bem-core library

Documentation on bem-core in a much more informative way is also available at bem.info. It is also available in Russian.

What is this?

bem-core is a base library for web interface development. It provides the minimal stack for coding client-side JavaScript and templating.

Use

The easiest way to run a project with bem-core is to use the project-stub.

You can use any other way you are familiar with to include the library into the project.

Inside

Levels

common.blocks — suited for any devices and browsers

— suited for any devices and browsers desktop.blocks — should be used for desktop browsers

— should be used for desktop browsers touch.blocks — implement some touch-platforms specifics

Blocks

i-bem — base block with helpers for JS and HTML

— base block with helpers for JS and HTML strings — helpers for JS-strings

— helpers for JS-strings objects — helpers for JS-objects

— helpers for JS-objects functions — helpers for JS-functions

— helpers for JS-functions events — JS-events

— JS-events querystring — helpers for work with querystring

— helpers for work with querystring tick — global timer

— global timer idle — IDLE event

— IDLE event next-tick — polyfill for nextTick / setTimeout(0, ...)

— polyfill for / inherit — OOP helpers

— OOP helpers jquery — jQuery

— jQuery clearfix — CSS clearfix trick

— CSS clearfix trick identify — identify JS-objects

— identify JS-objects cookie — helpers for work with browser cookies

— helpers for work with browser cookies vow — Promises/A+ implementation

— Promises/A+ implementation dom — helpers for work with DOM

— helpers for work with DOM loader — loader for JS files

— loader for JS files ua — browser features detection

— browser features detection keyboard — keyboard helpers

— keyboard helpers page — html/head/body scaffold

Technologies

vanilla.js + browser.js

bemhtml

bemtree

API

The autogenerated JSDoc API can be found on bem.info. E.g. JSDoc for i-bem is here https://en.bem.info/platform/libs/bem-core/current/desktop/i-bem/#jsdoc

Changelog

You can check the changelog at the Changelog page.

Migration

If you used BEM before, check the migration instructions.

Development

Working copy

Get the needed version code (e.g., v4 ): git clone -b v4 git://github.com/bem/bem-core.git cd bem-core Install the dependencies: npm install You need export PATH=./node_modules/.bin:$PATH or an alternative way to run locally-installed npm dependencies. Install all necessary libraries: npm run deps Build and run tests (specs): npm test Run development server: npm start

How to contribute

Please refer to How to contribute guide.

Modular testing

A default test bundle for functions__debounce :

magic make desktop.specs/functions__debounce

You can see the results of the tests in the terminal after the building process finishes.

You can also watch them in a browser loading desktop.specs/functions__debounce/spec-js+browser-js+bemhtml/spec-js+browser-js+bemhtml.html .

Run tests for other BEM entities in the same way. This will work for those which are equipped with .spec.js file.

Code coverage

To build code coverage report add ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes environment variable to the tests run command:

ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes magic make desktop.specs && istanbul report html

You can run modular testing with coverage as well by using more concrete build target as was described above.

$ ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes magic make desktop.specs/functions__debounce && istanbul report html

After tests finish, you can view coverage HTML report by opening coverage/index.html in your favorite browser.

The whole code coverage statistics can be found on the bem-core profile page on Coveralls.

Tests are built with a enb-bem-specs library. Check the details (available in Russian only).

Supported browsers

Our browser support policy is based on statistics we get from Yandex services.

Browsers with more than 2% users get full compliant support, more than 0.5% — partially compliant (which means that data is accessible but not necessary 100% functional). New features testing is not provided by us for browsers with less than 0.5% users.

Desktop

Fully compliant

Google Chrome 29+

Firefox 24+

Yandex 1.7+

Opera 12.16

MSIE 10.0

MSIE 9.0

MSIE 8.0

Opera 12.15

Partially compliant

Opera 17.0

Opera 16.0

Opera 12.14

Opera 12.2

Firefox 23

Touch

Fully compliant

iOS 6+

Android 2.3+

Opera Mobile 12+

Windows Phone 7+

Partially compliant

iOS 5

Android 2.2

License

Code and documentation copyright 2012 YANDEX LLC. Code released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.