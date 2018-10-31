Documentation on
bem-core in a much more informative way is also available at bem.info. It is also available in Russian.
bem-core is a base library for web interface development.
It provides the minimal stack for coding client-side JavaScript and templating.
The easiest way to run a project with
bem-core is to use
the project-stub.
You can use any other way you are familiar with to include the library into the project.
common.blocks — suited for any devices and browsers
desktop.blocks — should be used for desktop browsers
touch.blocks — implement some touch-platforms specifics
i-bem — base block with helpers for JS and HTML
strings — helpers for JS-strings
objects — helpers for JS-objects
functions — helpers for JS-functions
events — JS-events
querystring — helpers for work with querystring
tick — global timer
idle — IDLE event
next-tick — polyfill for
nextTick/
setTimeout(0, ...)
inherit — OOP helpers
jquery — jQuery
clearfix — CSS clearfix trick
identify — identify JS-objects
cookie — helpers for work with browser cookies
vow — Promises/A+ implementation
dom — helpers for work with DOM
loader — loader for JS files
ua — browser features detection
keyboard — keyboard helpers
page — html/head/body scaffold
The autogenerated JSDoc API can be found on bem.info. E.g. JSDoc for
i-bem is here https://en.bem.info/platform/libs/bem-core/current/desktop/i-bem/#jsdoc
You can check the changelog at the Changelog page.
If you used BEM before, check the migration instructions.
Get the needed version code (e.g.,
v4):
$ git clone -b v4 git://github.com/bem/bem-core.git
$ cd bem-core
Install the dependencies:
$ npm install
You need
export PATH=./node_modules/.bin:$PATH
or an alternative way to run locally-installed
npm dependencies.
Install all necessary libraries:
$ npm run deps
Build and run tests (specs):
$ npm test
Run development server:
$ npm start
Please refer to How to contribute guide.
A default test bundle for
functions__debounce:
$ magic make desktop.specs/functions__debounce
You can see the results of the tests in the terminal after the building process finishes.
You can also watch them in a browser loading
desktop.specs/functions__debounce/spec-js+browser-js+bemhtml/spec-js+browser-js+bemhtml.html.
Run tests for other BEM entities in the same way. This will work for those which are equipped with
.spec.js file.
To build code coverage report add
ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes environment variable to the tests run command:
$ ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes magic make desktop.specs && istanbul report html
You can run modular testing with coverage as well by using more concrete build target as was described above.
$ ISTANBUL_COVERAGE=yes magic make desktop.specs/functions__debounce && istanbul report html
After tests finish, you can view coverage HTML report by opening
coverage/index.html in your favorite
browser.
The whole code coverage statistics can be found on the bem-core profile page on Coveralls.
Tests are built with a enb-bem-specs library. Check the details (available in Russian only).
Our browser support policy is based on statistics we get from Yandex services.
Browsers with more than 2% users get full compliant support, more than 0.5% — partially compliant (which means that data is accessible but not necessary 100% functional). New features testing is not provided by us for browsers with less than 0.5% users.
Code and documentation copyright 2012 YANDEX LLC. Code released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.