REST api request params

[options.body] {Object} REST api request body

On server: makes request to rest api host, defined by this._apiHost .

On client: makes remote call (through xhr) of server implementation.

Event 'beforerequest' 'afterrequest'

Triggered on client before and after xhr request.

BN( 'i-api-request' ).on( 'beforerequest' , function ( ) { }); BN( 'i-api-request' ).on( 'afterrequest' , function ( ) { });

Event 'error'

Triggered on client on xhr error.

Tests

run tests

git clone git@github.com:bem-node/bem-node.git cd bem-node npm test

quick tests

./tests .sh -c #client tests only ./tests .sh -s #server tests only ./tests .sh -s -n simple #run server tests only for 'simple' set ./tests .sh -s -n simple -g i-router #grep i-router tests ./tests .sh - b #rebuild tests ./tests .sh - b -s -c #rebuild , server, client

create tests

You should use .common.test.js for tests common for client and server, .priv.tests.js for server tests only, and .tests.js for client tests only.

Typical test looks like this

describe( 'whatever' , function ( ) { it ( 'testing someting' , function ( done ) { return expect(env( '/some-url?param-name=param-value' , function ( ) { return <promise or not> })).eventually.equal(<some value>) }); });

describe( 'i-api-request' , function ( ) { it( 'get with full path' , function ( ) { return expect(env( function ( ) { return BEM.blocks[ 'i-api-request' ].get( 'http://nodejs.org/api/index.json' ) })).eventually.have.property( 'source' ) }); });